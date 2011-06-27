  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(60)
2009 Hyundai Accent Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Supportive seats, refined highway ride, roomy interior, unusually satisfying stereo for this segment, impressive warranty coverage.
  • Low side-impact crash test scores, sluggish acceleration with automatic transmission, harsh ride over irregular surfaces.
List Price Range
$3,700 - $8,495
Used Accent for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The enjoyable and value-packed 2009 Hyundai Accent proves that an entry-level economy car needn't be a penalty box.

Vehicle overview

A flagship vehicle is one that's been chosen to serve as a gleaming representation of its manufacturer's ideals and philosophies. The 2009 Hyundai Accent isn't Hyundai's flagship; the upscale Genesis takes that honor. Still, one could argue that the Accent is a more appropriate ambassador, since it's the most affordable car offered by a manufacturer that has built its brand on affordability.

The Accent is a back-to-basics economy car that's easy on the pocketbook, yet it's actually pleasant to drive, and the stereo is one of the best you'll find at this modest price point. Performance and refinement levels are now fully competitive with leading rivals, and the Accent delivers on Hyundai's promise of extraordinary bang for the buck. In fact, this pint-sized Hyundai qualified as an Edmunds "Most Wanted Sedan Under $15,000" two years ago.

The 2009 Hyundai Accent receives powertrain and other tweaks that boost fuel economy from 3-8 percent over last year's figures. There are also content upgrades, including the addition of cruise control, keyless entry and power accessories on specific trim levels. As before, enthusiasts on a tight budget will want to check out the SE coupe, which delivers more exciting performance thanks to its sport-tuned chassis and B&M sport shifter for the manual-transmission model.

This nifty economy car has a lot to offer, but there are other worthy picks to consider. The Mazda 3 is the class leader when it comes to entertaining driving dynamics, and the Honda Fit shines on the strength of its flexible interior and nimble handling. Both the Nissan Versa and the Ford Focus will be of interest to those seeking upscale options like Bluetooth connectivity. However, the Accent remains a worthy choice. If you're shopping for an entry-level economy car, we'd give the Accent a look.

2009 Hyundai Accent models

The 2009 Hyundai Accent is a five-passenger compact offered in three trim levels: GS, SE and GLS. The GS and the SE are two-door hatchbacks, while the GLS is available as a four-door sedan only.

The base GS two-door hatchback makes do without a standard stereo, but it does feature 14-inch steel wheels, intermittent wipers, two 12-volt power outlets, a six-way-adjustable driver seat with a fold-down armrest and a reclining 60/40-split rear seatback. Air-conditioning, power accessories, keyless entry, an alarm and a 172-watt CD/MP3 audio system with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack are optional. The Accent SE two-door hatchback includes the GS's optional features as standard equipment. It also comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, foglamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a rear center armrest with cupholders and a short-throw sport shifter on manual-transmission models. The Accent GLS sedan includes standard air-conditioning; otherwise, it mostly shares its options list with the GS. Cruise control is newly available on all models, and the SE can now be fitted with a sunroof.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Hyundai Accent receives a slight bump in fuel economy, and cruise control and a sunroof are now available.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2009 Hyundai Accent is equipped with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine delivering a respectable 110 horsepower and 106 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on all trims, and a four-speed automatic is available as an option. The Accent's EPA estimated fuel economy is 27 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined with the manual gearbox, while the optional automatic checks in at 26/35/29 mpg.

Safety

All 2009 Hyundai Accents are equipped with front-seat side impact airbags and full-length head curtain airbags. Antilock brakes are standard on SE coupes and optional on GLS sedans. In government frontal impact crash testing, the Hyundai Accent sedan scored a perfect five stars for front-occupant protection. Despite the standard side airbags, though, the Accent didn't fare as well in the side impact category, earning four stars for front occupant protection and just three stars for rear-seat passengers. In testing done by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Accent received the second-highest "Acceptable" rating for frontal offset collisions but the worst-possible "Poor" ranking in side impact tests.

Driving

While no speed demon, the 2009 Hyundai Accent is a perfectly acceptable performer. The ride is compliant on GS and GLS models, while the SE's firmer suspension tuning trades some comfort for greater road-holding capabilities. The cabin remains relatively quiet during highway cruising. All in all, the Accent is one of the more endearing entry-level economy cars from behind the wheel.

Interior

The Hyundai Accent's thoughtful design pays dividends inside. There's more total interior volume than you'll find in either the Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla -- cars that are larger on the outside than the Accent. The Accent's interior layout is simple and functional, with a clean two-tone color scheme. Materials quality is acceptable, and the cabin is comfortable and offers good outward visibility. Cargo room is about average for the class, with more than 12 cubic feet in the sedan's trunk and nearly 16 cubic feet in the hatchback.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Hyundai Accent.

5(72%)
4(18%)
3(3%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.5
60 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wonderful car!
margarets_dad,06/10/2013
SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
Bought this car used with 42,500 miles, and have put on another 5,000. This is a fantastic car for the city--very durable and fits into the parking spaces that are too small for everyone else. The car drives very nicely, and has a substantial feel for its size. Its handling is excellent, and although it doesn't have a huge amount of power (how much do you really need anyway, unless you're in the Indy 500?), the engine is very peppy with the manual transmission and it has more than enough oomph for day-to-day driving. Depreciation on Hyundais is still pretty bad (undeservedly so), which is bad for the original owner, but great if you want to get a high-quality used car at a great price. UPDATE: After 50,000 very tough New York City miles (now up to 93,000), I'm still very happy with the car. Have been averaging over 34 mpg mixed city and highway driving. Very durable and reliable, and maintenance, tires, and other parts are inexpensive. Only repair needed at this point has been the replacement of a sway-bar link (around $200).
Best car ever!
Dan Melody,05/25/2016
GS Base 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car in 2009. With the cash for clunkers rebate and other discounts it was 7,800 out the door. I changed the required items and maintenance at 100,000 . At 200,000 I replaced the water pump, thermostat , timing belt, hoses and spark plugs. Oh yes, brakes at 150,000 and three sets of tires. This was the most basic model, stick shift and roll up windows. Best car I've ever owned!
Hyundai Knows What We Want - The Bare Minimum
Jordan,01/24/2017
GS Base 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I want to send out a big public thank you to Hyundai for making the 2009 Accent the most low-tech car of the 21st century. Do y'all realize how much extra car companies are charging us for unnecessary features? This was my first car, and all I wanted was a reliable car with good fuel efficiency and cheap. Y'all would be surprised to know how elusive that combination is in modern automobiles. I didn't want key faubs, or Bluetooth, GPS, or side view mirror turn signal lights. Nuh-uh! Thankfully, the '09 Accent was designed without all these useless amenities. Not only that, they got rid of features I didn't even know I didn't need. No cruise control? Well, how hard is it to just keep your foot on the accelerator? With most newer cars, you can press a button to lock all the doors at once. Not so with the Accent. You've gotta lock each door manually just like our 20th century ancestors did. Hey - If I'm saving a few bucks, I can do that. I can crank the windows by hand, no problem. I will say, though, that I did want one specific feature. I really wanted my car to have an AUX port so I could listen to tunes from my phone through the speakers. And guess what? The Accent has it! This car is perfect!
Spiritual Successor to the EK Civic
Bobj,10/31/2010
Ignore the 07 consumer reviews from the "sport compact mafia". Amazing how hostile people are to Hyundai. Car is a blast to drive. only 2500lbs, short-ratio tranny, and 110HP makes it pretty fast. Add synthetic oil/filter, NGK's, Grounding Kit, and the AEM short ram (none will affect warranty), and you easily have a sub-8 sec 0-60 (R&T got mid-8 sec range out of the factory). Thing drives like it's on rails, shifter/driverside-armrest combo borders on perfection. Interior looks spartan, but "just right" with upscale touches.
See all 60 reviews of the 2009 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2009 Hyundai Accent

Used 2009 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 2009 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and GS Base 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Hyundai Accent?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Hyundai Accent trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS is priced between $3,700 and$8,495 with odometer readings between 78280 and121389 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Hyundai Accent GS Base is priced between $6,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 40646 and40646 miles.

Which used 2009 Hyundai Accents are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Hyundai Accent for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2009 Accents listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,700 and mileage as low as 40646 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Hyundai Accent.

Can't find a used 2009 Hyundai Accents you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Accent for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,263.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,440.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Accent for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,275.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,773.

