2001 Hyundai Accent Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride, roomy interior, impressive powertrain warranty.
  • Boring styling, lack of horsepower.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite a great warranty and good build quality, we'd probably tell our friends to get a slightly used Japanese car instead. This may not be the case for long if Hyundai maintains its upward trajectory, though.

Vehicle overview

Hyundai is on a mission to reinvent itself in the minds of the American car-buying public. After a rocky period in the early '90s that had people saying, "Hyundais sure are inexpensive...and you get what you pay for," the company has unleashed several winners in a row. The Elantra offers impressive power and sophistication for its price, the Sonata is a roomy and well-built midsize sedan that undercuts competitors by thousands, the Santa Fe is larger than most mini-utes, if not more powerful, and the Tiburon? Uh, well, the Tiburon is a unique piece of work. Additionally, all Hyundais come with an impressive 10-year/100,000-mile drivetrain warranty, helping instill peace in the consumer's mind.

The entry-level Accent is no exception to Hyundai's new rule. Three versions are available. The base L and midlevel GS come in hatchback format while the highline GL model is available only as a sedan. The base engine on L models is a 1.5-liter, SOHC four-cylinder making 92 horsepower. A larger, 105-horsepower 1.6-liter is optional on L and standard on GS and GL. This new DOHC design offers more power and increased fuel economy over the standard engine. An available four-speed automatic performs admirably, but can only be added to the GS or the GL.

Under the Accent's attractively creased bodywork sits a MacPherson strut independent front and a dual-link rear suspension. Stabilizer bars at both ends do a poor job of controlling body lean, and skinny 13-inch wheels and tires do little to inspire confidence in Accent's handling. But the use of hydraulic engine mounting means reduced noise, vibration and harshness. Safety features include depowered airbags and seatbelt pre-tensioners. Unfortunately, ABS for the front disc/rear drum braking system is not even available as an option.

Interiors feature a modern instrument pod and a clean, simple center stack with straightforward climate and radio controls. Rear seat heating and ventilation ducts help keep backseat riders comfortable and the use of noise-reduction material in the A- and B-pillars attempts to quiet the ride. The driver's seat features adjustments for height and rake, as well as fore and aft settings. Oh, and a nifty fold-down armrest is standard.

Standard equipment includes a cassette player, rear defroster, trip odometer, and power steering. Step up to the GS or GL and you'll receive upgraded carpeting, a digital clock, a tachometer, lumbar support for the driver, a 60/40 folding rear seat, a passenger visor vanity mirror and tinted glass. Upgraded trims also open the door to the few factory options that are available, such as power front windows, power exterior mirrors, air conditioning, and a CD player. Port-installed options on any Accent include carpeted floor mats, a rear spoiler, a center armrest, mudguards and a cargo net for the trunk.

Hyundai has made great strides with regard to quality in the last few years and we're gaining respect for its products. In the subcompact world of shoddy Kias, questionable Daewoos and overpriced Toyotas, the Accent has plenty to offer the buyers who must have that new-car smell and new-car warranty. But at a welterweight 2,280 pounds, Accent doesn't offer much crash protection from the hulking SUVs and pickups on the roads. Our advice? Spend the few dollars you have on a larger, slightly used vehicle from one of the major Japanese manufacturers. In the long run, you'll probably be happier.

2001 Highlights

For 2001, Accent GL and GS get a more powerful and fuel-efficient 1.6-liter, DOHC inline four-cylinder engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Hyundai Accent.

5(57%)
4(24%)
3(12%)
2(3%)
1(4%)
4.3
58 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

utilitarian with character
ben223,06/29/2012
This is the second car I've owned and the first I've come to love. Bought it with 135,000 miles and still starts and runs great at 147,000 miles. Have only had to replace manual window regulator, and do routine maintenance. I love to drive this car! It gets great gas mileage, is very reliable, and with rear seats folded is capable of holding LOTS of stuff. I frequently go on camping and road trips and i'm easily able to fit all my gear in the back hatch (and often times a canoe on top too). I am 6'6" tall and 275lbs and I easily fit in the interior, and am also able to climb in and out of the rear seat when front is folded, a difficult task in my other friends coupes.
Fun small car, but loud!
reddotblackdot,05/15/2010
I purchased this car used in 2005, and therefore all the 'warranties' on it were void. it had 30,000 miles. It now has 92,000 and the transmission blew out. It is a $2,000 repair as the whole transmission needs to be replaced. That is almost the worth of the whole car so I am just going to buy another car. It is not a bad car, it is small and that is what i like. It is also quite zippy, i think, however it costs me $22 to fill up and i have to fill it up about every week and a half. I have a 20 min. ride to work from where i live. So you do the math. It is a good used car but i wouldn't pay too much for it.
Tiny and Perfect
Tiana,03/09/2006
I got this car in Feb. when if first started to snow. It really was easy to drive in all types of weather. This is a great first car. And for all shorter people (like myself) its easier to see then some other bucket seat cars! I love this car!
Catalytic Converter - Horrible
Tony Burns,03/17/2010
Overall my car was a fun and reliable car with very few issues. Last year I could not pass the emission test and the problems began. The check engine light would not go off and the codes said that the engine was under load even in low idle. The there was also a code for a new converter. On most vehicles the converter is under the car and may cost a couple hundred dollars. The converter on this vehicle is attached to the exhaust manifold and cost over a thousand dollars. I would have loved to keep the car but I was so upset with the outrageous price and location of the converter that I had to let it go. Good car, bad converter location!
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
105 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 6000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2001 Hyundai Accent

