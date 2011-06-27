Used 2013 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me
- $6,995Great Deal | $2,720 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS58,334 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sound Motors - Branchville / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCU4AE2DU278184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,860Great Deal | $1,212 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent GS104,296 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pearson Mazda - Henrico / Virginia
GREAT VALUE AND PRICE ON THIS ACCENT GS. RECENT TRADE IN. SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE @ 804-346-0300.THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 14 x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Wheels, 6 Airbags, 6 Speakers, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seatback, 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat w/Height Adjustment, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Active Front Head Restraints, Adjustable Head Restraints, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodycolor Door Handles, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Door Inserts, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Vanity Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Front 2-Speed Intermittent Wiper, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Map Dome & Cargo Lights, Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS), MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger Front Seatback Pocket, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Bodycolor Heated Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear Defroster w/Timer, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear Wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry w/Panic Alert, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tinted Glass w/Windshield Shade Band, Traction control, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Trip computer, and Vehicle Stability Management. Pearson Mazda in Richmond's West end is committed to serving all of your vehicle needs before and after the sale. Stop by today to see why we are Central Virginia's number one Mazda dealer.At Pearson Mazda We Offer Market Based Pricing so please call 804.346.0300 to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours. Open 7 days a week to serve you. Service open nightly until 6pm and 3pm on Saturday. Family Owned and Operated, and Serving the Richmond Area for over 40 Years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT5AE1DU111100
Stock: M4848A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $5,295Great Deal | $3,238 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS73,642 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Meet our sporty 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS Sedan shown in Marathon Blue. Powered by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 138hp while paired with a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Shiftronic for fun passing maneuvers. This Front Wheel Drive acceleration will not only put a grin on your face, but it will also make you wonder how Hyundai still managed to achieve near 40mpg on the highway. The stylish exterior features Hyundai's incredible fluidic design cues that make this Accent stand out in the subcompact crowd. Look close at our GLS pictures and you will see Accent has a roomy interior that seats five comfortably plus the roomy trunk makes it easy to unload groceries, luggage or just about anything you can imagine. Inside you will find yourself spoiled with such amenities as power windows and door locks, remote keyless entry, a tilt steering wheel, 6-way adjustable driver's seat and a 60/40 folding rear seat. This Hyundai Accent will amaze you with its multitude of safety features like six airbags, anti-lock braking system, and electronic stability control to keep you surefooted in almost any road condition. Owning this GLS will put a smile on your face while the exceptional craftsmanship and superb track record will keep it there. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE4DU520119
Stock: U520119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-08-2019
- Price Drop$6,400Great Deal | $1,287 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent GS95,298 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Exit5 Auto Group - Latham / New York
Clean Carfax, One Owner, Life Of Ownership Oil/Filter Changes &NYSI. 28/37 City/Highway MPG Vehicle is currently being inspected by one of our certified technicians. Once this process has been completed we will post the maintenance items that were repaired/replaced in our service center for your review. This Vehicle is Eligible for our HMO Programs. 4.8/5.0 Rated Dealer on Google.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT5AE2DU082545
Stock: 082545-045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $5,369Great Deal | $2,149 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent GS92,164 milesDelivery available*
Steven Lust Buick Chevrolet GMC - Aberdeen / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT5AE9DU092070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,900Great Deal | $2,087 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS108,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rich & Famous Auto Sale - Van Nuys / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE3DU448698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,782Great Deal | $1,753 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS100,920 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Longwood Mitsubishi - Longwood / Florida
*BLUETOOTH, *CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, LOCAL TRADE-IN, FULL SAFETY INSPECTION -150, gray Cloth. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Clean CARFAX.*Internet Price Includes a discount of $995 Greenway Kia North Owner Loyalty DiscountGreenway Kia North's Public Before Auction is a select offering of used vehicles that have traditionally been sold at auction to independent dealers and small used car lots. These are vehicles that fall outside of Greenway's Automotive Groups's used car guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps "flawed" in some way. Some general guidelines for a wholesale vehicle: -Some repairs will probably be needed -They are sold WITHOUT a warranty -They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage -They are offered for a LIMITED time only -They are sold with our "BEST PRICE" posted online. There is NO negotiation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE7DU556175
Stock: NT20369A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $6,700Great Deal | $904 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent SE97,469 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brown's Manassas Kia - Manassas / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. 2013 Hyundai Triathlon Gray Metallic Accent SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V black Cloth. 28/37 City/Highway MPG.GREAT LITTLE CAR!Please call 703.331.8080 for more information and schedule your free test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCU5AE8DU138047
Stock: KB1203B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $7,746Great Deal | $1,105 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent SE74,163 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pearson Mazda - Henrico / Virginia
**OIL CHANGE. CHASSIS LUBED & ALL FLUIDS TOPPED OFF, **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN.THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Airbags, 6 Speakers, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seatback, 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat w/Height Adjustment, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Active Front Head Restraints, Adjustable Head Restraints, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, BluetoothÂ Hands-Free Phone System, Bodycolor Door Handles, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Inside Door Handles, Cloth Door Inserts, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Vanity Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lights, Front 2-Speed Intermittent Wiper, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Map Dome & Cargo Lights, Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS), MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger Front Seatback Pocket, Passenger vanity mirror, Piano Black Accents, Power Bodycolor Heated Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear Defroster w/Timer, Rear Disc Brakes, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear Wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry w/Panic Alert, Side Mirrors w/Turn Signals Indicators, Sliding Armrest Storage Box, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport-Tuned Steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tinted Glass w/Windshield Shade Band, Traction control, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Vehicle Stability Management. Pearson Mazda in Richmond's West end is committed to serving all of your vehicle needs before and after the sale. Stop by today to see why we are Central Virginia's number one Mazda dealer.At Pearson Mazda We Offer Market Based Pricing so please call 804.346.0300 to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours. Open 7 days a week to serve you. Service open nightly until 6pm and 3pm on Saturday. Family Owned and Operated, and Serving the Richmond Area for over 40 Years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCU5AE6DU067592
Stock: 13634A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $1,250Great Deal | $3,085 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS176,281 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
gray Cloth.Tim's Truck Capital is pumped up to offer this attractive-looking 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS in Marathon Blue Pearl Beautifully equipped with Option Group 1 (6 Airbags, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seatback, 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat w/Height Adjustment, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Active Front Head Restraints, Adjustable Head Restraints, Air Conditioning, Bodycolor Door Handles, Cloth Door Inserts, Driver's Seat Armrest, Dual Vanity Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Front 2-Speed Intermittent Wiper, Map Dome & Cargo Lights, Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS), Passenger Front Seatback Pocket, Power Bodycolor Heated Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Rear Defroster w/Timer, Remote Keyless Entry w/Panic Alert, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tinted Glass w/Windshield Shade Band, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, and Vehicle Stability Management), gray Cloth, 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Trip computer!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE2DU368972
Stock: ZC1384A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- $7,250Good Deal | $1,788 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS71,733 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2013 Hyundai Accent 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic GLS features a 1.6L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ultra Black Pearl with a gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Option Group 1, 6 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Brake assist, 6 Airbags, Bodycolor Door Handles, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power Bodycolor Heated Mirrors, Power door mirrors, Cloth Door Inserts, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Vanity Mirrors, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Map Dome & Cargo Lights, Overhead console, Passenger Front Seatback Pocket, Passenger vanity mirror, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seatback, 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat with Height Adjustment, Active Front Head Restraints, Adjustable Head Restraints, Driver's Seat Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE4DU455188
Stock: 841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $5,600Good Deal | $1,246 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS92,870 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Modern Auto - Denver / Colorado
This 2013 Hyundai Accent 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic GLS features a 1.6L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact John Herzog at 303-993-7563 or modernautoinc@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE5DU541853
Stock: 41853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $5,988Good Deal | $1,386 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS111,879 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Long Hyundai - Chattanooga / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE9DU479101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,138Good Deal | $920 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS111,936 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of Grand Blanc - Grand Blanc / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. This Hyundai Accent is well equipped and includes the following features and benefits, Keyless Entry, Accent GLS, 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Wheels.Ironman Silver 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS 4D Sedan 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 28/37 City/Highway MPGAt Honda of Grand Blanc, you'll Do Better! Pictures may not reflect actual vehicle. Posted miles may vary. Some options listed may be inaccurate due to VIN decoders. Some vehicles may have added accessories. See Dealer for details and to confirm availability.Honda of Grand Blanc Wholesale to the Public offers the consumer the ability to buy a vehicle at pre auction pricing. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical and or auto body defects. All vehicles displayed Wholesale to the Public are sold AS IS. The term AS IS means that there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for a particular purpose. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS IS vehicle will pay all cost for any repairs. Honda of Grand Blanc assumes no responsibility for any repairs regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the Wholesale to the Public section.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE9DU509116
Stock: H20315B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $5,995Fair Deal | $624 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent GS92,824 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Knockout Deals Auto Sales - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
A mini spare tire is included with this vehicle. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. The battery is in excellent condition. The brakes are in great condition. The transmission shifts very smoothly. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT5AE8DU081772
Stock: TR1772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,500Fair Deal | $556 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent GS105,552 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Spokane Hyundai - Spokane Valley / Washington
Within 3 days or 250 miles from your purchase date, we'll refund 100% of the vehicle's price, no questions asked. Want a different color or model, NO PROBLEM. Within 7 Days or 500 miles simply exchange the vehicle you bought for anything we have on our lot, no hassle, no questions asked. Ask us for further details.Spokane Hyundai's 1 Price 1 Promise Guarantee ensures our best possible price is posted on all of our pre-owned vehicles!FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 28/37 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT5AE5DU091840
Stock: 20291A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Price Drop$5,791
2013 Hyundai Accent GS89,580 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kendall Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Miami / Florida
New Price! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! POWER PACKAGE, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat w/Height Adjustment, ABS brakes, Active Front Head Restraints, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, Bodycolor Door Handles, Brake assist, Cloth Door Inserts, Cruise Control, Dual Vanity Mirrors, Front 2-Speed Intermittent Wiper, Heated door mirrors, MP3 decoder, Panic alarm, Power Bodycolor Heated Mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear Wiper, Speed control, Traction control. Ironman Silver Metallic 2013 Hyundai Accent GS FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Se Habla Espanol.28/37 City/Highway MPGAll prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Prices includes $1000 KPCI. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT5AE2DU110344
Stock: D0G182645A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $7,490Fair Deal | $427 below market
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS72,576 miles4 AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Cargo Net Ipod Cable Beige; Cloth Seat Trim Standard Equipment Pkg Ultra Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This FRONTLINE AUTONATION CERTIFIED Vehicle has gone through our 125 point inspection and is Ready For Delivery. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2013 Hyundai Accent: A sister vehicle to the Kia Rio, the Hyundai Accent is a subcompact available as either a sedan or a hatchback. Well-equipped in standard form, the Accent has an impressive 92.2 total cubic feet of passenger room, defying the myth of small cars' cramped cabins. Fuel economy is also impressive, averaging 28 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway, thanks in part to special low rolling resistance tires. This model sets itself apart with hybrid-like mileage, available as a hatchback or sedan, Affordability, impressive interior passenger room, and strong standard feature list All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE3DU272557
Stock: DU272557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020