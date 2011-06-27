  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. Used 2015 Hyundai Accent
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2015 Hyundai Accent Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration
  • comfortable and quiet ride
  • spacious cabin has an upscale ambience
  • long warranty.
  • Real-world fuel economy falls short of EPA estimates
  • no rearview camera or parking sensors available.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Hyundai Accent for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$5,997 - $11,990
Used Accent for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With handsome styling, above-average performance and solid build quality, the 2015 Hyundai Accent represents a strong choice for a small sedan or hatchback in the subcompact car class.

Vehicle overview

As compact cars have grown larger and more expensive, subcompacts like the 2015 Hyundai Accent have enjoyed a gradual rise in popularity. Not only are these cars just the right size for many commuters, they are typically quite fuel-efficient and, of course, even more affordable to buy. What many shoppers will find more compelling, though, is the out-and-out refinement of a car like the Accent. Hyundai has built an entry-level sedan and hatchback that will seldom remind you of their budget origins.

From the driver seat, there's plenty to like, as the 2015 Accent has attractive interior materials and solid build quality, especially for a car with such a low starting price. The car's sleek styling adds to the upscale feel, but what makes the Accent feel truly special is under the hood. Its 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine isn't significantly more powerful than most rivals' four-cylinder engines, but acceleration is strong and the Accent is about a second quicker to 60 mph than the class average. That's a difference you'll feel every time you accelerate up to highway speeds. Even better, both the automatic and manual transmissions work well, so there's no bad choice to make.

Another laudable feature is the Accent's passenger space, as both the hatchback and the sedan have plenty of room for full-size adults in the rear seat. The hatchback also offers plenty of cargo space, and it's a good option for buyers needing extra utility. Once you've loaded up your passengers and gear, everyone will appreciate the Hyundai's smooth and quiet ride.

Of course, in this price range, all is not perfect, and one of the more surprising drawbacks to the Hyundai Accent is fuel economy. Although the car's EPA fuel economy estimates are respectable and on par with those of many top rivals, we've found it difficult to reproduce them in real-world driving. Rearward visibility is also challenging on the hatchback version, and no rearview camera is offered. Finally, such higher-end features as keyless ignition, a navigation system and smartphone app integration are simply not available, even though many competitors now offer them.

The 2015 Hyundai Accent sedan and hatchback are good overall choices for the subcompact class, but you'll definitely want to consider some of the competition before making up your mind. The 2015 Honda Fit is one of our favorites in the segment, thanks to its truly abundant cargo space and impressive fuel economy. If you're looking for an entertaining driving experience, cars like the 2015 Ford Fiesta and the 2015 Chevrolet Sonic offer peppy turbocharged engines and impressive handling abilities. The Accent's cousin, the 2015 Kia Rio, is essentially the same car in different packaging, and it offers a few more optional tech features, such as navigation and a rearview camera. The Toyota Prius C is worth a look for its excellent fuel economy, though it's quite a bit more expensive than the Hyundai. Whatever your priorities, though, the 2015 Hyundai Accent is worth a long look given its solid overall credentials.

2015 Hyundai Accent models

The 2015 Hyundai Accent is offered as a small four-door sedan or a four-door hatchback, both of which seat five. The sedan is available only in base GLS trim, while the hatchback comes in GS and fancier Sport trims.

The GLS sedan comes equipped with 14-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, a driver seat armrest, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a trip computer and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and USB and auxiliary audio inputs.

Two options packages are available for automatic-transmission-equipped GLS sedans. The Popular package adds cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a center console storage box with a sliding armrest. The Style package can be purchased only in combination with the Popular package and adds projector-beam headlights with LED accents, foglights, 16-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes (instead of drum brakes), upgraded cloth upholstery and an auto-up driver's window.

The GS hatchback includes all of the standard GLS features, along with a rear windshield wiper and cloth door trim; automatic transmission versions also have cruise control. The Sport hatchback adds a rear spoiler, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and the equipment from the Popular and Style packages. A sunroof is optional on automatic Sport models, while manual versions are eligible for a leather-wrapped shift knob.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Hyundai Accent gets a newly styled grille, headlights and taillights, along with some changes to standard and optional equipment. Last year's SE hatchback has been renamed the Sport.

Performance & mpg

Every 2015 Hyundai Accent is powered by a 1.6-liter direct-injection four-cylinder that produces 137 horsepower and 123 pound-feet of torque. The front-wheel-drive Accent is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic with fuel-efficient Eco mode. In Edmunds performance testing, an Accent GLS sedan with the automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 9.8 seconds, and an SE hatchback (now called Sport) with an automatic did it in 9.3 seconds. Both are quick times for the class.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy with the automatic transmission is 30 mpg combined (26 city/37 highway), and 31 mpg combined (27 city/38 highway) with the manual. While these numbers are on par with other subcompacts, we've had a hard time matching them in real-world testing.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2015 Hyundai Accent includes antilock brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. The GS and GLS have front disc and rear drum brakes, while the Sport model has four-wheel disc brakes. Rear disc brakes are optional on the GLS.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Accent sedan with the optional rear disc brakes came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet. An Accent hatchback (also with rear disc brakes) came to a stop in 124 feet. Both are average distances for the segment.

In government crash testing, the Accent received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and four stars for side-impact protection (although the government noted an increased risk of spinal injury for rear passengers involved in side-impact crashes). The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Accent the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and roof-strength tests and the second-best rating of "Acceptable" in the side-impact test. In the small-overlap frontal crash test, the Accent earned the lowest rating of "Poor." Its seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Although 137 hp doesn't sound like a lot, the 2015 Hyundai Accent is relatively quick compared with other cars in the subcompact class. Its 1.6-liter engine responds energetically when you the hit the gas pedal, and there's plenty of power on tap for highway merging and passing maneuvers. Under hard acceleration, the engine remains smooth but can get rather noisy. Both the manual and automatic transmissions make good use of the engine's resources, but unless you're particularly fond of manual transmissions, it's hard to beat the convenience of the smooth-shifting six-speed automatic.

On the road, the Accent provides a quiet, comfortable ride and decent handling. Although competitors such as the Ford Fiesta have sportier steering and handling, the Hyundai feels balanced and composed and is well suited for daily commutes.

Interior

We refer to the Hyundai Accent as a subcompact, but it is roomier than the norm, with interior dimensions that actually place it in the EPA's "compact" class. The spacious rear seat offers enough headroom and legroom to allow even 6-footers to get comfortable in the outboard positions.

Up front, the well-shaped seats are roomy and supportive, and overall, the Accent feels upscale for a car in this class. The cabin has a friendly ambience, thanks to its solid build quality, patterned upholstery, stylish dash design and tasteful materials.

Cargo space is above class averages, with the sedan offering a relatively large trunk with 13.7 cubic feet of capacity. The hatchback, meanwhile, provides 21.2 cubic feet of cargo volume with the rear seats up and a generous 47.5 cubic feet when they're folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Hyundai Accent.

5(57%)
4(17%)
3(4%)
2(9%)
1(13%)
4.0
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Economy car and then some...
Misnblu,05/18/2016
GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
Where to start? First I can say I am pleasantly pleased with this car. With the 138 hp coming from this direct fuel injected engine the gas mileage is at the top with a consistent 40mpg. I can say that I'm not an easy driver on the car so that gas mileage is for the manual gear box and I do drive the car at a brisk pace. The engine is so smooth all the way to red line and the shifting is really good. Easy gates to find your gears and with the 6 speed manual the fun never stops. The only thing you've got to get used to is the way you go into reverse so keep this in mind if you're ever wanting to purchase this car. Handling is above par in my books. As a person that's been building cars for over 35+ years I know how to make a car handle and Hyundai has got this car right from the start. Turn in on the car is perfect with just a bit of over steer and although the car has traction control and stability control, I turn those off to have a more real experience with the handling of the car, and to drive the car as it was meant to be. The electric power steering is right on target with good feel for the road and feed back too. The car can be a bit twitchy with the way the front suspension is set but with a little tweaking I'm sure that it can be improved upon as the car is paid off but for now I can't complain at all. The brakes take some getting use to and the pedal feel is quite abrupt when you use the brakes. Most of my other cars the brakes have been a bit better for modulating but the Hyundai seems to have a bit of a propensity to over boost their brakes which again takes some getting used to. Heel and toe downshifting is really a cue on how sensitive the brakes are and can cause you to be a bit jerky in heel toe downshifts unlike other cars I drive the same way. I can't call it a bad thing with the brakes and I must also realize too that this is a sedan made for economic driving and not sporty driving which I love to do. Pedal placement for heel toe shifting is pretty close to being on target but with the pedal set I purchased I was able to get it right on the sweet spot so again this car can be made to be quite sporty when driven in a sporty mode. Acceleration in this car is a blast. It keeps up with most anything on the road and going onto Interstate highways is easy with this car and no problem in getting it up to speed. Interior of the car is good too. Most people would say it's cheap but I say it's cheap but well made and the quality of the material seems like it's going to last for some time before any wear and tear are going to show. In the 12,000miles I've owned this car I'm quite happy with everything on this car. It's easy to work on, the engine compartment has easy access to most anything, and the gas mileage is a big plus considering that the EPA gives this car much lower EPA ratings than what it actually gives. I also use real, 100% gas and no ethanol so that may have something to do with the little bit of extra go and gas mileage but I wouldn't have it any other way. As a sports car enthusiast owning Porsche's, Fords, Chevy's, Toyota's, and building cars I can say that Hyundai got this one right. So far very happy with this purchase. :)
Loving my car!
Loving my car!,11/05/2016
GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
I love my 2015 Hyundia Accent GLS. I purchased it with 34,199 miles on it. It gas saver and handles very well.
I just LOVE my Tiny Little Road Dawg !
Ted Adam Green,11/05/2015
GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
I have had this for about a 16 months and have about 50,000 miles on it already as I drive a lot for work (over 60 hr a month on average), and I still just LOVE this car I have affectionately named The Tiny Little Road Dawg. (yes I am a UGA Alumni that why I call it Dawg). For many months I tracked the MPG and you can view it a FEULY.COM under Road Dawg. Basically I get about 35 mpg real world (the car's tracker is always about 3mpg high), up to 40+ if only doing long road trips at 55-65mpg. If going faster, or doing city driving it drops off. But if you drive the speed limit or near, you will do very well. We had a 2 door Accent in the mid-90's and even with a stick it only bested 27mpg. Things have come a long way. This car is waaaaay nicer and more advanced and gets better MPG without even trying. It is a perfect "inexpensive commuter car". The car is always comfortable and feels safe, even in bowels of Atlanta traffic as well as the country back-roads of deep-woods rural Georgia. For someone who is looking for a versatile hatchback to get around in, I could not recommend this car enough. It is the perfect combination of CHEAP and QUALITY and GOOD Lastly, with the USB port plus my iPhone on top of dash via a magnetic clamp, I have my own GPS, music streaming and podcasting ... all the tech I would want in my car for short jaunts or looooong road trips. Update: Nov 2016 - now at 85,000+ miles, still loving it! Mileage is still just as good, and NO issues. Still like runs and functions like new! Only issues with my car is a cracked windshield from a rock and a banged up front end from THREE different people backing into it. Highest possible recommendation.
My great little gas mizer
Ken F,04/18/2016
GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
I looked at a-lot of cars while looking for a commuter vehicle. I chose the Hyundai Accent for its styling and hatchback capability. Even though some of the reviews I looked at stated the gas mileage was fair, I have not found that to be the case. On my first trip I received 42.5 miles per gallon and with the A/C on it dropped down to 40 mpg. Its the basic car- that is what i wanted. With the 6sp manual transmission the car was a lot of zip and the handling is not bad . The XM radio is a plus as well.
See all 23 reviews of the 2015 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
137 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
26 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
137 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
27 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
137 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
27 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
137 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2015 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Hyundai Accent

Used 2015 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 2015 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A), GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M), and GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Hyundai Accent?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Hyundai Accent trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS is priced between $6,995 and$8,500 with odometer readings between 61444 and91374 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GS is priced between $5,997 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 11894 and121278 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Hyundai Accents are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Hyundai Accent for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2015 Accents listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,997 and mileage as low as 11894 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Hyundai Accent.

Can't find a used 2015 Hyundai Accents you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Accent for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $12,196.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,257.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Accent for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,902.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,797.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Hyundai Accent?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Accent lease specials

Related Used 2015 Hyundai Accent info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles