Vehicle overview

A flagship vehicle is one that's been chosen to serve as a gleaming representation of its manufacturer's ideals and philosophies. The 2009 Hyundai Accent isn't Hyundai's flagship; the upscale Genesis takes that honor. Still, one could argue that the Accent is a more appropriate ambassador, since it's the most affordable car offered by a manufacturer that has built its brand on affordability.

The Accent is a back-to-basics economy car that's easy on the pocketbook, yet it's actually pleasant to drive, and the stereo is one of the best you'll find at this modest price point. Performance and refinement levels are now fully competitive with leading rivals, and the Accent delivers on Hyundai's promise of extraordinary bang for the buck. In fact, this pint-sized Hyundai qualified as an Edmunds "Most Wanted Sedan Under $15,000" two years ago.

The 2009 Hyundai Accent receives powertrain and other tweaks that boost fuel economy from 3-8 percent over last year's figures. There are also content upgrades, including the addition of cruise control, keyless entry and power accessories on specific trim levels. As before, enthusiasts on a tight budget will want to check out the SE coupe, which delivers more exciting performance thanks to its sport-tuned chassis and B&M sport shifter for the manual-transmission model.

This nifty economy car has a lot to offer, but there are other worthy picks to consider. The Mazda 3 is the class leader when it comes to entertaining driving dynamics, and the Honda Fit shines on the strength of its flexible interior and nimble handling. Both the Nissan Versa and the Ford Focus will be of interest to those seeking upscale options like Bluetooth connectivity. However, the Accent remains a worthy choice. If you're shopping for an entry-level economy car, we'd give the Accent a look.