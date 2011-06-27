2005 Hyundai Accent Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Excellent warranty, low price, nicely appointed interior, standard side airbags, solid build quality, smooth ride.
- Weak tires, low handling limits, buzzy engine.
Other years
List Price
$4,911
Used Accent for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A decent buy for those determined to own a brand-new car with full-warranty coverage, though we'd encourage prospective owners to shop the used car market before closing the deal.
2005 Highlights
Trim levels are revised and ABS is finally available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Hyundai Accent.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Samuel,07/30/2015
GT 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
It's not the fastest, or most impressive car. But it's fun to drive and the mileage is amazing!
chehalispete,01/01/2013
I bought this car out of desperation when my old car died. I was looking for anything when I went to a dealer who pushed it on me more or less. I felt I paid a little too much but whatever. I bought it 6 1/2 years ago with 13,000 miles on it. Today I'm at 200,000 and the only problem I have had is the timing chain went out (my fault since I should have changed it). It is hands down THE MOST reliable car I have ever owned. I'm always looking at other cars, but I know I will keep driving this thing just to see how long it will last. It reinforces my theory that cars you love will screw you over, but cars you don't car about will serve you well for years.
jannes,07/16/2012
I bought my car used in 2007 w/ 25K miles on it after owning an Excel, it's older sister. There was one major issue it had immediately after purchase (speed sensors went out - totally covered by warranty). Heard it's good to change timing belt before 100K so had a full $500 tune-up done then and have never had an issue in the now 5 years I've had it & only done routine oil changes otherwise. I have maintained 35 mpg consistently in town and 40 mpg highway. Plush? Frills? Sporty power? No - but if you're ok with feeling the road under you and enjoy great gas mileage & the joys of a hatchback, an Accent rules! Con: poor visiblity out the back window due to its 'bubble butt' as I call it.
sumeetd,06/08/2008
I'm 17 and this was my first car. Being a teen, I don't make a lot of money, but thats ok since this baby gets great mpg. On average I get about 33 mpg. Plus the car itself is really fun to drive. The car is extremely nimble. With my aggressive driving habits, I find myself weaving through highway traffic with ease.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Hyundai Accent features & specs
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Related Used 2005 Hyundai Accent info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster