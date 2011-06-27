  1. Home
2005 Hyundai Accent Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent warranty, low price, nicely appointed interior, standard side airbags, solid build quality, smooth ride.
  • Weak tires, low handling limits, buzzy engine.
Select your model:
Edmunds' Expert Review

A decent buy for those determined to own a brand-new car with full-warranty coverage, though we'd encourage prospective owners to shop the used car market before closing the deal.

2005 Highlights

Trim levels are revised and ABS is finally available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Hyundai Accent.

5(61%)
4(28%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
74 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tiny, but mighty!
Samuel,07/30/2015
GT 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
It's not the fastest, or most impressive car. But it's fun to drive and the mileage is amazing!
This car just keeps going
chehalispete,01/01/2013
I bought this car out of desperation when my old car died. I was looking for anything when I went to a dealer who pushed it on me more or less. I felt I paid a little too much but whatever. I bought it 6 1/2 years ago with 13,000 miles on it. Today I'm at 200,000 and the only problem I have had is the timing chain went out (my fault since I should have changed it). It is hands down THE MOST reliable car I have ever owned. I'm always looking at other cars, but I know I will keep driving this thing just to see how long it will last. It reinforces my theory that cars you love will screw you over, but cars you don't car about will serve you well for years.
I so love my little car!
jannes,07/16/2012
I bought my car used in 2007 w/ 25K miles on it after owning an Excel, it's older sister. There was one major issue it had immediately after purchase (speed sensors went out - totally covered by warranty). Heard it's good to change timing belt before 100K so had a full $500 tune-up done then and have never had an issue in the now 5 years I've had it & only done routine oil changes otherwise. I have maintained 35 mpg consistently in town and 40 mpg highway. Plush? Frills? Sporty power? No - but if you're ok with feeling the road under you and enjoy great gas mileage & the joys of a hatchback, an Accent rules! Con: poor visiblity out the back window due to its 'bubble butt' as I call it.
Awesome car. Great mpg AND fun to drive!
sumeetd,06/08/2008
I'm 17 and this was my first car. Being a teen, I don't make a lot of money, but thats ok since this baby gets great mpg. On average I get about 33 mpg. Plus the car itself is really fun to drive. The car is extremely nimble. With my aggressive driving habits, I find myself weaving through highway traffic with ease.
See all 74 reviews of the 2005 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2005 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2005 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 2005 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GLS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), GLS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), GT 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), and GT 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Hyundai Accent?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Hyundai Accent trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Hyundai Accent GLS is priced between $4,911 and$4,911 with odometer readings between 107155 and107155 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Hyundai Accents are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Hyundai Accent for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Accents listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,911 and mileage as low as 107155 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Hyundai Accent.

Can't find a used 2005 Hyundai Accents you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Accent for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,849.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,102.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Accent for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,418.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $19,231.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Hyundai Accent?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Accent lease specials

