Used 2014 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me

- 33,706 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,191
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2014 Hyundai Accent SEClean CARFAX.black Cloth.27/37 City/Highway MPGMarathon Blue Pearl 2014 Hyundai 4D Hatchback Accent SE 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 27/37 City/Highway MPG FWDWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCU5AE4EU187764
Stock: 187764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- 79,003 miles
$6,999$1,303 Below Market
McKenney Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lowell / North Carolina
2014 Hyundai Accent Ironman Silver Metallic FWD 6-Speed 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Check out all the great features this vehicle has to offer like. Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. All of our vehicles go through a 127 multi-point inspection and we perform all necessary repairs and maintenance required to meet factory standards. For more information please contact one of our Pre-Owned professionals at 704-823-1040.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCU5AE4EU142209
Stock: T2565B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 110,387 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,600$1,094 Below Market
Cannon Motors - Silverdale / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCU4AE7EU589384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,454 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,990$1,438 Below Market
Smith Motors - Wahpeton / North Dakota
Recent Arrival! SOLD AS IS ALL COSMETIC RUNS GREAT, 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, FWD, gray Cloth, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Cloth Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats. Due to our AMAZING pricing, please call before coming in as the vehicles go quickly! 27/37 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE8EU657730
Stock: T0001B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 69,071 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,992$1,022 Below Market
Sport Mazda Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Covid .19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW! SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS - located at our SPORT MAZDA SOUTH Superstore - 9786 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. MID SIZE SEDAN, GREAT VALUE, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim.Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 7 Years in a Row w/ over 8,000 Positive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999), do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. Please check with dealer regarding final financing arrangement when possible.Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCU4AE9EU738135
Stock: ZT738135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 72,334 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,499
West Chicago Auto Mall - West Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT5AE0EU173458
Stock: 676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,836 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,195$673 Below Market
Morrow DriveTime - Morrow / Georgia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCU4AEXEU739536
Stock: 1060180374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,720
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE6EU616691
Stock: 10430448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 27,383 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,888$524 Below Market
Hyundai Of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
2014 Hyundai Accent GS Clearwater Blue Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. 2014 Hyundai Accent GS FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Accent GS, 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, Clearwater Blue Metallic, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 33375 miles below market average! 27/37 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT5AE5EU178025
Stock: 9587A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 69,028 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,695$971 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Our 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS Sedan in Ironman Silver boasts expressive, distinctive styling and chiseled curves. Motivated by an energetic 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 138hp while mated with an efficient 6 Speed Automatic transmission that sends you down the road with ease. Best of all, this Front Wheel Drive Accent delivers with fuel efficiency that everyone will appreciate, scoring near 38mpg on the open road. Take a look inside of our GLS trim and be pleasantly surprised. Amenities such as comfortable seating throughout, an audio system with CD, auxiliary input, and USB port abound to please both driver and passengers. And when it comes to safety, this Hyundai received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, frontal protection, and side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave this Accent the highest possible rating of Good in frontal-offset and roof strength tests. Step up to this Accent GLS and enjoy some style! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE9EU715165
Stock: U715165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2019
- 115,949 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,412$549 Below Market
Classic Ford of Smithfield - Smithfield / North Carolina
Local Trade, Nonsmoker, New Feature, Accent GLS, 4D Sedan, 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Triathlon Gray Metallic, gray Cloth, Remote keyless entry, 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, First Aid Kit, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 1, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Accent GLS, 4D Sedan, 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Triathlon Gray Metallic, gray Cloth, Remote keyless entry. 27/37 City/Highway MPG2014 Hyundai Accent GLS Welcome to Classic Ford, your Hometown Ford Dealer and home of Ava Gardner and the Smithfield Ham and Yam Festival! Classic Ford is one of the Premier Ford dealers in North Carolina, servicing Smithfield NC, Clayton NC, Durham NC, and Garner, North Carolina. Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We offer one of the most comprehensive Ford parts and Ford service departments in the city of Smithfield, North Carolina. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS)What Does Classic Ford Offer Drivers from Smithfield NC, Clayton NC, Garner NC, Goldsboro NC and Dunn NC? Truly Exceptional Customer Service from Every Angle Here at Classic Ford, everything we do revolves around you. Our various teams are trained to address your needs from the moment you walk through the door, whether you're in the market for your next vehicle or tuning up your current one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AEXEU650682
Stock: R531A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 100,130 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,200
Gene Messer Hyundai - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2014 Hyundai Accent. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This 2014 Hyundai Accent has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Hyundai Accent L is the one! Driven by many, but adored by more, the Hyundai Accent L is a perfect addition to any home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE2EU656041
Stock: EU656041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 91,727 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,650$409 Below Market
Subaru of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
2014 Hyundai Accent SE 4D Hatchback Century White 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Alloy Wheels, gray Cloth, Alloy wheels. SLV Value Pass. As-Is inventory that is nothing less than a great value! Every Value Pass vehicle goes through a multi-point safety inspection and comes with a transparent explanation of the vehicles condition. If you are looking for a hidden gem with the ease of a stress free buying experience then this is what you have been looking for. Shop Subaru Of Las Vegas and see how easy car buying can be. Clean CARFAX. 27/37 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCU5AE2EU153001
Stock: L17231C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 24,696 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,991$638 Below Market
Regal Acura - Lakeland / Florida
1 owner with a clean carfax. Payments as low as 199 a month. Odometer is 66814 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! 27/37 City/Highway MPG Ultra Black Pearl 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Come test drive this vehicle @ our Regal Chevrolet /Kia location 1025 Bartow Rd. Lakeland fl. 33801 ( Beside Lakeland Highschool) To Schedule an appointment or for additional info call (863)860-2052 /(863-904-1170) Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCU4AE2EU595559
Stock: 20K1000A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 110,872 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,712$725 Below Market
Good Chevrolet - Renton / Washington
2014 Hyundai Accent GS Air Conditioning, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. 27/37 City/Highway MPG2014 Hyundai Accent GS FWD 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V BlueAll vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All offers expire on close of business the day subject content is removed from website, and all financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. It is the customer's responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT5AE9EU168680
Stock: 200878A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 14,413 miles
$10,881
Capitol Hyundai San Jose - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2014 Hyundai Accent SE* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V) with only 14,413 miles (under 3k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * ***ONE OWNER CLEAN AutoCheck*** * LOW MILES!! * Accent SE * 4D Hatchback * Ironman Silver Metallic * Alloy wheels * Front fog lights * Illuminated entry * Spoiler * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Turn signal indicator mirrors.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCU5AE3EU175234
Stock: UH6823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 113,028 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,988$733 Below Market
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2014 Hyundai Accent SE Front Wheel Drive, like new in and out! clean interior, paint well kept, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX radio player, New Tires, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, GPS Navigation, wheel features and more. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCU5AE6EU145774
Stock: 2109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 3,567 miles
$10,998
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE7EU714158
Stock: 19382041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
