  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. Used 2013 Hyundai Accent
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

2013 Hyundai Accent Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engine
  • plenty of standard and optional features
  • feels bigger than it is
  • engaging style inside and out
  • long warranty.
  • Limited rear visibility in hatchback
  • competitors offer more options
  • fuel economy not as good as estimates suggest.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Hyundai Accent for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$5,999 - $10,990
Used Accent for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With handsome styling, relatively strong performance and solid build quality, the 2013 Hyundai Accent stands tire-to-tire with the best in a competitive class.

Vehicle overview

After years of languishing in subcompact sedan/hatchback obscurity, the Hyundai Accent last year received a major infusion of personality through a full redesign. Aggressive styling inspired by the Elantra and Sonata, a new engine, improved fuel economy and upgraded interior quality have made the Accent one of the better picks within a strong segment. For the 2013 Hyundai Accent, not much changes, but that's fine by us.

Like many of its rivals, the Accent offers both sedan and hatchback body styles, allowing a choice between formal and functional. No matter the body style, the Accent is roomy enough for adults to sit comfortably in all outboard positions. And with its imposing dash, reasonably quiet cabin and composed ride, the Accent feels much bigger than it is when you are behind the wheel.

Under the hood is a 1.6-liter engine with direct fuel injection. Rated at 138 horsepower, this four-cylinder provides some of the quickest acceleration in this class. Fuel economy is also quite good, with EPA estimates of 28 mpg city and 37 mpg highway.

The 2013 Hyundai Accent runs with some stiff competitors, all with their own advantages. The Honda Fit offers a more versatile interior, the Ford Fiesta is more fun to drive and the Kia Rio shares similar underpinnings with the Accent but offers more equipment and bolder styling. There's also the Chevrolet Sonic, perhaps the most well-rounded of them all. Nevertheless, the Hyundai is invisible no more and definitely deserves a look.

2013 Hyundai Accent models

The 2013 Hyundai Accent is a compact four-door sedan or four-door hatchback. The sedan is offered only in base GLS trim, while the hatchback comes in GS and fancier SE trims.

The GLS sedan comes equipped with 14-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks, a trip computer and six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and iPod/USB/auxiliary input jacks.

A Premium package offered on the automatic-equipped GLS bundles together foglights, 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, upgraded interior trim, a center storage console with sliding armrest, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and Bluetooth.

The GS hatchback includes all the standard GLS features and adds body-color mirrors/door handles, a rear windshield wiper, keyless entry and a driver seat armrest. Stepping up to the SE hatchback adds a rear spoiler, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and the equipment from the Premium package.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Hyundai Accent is unchanged save for a shuffling of standard features. Mainly, the manual-transmission GLS now offers standard equipment on par with the automatic GLS.

Performance & mpg

Powering every 2013 Hyundai Accent is a 1.6-liter direct-injection four-cylinder that produces 138 horsepower and 123 pound-feet of torque. The front-wheel-drive Accent is available with either a standard six-speed manual transmission or optional six-speed automatic with a fuel-efficient Eco mode. In Edmunds performance testing, an Accent GLS with the automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 9.8 seconds -- a fairly quick time for the class.

EPA fuel economy estimates with the automatic transmission are 28 mpg city/37 mpg highway and 31 mpg combined with the automatic transmission and 28/37/32 with the manual.

Safety

All 2013 Hyundai Accents come with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Accent stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for this class of car.

In government crash testing, the Accent received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal-impact protection and four stars for overall side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Accent the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and roof strength tests, but the second-best rating of "Acceptable" in the side impact test.

Driving

In these times of 500-hp supercars, the 2013 Hyundai Accent's 138-hp output might sound paltry. Yet this sophisticated direct-injection engine pulls significantly stronger than the power plants of its major competitors (with the exception of the turbocharged Chevy Sonic). Both the six-speed manual and the six-speed automatic transmissions make good use of that output, too. Under hard acceleration, the engine remains smooth but can get rather noisy.

On the road, the Accent provides both a comfortable ride and decent handling. What it lacks in sporty steering and suspension settings, it compensates with balance and composure, which are likely more important to buyers shopping this segment anyway.

Interior

Although it may look like a subcompact car, the Accent's interior dimensions actually place it in the EPA's "compact" class. The spacious rear quarters offer enough headroom and legroom to make even 6-footers comfortable back there. As with pretty much any small car, the rear middle seat is best left to those for whom walking is the only other option.

Up front, the well-shaped seats are roomy, though taller drivers may bemoan the lack of a telescoping steering wheel. But overall, the Accent feels upscale for a car of this class, thanks to its solid build quality, patterned upholstery, stylish dash/console and tasteful, umm, accents.

Cargo space is also impressive, with the sedan offering a relatively large trunk with 13.7 cubic feet of capacity. The hatchback, meanwhile, provides 21.2 cubic feet of cargo volume with the rear seats up and a generous 47.5 cubic feet when they're folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Hyundai Accent.

5(64%)
4(24%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(12%)
4.3
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

good little car
g.a.scalf,10/21/2015
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
I have had my car for five years. When i bought it new it had only 6 miles on it, it now has 210,000. I have done my own maintenance on it. I have replaced the battery twice, the tires three times. The sensor valve stems are fragile and break very easily and are expensive to replace. My current issues are a vibration sensor that sometimes comes on and then goes off without me having to do anything. there is an electrical issue that I am scheduled to have looked at. The car lurches then the RPM gauge goes flat. The other gauges continue to work. The cruise control switch is acting up, but other than that it has been a good little car. My complaint would be the road noise while driving and the radio only going up to 32. You see when you can't hear the radio because of road noise so you turn it up, you are out of luck once you reach maximum and still can't really hear. Also, car companies, not including a spare is really a bad idea. Yea it saves them money, but if you have a blow out in the middle of no-where that inflator that they include will not work, so again you are out of luck. Incidentally, to buy a spare from the dealer was over $200 so i went to discount tire bought a full-sized universal rim and tire for $70. The best mileage I ever got was 56 hwy, (I even took a picture of it since no one would believe me) now after so many miles I get around 37 combined.I fear that hyundai should focus on the electrical more and resolve the issues there and include a full sized spare tire or at least a donut instead of the blow up kit. But i have complete faith in this little gem, after all 210000 miles in five years with no major breakdowns is good for any car company and testifies to the fact that if you perform regular preventive maintenance the vehicle should last. I would buy another Hyundai. P.S. I am still driving this car to work everyday (1 hr to and 1 hr home) . I recently made a long trip in this car and had the brakes checked since I had never replaced them. The Brake shop was surprised, they told me I still had 60% of my brake shoes and didn't need them changed out yet. i could have done the job myself, but felt the need to have a professional look at things before the trip. It has exceeded my expectations.
Great Vehicle with 1 real issue
artco,10/10/2012
I love my new 2013 Accent, it drives very nicely, though I prefer not to use the ECO button as suggested by the dealer, it losses too much power and reaction. MPG I am avereging 28-30 overall. It appears that the MPH indicator is way off since I have kept track of every mile and fuel fillup, When I show 30 miles to empty I can only add just over 9 gallons? the vehicle has 11 gallon tank? so really instead of reading 30 miles till empty it should show 80-90? After going below 30 the reading blanks out. Another major gripe is the lack of a spare tire and would you believe it no dealer or third party currently carries one? So get a real flat and your going to regret it. I added autostart
Fantastic Car
jconn1,02/08/2014
I've had 3 Toyotas, and have had a new 2013 Hyundai Accent Hatchback for over 2 months. I simply love it. Quality, reliability and styling match or exceed my previous cars. Interior is very quiet, car is a blast to drive, and the styling is awesome. I like small cars because of their handling and ease of parking. I could afford a mid or full-size car, but why would I want one? This car fits what I need and want, and is tops in its class on virtually all measures. You cannot go wrong buying one. You'll love it.
Unbelievably Great MPG!
capisce,07/02/2013
I've had this for 90 days/4,250 m. I researched small hatchbacks for weeks. MPG, crash test results, price, value of included features were all criteria. The kicker is the 136 hp in the 1.6 liter engine. All of the competitors had less output yet still could not beat the Accent's rated MPG or price. (OK, if you blow a few more Ks for a turbo Sonic, or Maza 3 or Fiesta you might get more ponies under the hood, but why)? I drive the 6 sp stick prudently--using cruise on the highway and staying within 7 mph of posted limits. Invariably I get 42 to 44 mpg. My city driving consistently gives 38 to 39 mpg. Phenomenal! FYI, I'm consciously coasting whenever feasible and avoiding jack-rabbit starts.
See all 25 reviews of the 2013 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2013 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Hyundai Accent

Used 2013 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 2013 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A), GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M), GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M), and SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Hyundai Accent?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Hyundai Accent trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS is priced between $5,999 and$10,990 with odometer readings between 58741 and147901 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Accent SE is priced between $6,700 and$9,495 with odometer readings between 38881 and97469 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GS is priced between $5,860 and$9,495 with odometer readings between 41769 and104296 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Hyundai Accents are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Hyundai Accent for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2013 Accents listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,860 and mileage as low as 38881 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Hyundai Accent.

Can't find a used 2013 Hyundai Accents you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Accent for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,600.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $17,355.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Accent for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,724.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,492.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Hyundai Accent?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Accent lease specials

Related Used 2013 Hyundai Accent info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles