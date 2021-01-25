What is the Veloster?

Like most hatchbacks, the Hyundai Veloster blends practicality and personality into an affordable package. Its asymmetrical design puts a coupe-like door on the driver's side and two smaller doors on the passenger side. If you opt for the available turbocharged engine, you also get a good wallop of performance. For the rare driver seeking even more thrills, the powerful Veloster N keeps the notion of a hot hatchback alive.

After a full redesign in 2019 and some notable improvements since, we don't foresee any significant changes for the 2022 model year. That said, Hyundai is known for quickly making improvements. We have just a few complaints about the current Veloster, which include a weak base engine and a noticeable amount of road noise. We don't expect these to be addressed for 2022, but then again, we wouldn't be surprised if the Veloster gets a power boost and added sound insulation.