2020 Ram 1500 Classic
2020 Ram 1500 ClassicMSRP Range: $28,200 - $36,945
2020 Ram 1500 Classic Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Smooth-riding suspension provides plenty of comfort
- Quiet and attractive cabin
- Smooth and efficient eight-speed automatic transmission
You probably know that the 2020 Ram 1500 is a full-size light-duty pickup truck. But what's this 1500 Classic all about? Well, when Ram introduced its fully redesigned 1500 last year it decided to keep building the previous-generation truck at the same time. That means you're going to find the old truck, now called the Classic, alongside the new Ram 1500 on dealer lots.
Which 1500 Classic does Edmunds recommend?
Ram 1500 Classic models
The 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is available in three trim levels: Tradesman, Express and Warlock. There are three cab configurations (Regular, Crew Cab and Quad Cab) and three bed lengths (5 feet 7 inches, 6 feet 4 inches, and 8 feet) available, though certain combinations are limited to specific trims.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- interior
- doors
- visibility
- handling & steering
- maintenance & parts
- climate control
- dashboard
- sound system
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
I usually only drive Chevy. I decided to switch up and I have no regrets. Beautiful truck inside and out. The drive is smooth as well as the steering and breaks. Interior is better than it's competitors no doubt. The amount of space and the center console size is perfect.
Very tight and smooth driving
Awesome truck.
So far so good. It has only been 1k miles on my 2020 Ram 1500 classic tradesman and all good. I got the classic after my all new 2019 Ram 1500 died. 30k painful miles on the all new body. Radio was garbage, bluetooth was garbage, ac wasn't any good, tiny gas tank, broken tailgate latch, battery died, steering stopped working during turning almost killed me twice! Hated the inside layout. 13 months and 30k miles and it's all over. Hopefully, this classic will do better. Lost $15k going with the all new 2019 model. The classic is a well designed truck for someone who actually works for a living. Ac is ice cold, radio is completely functional, gas tank is larger, inside is really well laid out and pleasant to look at. Plus, having major issues with Ram dealer service department. Helps having a truck like the classic that isn't having any issues. I want to leave the dealers in the rear view mirror.
Features & Specs
|Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$32,800
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$28,200
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$28,200
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Express 2dr Regular Cab SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$29,700
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 1500 Classic safety features:
- Electronic Stability Control
- Helps maintain control of the truck in low-traction conditions. Uses the brakes to mitigate wheelslip and trailer sway.
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Helps mitigate side-impact injury to the driver and passengers by deploying from the area above the windows.
- ParkView and ParkSense
- Warns the driver through visual and audible cues when the truck is getting close enough to potentially impact an object.
Ram 1500 Classic vs. the competition
Ram 1500 Classic vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The Silverado underwent a full redesign last year and steps things up in 2020 with a new optional diesel engine. The Silverado is available with all the latest and greatest tech Chevy has to offer including adaptive cruise control and a trailering system that supports up to 15 camera angles.
Ram 1500 Classic vs. Ford F-150
The Ford F-150 comes in a wider variety of cab and bed configurations than the Ram 1500 Classic. You also have more engine choices and can equip features and driver aids that are simply unavailable on the Ram. For a basic work truck, however, the Ram is just as appealing. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.
Ram 1500 Classic vs. Ram 1500
The new version of Ram's light-duty pickup debuted for 2019. Ram is selling it alongside the legacy Ram 1500 Classic. In addition to an all-new interior and exterior design, the new Ram 1500 offers a wide array of features and tech unavailable on the Classic model. We think it's the best full-size truck on sale today. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500.
FAQ
Is the Ram 1500 Classic a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic:
- Trim levels pared down to Tradesman, Express and Warlock
- Part of the fourth Ram 1500 generation introduced for 2009
Is the Ram 1500 Classic reliable?
Is the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ram 1500 Classic?
The least-expensive 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,200.
Other versions include:
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,800
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $28,200
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $28,200
- Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $29,700
- Express 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,300
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,800
- SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,145
- SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,445
- SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,645
- SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,945
What are the different models of Ram 1500 Classic?
More about the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
2020 Ram 1500 Classic Overview
The 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is offered in the following submodels: 1500 Classic Crew Cab, 1500 Classic Regular Cab, 1500 Classic Quad Cab. Available styles include Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Warlock 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), and SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 1500 Classic 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 1500 Classic.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 1500 Classic featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Ram 1500 Classic?
2020 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,080. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $5,237 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,237 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,843.
The average savings for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 14.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ram 1500 Classic Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,520. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $3,785 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,785 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,735.
The average savings for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 11.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,895. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $4,756 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,756 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,139.
The average savings for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 15.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 16 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Ram 1500 Classics are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Ram 1500 Classic for sale near.
Can't find a new 2020 Ram 1500 Classics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ram 1500 Classic for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,059.
Find a new Ram for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,154.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Ram 1500 Classic?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ram lease specials
