2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

MSRP range: $33,650 - $39,950
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
MSRP$34,835
Edmunds suggests you pay$33,845
6 for sale near you
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$33,650
MPG & Fuel
36 City / 31 Hwy / 34 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 17.7 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 226 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque: N/A
Basic Warranty
5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 188.4 in. / Height: 67.3 in. / Width: 74.8 in.
Curb Weight: 4079 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 36.4 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover14.6%

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Santa Fe Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Santa Fe Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 32 mpg to 34 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Santa Fe Hybrid has 36.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid. Learn more

Is the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Santa Fe Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Santa Fe Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Santa Fe Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid?

The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Blue 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,650.

Other versions include:

  • SEL Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $37,600
  • Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $39,950
  • Blue 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $33,650
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, the next question is, which Santa Fe Hybrid model is right for you? Santa Fe Hybrid variants include SEL Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A), and Blue 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A). For a full list of Santa Fe Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Overview

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Santa Fe Hybrid SUV. Available styles include SEL Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A), and Blue 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A).

What do people think of the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Santa Fe Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Santa Fe Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid?

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Blue 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Blue 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,835. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Blue 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $990 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $990 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,845.

The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Blue 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 2.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 6 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Blue 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid SEL Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid SEL Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,785. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid SEL Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $1,106 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,106 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,679.

The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid SEL Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 2.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 6 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid SEL Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,135. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $1,175 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,175 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,960.

The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 2.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 27 new 2021 Santa Fe Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,140 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,317 on a used or CPO 2021 Santa Fe Hybrid available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,274.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

