2021 Hyundai Accent
What’s new
- The Accent is essentially unchanged for 2021
- Part of the fifth Accent generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable ride and impressively quiet cabin
- Spacious interior with solid, rattle-free build quality
- Long warranty coverage
- Excellent real-world fuel economy
- Lacks onboard navigation but connects to smartphone nav apps
- Cloth seats are uncomfortable and trap heat
- USB port struggles to charge a phone
- Enhanced safety aids only available on top trim level
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Accent.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$15,395
|MPG
|29 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$19,500
|MPG
|33 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6300 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$16,495
|MPG
|33 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6300 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$17,750
|MPG
|33 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Accent a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Accent?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Accent:
- The Accent is essentially unchanged for 2021
- Part of the fifth Accent generation introduced for 2018
Is the Hyundai Accent reliable?
Is the 2021 Hyundai Accent a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Accent?
The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Accent is the 2021 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $15,395.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $15,395
- Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,500
- SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,495
- SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,750
What are the different models of Hyundai Accent?
2021 Hyundai Accent Overview
The 2021 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M), Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2021 Hyundai Accent?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Hyundai Accent and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Accent.
