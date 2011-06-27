Vehicle overview

Prior to its redesign two years ago, the Hyundai Accent was an easily overlooked economy car. It had an outstanding warranty and an affordable price, but compromised performance and handling kept it from joining the compact leaders. All that changed with the third-generation overhaul, which provided the Accent with a responsive new engine and accompanying performance boost that enabled the Hyundai to keep up with its leading rivals.

An Edmunds "Most Wanted Sedan Under $15,000" last year, the Hyundai Accent's solid entry-level value continues in 2008 with minor upgrades inside that include revised instrument panels on SE hatchbacks and GLS sedans. Cash-poor enthusiasts will want to check out the SE trim as it delivers more inspiring performance thanks to sport-tuned chassis components and a new B&M sport shifter for the manual transmission.

The 2008 Hyundai Accent is certainly one of the better economy-minded cars available. True, it faces stiff competition from models such as the sporty Honda Fit, the well-equipped Nissan Versa and the youthful Toyota Yaris. On the domestic side, Ford's freshened Focus might also deserve a look. Overall, though, the entry-level Hyundai Accent remains a sensible and value-filled economy car in which to face the daily grind.