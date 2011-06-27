Vehicle overview

As traditional compact cars get bigger and more expensive, well-equipped subcompacts like the 2014 Hyundai Accent sedan and hatchback are moving in to take their place. Priced comfortably under $20,000 when new, the Accent is one of many strong contenders in its class. Although it's considered entry-level, this Hyundai seldom feels that way in normal driving, where you're more likely to notice its spacious interior, smooth ride and respectable acceleration.

Like many of its rivals, the 2014 Accent comes in both sedan and four-door hatchback body styles, and in either case, there's enough headroom and legroom for adults to sit comfortably in both the front and rear. Although Hyundai doesn't offer as many high-tech features as some competitors, the Accent's cabin is attractive and well built. It also stays pretty quiet during highway travel, contributing to the impression that this is a truly grown-up small car.

Typical for a subcompact car, power is provided by a rather small 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. Acceleration is quicker than average for this class, though, and the available six-speed automatic transmission is a particular bright spot, as it shifts smoothly and unobtrusively. The Accent's EPA fuel economy ratings are also very good (it gets 31 mpg combined with either of its transmissions), but we've had difficulty hitting these mpg targets in our testing.

Of course, the 2014 Hyundai Accent isn't your only option for a subcompact sedan or hatchback. Cars like the 2014 Chevrolet Sonic and 2014 Ford Fiesta are more entertaining to drive (though neither can match the Hyundai's cargo space), while the pricier 2014 Toyota Prius C is worth considering if fuel economy is top priority. If cargo space is what you care about, the Honda Fit hatchback is a perennial favorite, thanks to its multi-configurable rear seats. Meanwhile, the Accent's mechanically similar Kia Rio cousin shares most of the Hyundai's advantages and offers a few more high-end features, including a navigation system, a sophisticated voice control interface and keyless ignition.

Ultimately, the Hyundai Accent sedan and hatchback represent a very good middle-of-the-road pick in this class. With its well-furnished interior, solid performance and attractive design, this car feels like more than the sum of its parts.