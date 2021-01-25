  1. Home
2022 Hyundai Veloster

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $21,000 (estimated)
  • The Veloster will likely receive minor changes for 2022
  • Part of the second Veloster generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Hyundai Veloster Review
by the Edmunds Experts
01/25/2021
What is the Veloster?

Like most hatchbacks, the Hyundai Veloster blends practicality and personality into an affordable package. Its asymmetrical design puts a coupe-like door on the driver's side and two smaller doors on the passenger side. If you opt for the available turbocharged engine, you also get a good wallop of performance. For the rare driver seeking even more thrills, the powerful Veloster N keeps the notion of a hot hatchback alive.

After a full redesign in 2019 and some notable improvements since, we don't foresee any significant changes for the 2022 model year. That said, Hyundai is known for quickly making improvements. We have just a few complaints about the current Veloster, which include a weak base engine and a noticeable amount of road noise. We don't expect these to be addressed for 2022, but then again, we wouldn't be surprised if the Veloster gets a power boost and added sound insulation.

EdmundsEdmunds says

We like the Veloster for its unconventional design, powerful optional turbocharged engine and sporty handling. It should come as no surprise that we place the Veloster at the top of its class of small hatchbacks that include the Honda Civic, Mini Hardtop and Mazda 3. Though we don't have any official word on the changes for 2022, we're confident that shoppers eyeing the 2021 Veloster won't miss out on much if they can't wait. Keep checking back here for all the latest information.

