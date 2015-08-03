Used 2014 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me

Car World - Hawthorne / California

Our 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS Sedan in Ironman Silver boasts expressive, distinctive styling and chiseled curves. Motivated by an energetic 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 138hp while mated with an efficient 6 Speed Automatic transmission that sends you down the road with ease. Best of all, this Front Wheel Drive Accent delivers with fuel efficiency that everyone will appreciate, scoring near 38mpg on the open road. Take a look inside of our GLS trim and be pleasantly surprised. Amenities such as comfortable seating throughout, an audio system with CD, auxiliary input, and USB port abound to please both driver and passengers. And when it comes to safety, this Hyundai received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, frontal protection, and side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave this Accent the highest possible rating of Good in frontal-offset and roof strength tests.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHCT4AE9EU715165

Stock: U715165

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-09-2019