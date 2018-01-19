2018 Hyundai Accent Review
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable ride and impressively quiet cabin
- Spacious interior with quality materials and excellent fit and finish
- Long warranty coverage provides peace of mind
- Impressive real-world fuel economy
- Lacks in-dash navigation but connects to smartphone nav apps
- USB port can barely keep a phone juiced
- Front seats are basic and don't offer many adjustments
- Enhanced safety aids only available on top trim level
Which Accent does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
Freshly overhauled, the 2018 Hyundai Accent sedan is roomier, safer and more fuel-efficient than before. That's the good news. The bad news? The versatile hatchback is gone, a victim of Americans' lack of interest. The sedan is good enough to make you forget, though. It's a sensible and stylish choice.
For 2018, Hyundai made the Accent a little longer and wider. The interior is now a bit roomier, with more front and rear legroom and more space between the driver and front passenger. Cargo space hasn't changed but remains among the best in the class. The Accent's updated four-cylinder engine makes less maximum power (7 horsepower less), but Hyundai says it makes more usable low-end torque and yields better fuel economy. With an automatic transmission, the Accent returns a very good 32 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
This is a handsome car that will endure the daily grind with minimal fuss. Passenger space is generous is even better with the 2018 model's roomier size. Impressive handling is equaled by a comfortable ride. What's more, the Accent is surprisingly quiet and comfortable on the road. Even people with longer commutes won't regret choosing this Accent over a larger, more expensive car.
Although today's new cars and SUVs are getting bigger every year, there's still a place for a smartly packaged small car that can perform tricks like its larger brethren. The 2018 Hyundai Accent is a top choice in this category thanks to a satisfying combination of performance, utility, comfort and style.
2018 Hyundai Accent models
The 2018 Hyundai Accent is a four-door sedan that straddles the line between subcompact and compact. It's offered in base SE, SEL and Limited trim levels. The SE covers the basics, while the SEL adds more style (alloy wheels) and functionality (7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). Limited trims add conveniences including a sunroof, heated front seats and advanced safety features.
All Accent models use a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (130 horsepower, 119 pound-feet of torque) and either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The Accent is front-wheel-drive.
The SE sedan comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission, 15-inch steel wheels, air conditioning, power accessories, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, cruise control, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a 5-inch touchscreen display, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD and USB/auxiliary inputs. The six-speed automatic transmission is optional.
The SEL adds 15-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a center-console storage box with a sliding armrest console, dual USB charging ports, Bluetooth with voice commands, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay-Android Auto smartphone integration, and an upgraded six-speaker sound system.
Moving up to the Limited brings 17-inch wheels, foglights, projector-beam headlights with LED accents, side mirror-integrated turn signals, a sunroof, a hands-free trunk, keyless entry, push-button start, automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and a three-year subscription to Hyundai Blue Link Connected Services. (It includes features such as app-based remote start and locking and unlocking, vehicle diagnostics, and emergency collision notification.) The Limited also features forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, which aren't available on the two lower trims.
Trim tested
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology6.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|6.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Accent models:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Available only on Accent Limited, forward collision warning alerts the driver to impending collision and brakes automatically if necessary.
- Four-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Offers stronger stopping power than the model equipped with rear drum brakes; comes standard on SE and Limited trims.
- Blue Link
- Connects you to your car for emergency collision notification, maintenance reminders, and smartphone app features such as remote start.
