What is the Accent?

Buyers looking for a low-priced new car don't have a ton of options. Consumer tastes have overall shifted toward SUVs, which are more expensive than their sedan or hatchback counterparts. Despite the dwindling field, vehicles such as the 2022 Hyundai Accent prove that there are still solid choices if you're on a tight budget.

The Hyundai Accent starts well under $20,000, and even the well-equipped SEL trim — with its alloy wheels, upgraded audio system and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone compatibility — falls under that price tag. For that, you get a well-built sedan with a comfortable ride, nimble handling and the best warranty in the business. There are a few drawbacks, including poorly shaped seats and an overly plasticky interior, but these are acceptable considering the Accent's bargain-basement price tag.

On sale since 2018, this Accent generation is due for a refresh soon. We don't have any information about the 2022 model just yet, but if Hyundai updates its smallest four-door this year, expect to see a styling upgrade at the very least. But we don't think it's necessary to wait for these maybes if you're in the market now. If you're looking for an affordable small sedan, we encourage you to check out the 2021 Hyundai Accent.