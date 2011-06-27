Close

Car World - Hawthorne / California

Meet our sporty 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS Sedan shown in Marathon Blue. Powered by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 138hp while paired with a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Shiftronic for fun passing maneuvers. This Front Wheel Drive acceleration will not only put a grin on your face, but it will also make you wonder how Hyundai still managed to achieve near 40mpg on the highway. The stylish exterior features Hyundai's incredible fluidic design cues that make this Accent stand out in the subcompact crowd. Look close at our GLS pictures and you will see Accent has a roomy interior that seats five comfortably plus the roomy trunk makes it easy to unload groceries, luggage or just about anything you can imagine. Inside you will find yourself spoiled with such amenities as power windows and door locks, remote keyless entry, a tilt steering wheel, 6-way adjustable driver's seat and a 60/40 folding rear seat. This Hyundai Accent will amaze you with its multitude of safety features like six airbags, anti-lock braking system, and electronic stability control to keep you surefooted in almost any road condition.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHCT4AE4DU520119

Stock: U520119

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-08-2019