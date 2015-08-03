Used 2014 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me

1,936 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,936 listings
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent SE

    33,706 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,191

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent SE in Silver
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent SE

    79,003 miles

    $6,999

    $1,303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS in White
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent GLS

    110,387 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,600

    $1,094 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent GLS

    103,454 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,990

    $1,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS in Gray
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent GLS

    69,071 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,992

    $1,022 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent GS in Silver
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent GS

    72,334 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $6,499

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent GLS

    20,836 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,195

    $673 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent GLS

    53,259 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,720

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent GS in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent GS

    27,383 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,888

    $524 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS in Silver
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent GLS

    69,028 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,695

    $971 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS in Gray
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent GLS

    115,949 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,412

    $549 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS in Gray
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent GLS

    100,130 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,200

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent SE in White
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent SE

    91,727 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,650

    $409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS in Black
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent GLS

    24,696 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,991

    $638 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent GS in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent GS

    110,872 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,712

    $725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent SE in Silver
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent SE

    14,413 miles

    $10,881

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent SE in Light Green
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent SE

    113,028 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,988

    $733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS in White
    used

    2014 Hyundai Accent GLS

    3,567 miles

    $10,998

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,936 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Accent

Overall Consumer Rating
4.612 Reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (42%)
Inexpensive, gorgeous looks with projector lamps, great economy.
newaccent2007,03/08/2015
GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
I owned a 2007 Hyundai Accent when I was single, and loved it. My wife needed a fuel efficient car for long drives to work every day. Given price, features, comfort, and looks, as well as a smidge of brand loyalty, we had narrowed it down to Ford Fiesta and Hyundai Accent. My wife saw the Accent GLS with the premium package at our local dealership, and fell in love with it. We bought it Nov. 4th, 2014. Since that date (5 months) we've put 10,000 miles on it. Seriously. No problems with it, tires still look new and even; so factory alignment is still sound. Now with temps warming up, it's surpassing its fuel economy ratings. We usually average 33-35mpg, but now we're seeing 40+.
