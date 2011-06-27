Where to start? First I can say I am pleasantly pleased with this car. With the 138 hp coming from this direct fuel injected engine the gas mileage is at the top with a consistent 40mpg. I can say that I'm not an easy driver on the car so that gas mileage is for the manual gear box and I do drive the car at a brisk pace. The engine is so smooth all the way to red line and the shifting is really good. Easy gates to find your gears and with the 6 speed manual the fun never stops. The only thing you've got to get used to is the way you go into reverse so keep this in mind if you're ever wanting to purchase this car. Handling is above par in my books. As a person that's been building cars for over 35+ years I know how to make a car handle and Hyundai has got this car right from the start. Turn in on the car is perfect with just a bit of over steer and although the car has traction control and stability control, I turn those off to have a more real experience with the handling of the car, and to drive the car as it was meant to be. The electric power steering is right on target with good feel for the road and feed back too. The car can be a bit twitchy with the way the front suspension is set but with a little tweaking I'm sure that it can be improved upon as the car is paid off but for now I can't complain at all. The brakes take some getting use to and the pedal feel is quite abrupt when you use the brakes. Most of my other cars the brakes have been a bit better for modulating but the Hyundai seems to have a bit of a propensity to over boost their brakes which again takes some getting used to. Heel and toe downshifting is really a cue on how sensitive the brakes are and can cause you to be a bit jerky in heel toe downshifts unlike other cars I drive the same way. I can't call it a bad thing with the brakes and I must also realize too that this is a sedan made for economic driving and not sporty driving which I love to do. Pedal placement for heel toe shifting is pretty close to being on target but with the pedal set I purchased I was able to get it right on the sweet spot so again this car can be made to be quite sporty when driven in a sporty mode. Acceleration in this car is a blast. It keeps up with most anything on the road and going onto Interstate highways is easy with this car and no problem in getting it up to speed. Interior of the car is good too. Most people would say it's cheap but I say it's cheap but well made and the quality of the material seems like it's going to last for some time before any wear and tear are going to show. In the 12,000miles I've owned this car I'm quite happy with everything on this car. It's easy to work on, the engine compartment has easy access to most anything, and the gas mileage is a big plus considering that the EPA gives this car much lower EPA ratings than what it actually gives. I also use real, 100% gas and no ethanol so that may have something to do with the little bit of extra go and gas mileage but I wouldn't have it any other way. As a sports car enthusiast owning Porsche's, Fords, Chevy's, Toyota's, and building cars I can say that Hyundai got this one right. So far very happy with this purchase. :)

