More about the 2018 Hyundai Accent

Used 2018 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 2018 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Hyundai Accent ?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Hyundai Accent trim styles: The Used 2018 Hyundai Accent SE is priced between $10,915 and $15,000 with odometer readings between 12412 and 49073 miles.

The Used 2018 Hyundai Accent SEL is priced between $13,185 and $13,490 with odometer readings between 11420 and 41587 miles.

The Used 2018 Hyundai Accent Limited is priced between $13,000 and $13,000 with odometer readings between 68649 and 68649 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Hyundai Accents are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Hyundai Accent for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2018 Accents listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,915 and mileage as low as 11420 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Hyundai Accent.

Can't find a used 2018 Hyundai Accents you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Accent for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $23,187 .

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,689 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Accent for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,506 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,438 .

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Hyundai Accent?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

Check out Hyundai Accent lease specials