2008 Hyundai Accent Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Simple design, supportive seats, quiet highway ride, respectable handling and brakes, standard head curtain airbags, long warranty coverage.
  • Lackluster acceleration with automatic transmission, harsh ride over irregular surfaces, no cruise control, disappointing safety scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It may not be the sportiest compact available, but the well-rounded 2008 Hyundai Accent provides a lot of car for the money.

Vehicle overview

Prior to its redesign two years ago, the Hyundai Accent was an easily overlooked economy car. It had an outstanding warranty and an affordable price, but compromised performance and handling kept it from joining the compact leaders. All that changed with the third-generation overhaul, which provided the Accent with a responsive new engine and accompanying performance boost that enabled the Hyundai to keep up with its leading rivals.

An Edmunds "Most Wanted Sedan Under $15,000" last year, the Hyundai Accent's solid entry-level value continues in 2008 with minor upgrades inside that include revised instrument panels on SE hatchbacks and GLS sedans. Cash-poor enthusiasts will want to check out the SE trim as it delivers more inspiring performance thanks to sport-tuned chassis components and a new B&M sport shifter for the manual transmission.

The 2008 Hyundai Accent is certainly one of the better economy-minded cars available. True, it faces stiff competition from models such as the sporty Honda Fit, the well-equipped Nissan Versa and the youthful Toyota Yaris. On the domestic side, Ford's freshened Focus might also deserve a look. Overall, though, the entry-level Hyundai Accent remains a sensible and value-filled economy car in which to face the daily grind.

2008 Hyundai Accent models

The 2008 Hyundai Accent is a five-passenger compact that comes in three trim levels: GS, SE and GLS. The GS and SE are two-door hatchbacks, while the GLS is available in sedan form only. The base GS model is one of the least expensive new cars sold in America, though it achieves that through a minimal amount of content. Features for the GS include 14-inch steel wheels, an eight-way adjustable driver seat and a 60/40-split rear seatback. Air-conditioning, power mirrors and windows, keyless entry and a CD/MP3 audio system with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack are optional.

The Accent SE hatchback gains the GS's optional features as standard; it also comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, foglamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter and a rear center armrest with cupholders. A sunroof is an exclusive option. The Accent GLS sedan gets air-conditioning and the audio system as standard; full power accessories and 15-inch alloy wheels are optional. Additional performance-oriented, audio and styling accessories are available through the dealer.

2008 Highlights

After gaining a two-door hatchback body style last year, the Hyundai Accent heads into 2008 with minor detail changes and reshuffled content.

Performance & mpg

Every Hyundai Accent comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 110 horsepower and 106 pound-feet of torque. Transferring power to the front wheels is a standard five-speed manual transmission, with a four-speed automatic available across the lineup. Performance and fuel economy are competitive with similarly equipped rivals, with 2008 EPA estimates ranging from 27 mpg city and 32 mpg highway with the five-speed manual to 24/33 mpg with the optional automatic transmission.

Safety

Unusual for a vehicle in this segment, all models include standard front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Antilock brakes are standard on SE coupes and optional on GLS sedans. In government frontal-impact crash tests, the 2008 Hyundai Accent sedan scored a perfect five stars for front occupant protection. It didn't fare as well in the side-impact category, with four stars for front occupant protection and three stars for rear-seat passengers. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Accent scored a second-highest "Acceptable" rating for frontal-offset collisions and a "Poor" ranking in side-impact tests.

Driving

Though it certainly can't be considered quick, the 2008 Hyundai Accent performs capably, without too much protest from under the hood. On smooth roads, the ride is calm and forgiving on GS and GLS models, while the performance-oriented SE delivers a firmer driving experience with greater feedback. Though generally pleasant, its ride comfort suffers over bumpy surfaces, as the suspension and steering tend to transmit too much harshness into the cabin. Handling and braking are both respectable, though, with good stability and short stopping distances for a car in this price range.

Interior

Inside, the Accent's design is simple and functional. The quality of materials is acceptable, and the Accent's cabin provides a comfortable atmosphere with a feeling of spaciousness from the driver seat. Outward visibility is very good, with the short hood allowing a panoramic view of what's ahead. Hyundai likes to boast that the Accent provides more interior volume than a Honda Civic. If you plan on carrying passengers in the back, keep in mind that the Versa and Yaris hatchbacks offer more rear-seat legroom. Cargo room is average for its class, with more than 12 cubic feet in the sedan and nearly 16 cubic feet in the hatchback.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Hyundai Accent.

5(61%)
4(26%)
3(5%)
2(6%)
1(2%)
4.4
92 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 92 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Car for grand daughter
Papa,09/30/2018
GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
Great sub compact for our college bound grand daughter. Great on gas , easy to drive and she loves the way it looks.
Cannot Bring myself to trade it
generalflea,06/24/2011
My wife and I bought this car back in June of 2008 and it has been one of the best decisions ever! The little guy, (now known as the General Flea due to its color (tango red) being close to the General Lee and the way I can drive it) has been faithful at every turn. We bought it with 2 miles on the clock and it now has close to 50,000 without any trouble, just gas, some oil, and a couple of airfilters. The transmission at first was rough but I added a more sporting clutch setup and it has alleviated the rough transmission. This car has been known to hit 51mpg on the highway before and usually has a combined city/highway of 36mpg, well above its estimate. Overall great car!
I beat [violative content deleted] out of this car everyday!
2canchew,01/10/2012
I bought it new in 2008 and I beat [violative content deleted] out of this car everytime i drive it. It has bounced off the rev limiter thousands of times. Its screams @ 4500-5000rpm driving down the hwy everyday. I have over 110,000 miles on it now and it runs as good as new. doesn't burn oil or coolant. I still have the original brakes on it and its four years old and it gets smothered in Canadian salty roads 7 months of the year. Bottom line best car ever made nothing fancy but im going to drive this one into the ground and buy a new one no questions asked. I'm a Hyundai owner for life.
Excellent gas mileage
connie50,11/18/2012
We purchased the Accent because of price and gas mileage and referral from a friend. He said mileage exceeds the posted mileage on sticker. The mileage on this car was 27-29 mpg highway. We CONSISTANTLY get 30+ running around in town and 35+ highway. So now that the news states Hhyndai over states their mileage on their stickers is TOTALLY wrong. We have had this car for 5 years and alway get min 30 mpg and usually 33-34 every time we fill up and we check our mileage every time. We get better mileage with gas from Holiday or Amoco.
See all 92 reviews of the 2008 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2008 Hyundai Accent

Used 2008 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 2008 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), GS 2dr Hatchback w/XM Option (1.6L 4cyl 5M), GLS 4dr Sedan w/XM (1.6L 4cyl 5M), GLS 4dr Sedan w/XM (1.6L 4cyl 4A), SE 2dr Hatchback w/XM (1.6L 4cyl 4A), SE 2dr Hatchback w/XM (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and GS 2dr Hatchback w/XM Option (1.6L 4cyl 4A).

