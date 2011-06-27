I bought this car out of desperation when my old car died. I was looking for anything when I went to a dealer who pushed it on me more or less. I felt I paid a little too much but whatever. I bought it 6 1/2 years ago with 13,000 miles on it. Today I'm at 200,000 and the only problem I have had is the timing chain went out (my fault since I should have changed it). It is hands down THE MOST reliable car I have ever owned. I'm always looking at other cars, but I know I will keep driving this thing just to see how long it will last. It reinforces my theory that cars you love will screw you over, but cars you don't car about will serve you well for years.

