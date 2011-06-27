  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. 2021 Hyundai Accent
Ad
10 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Hyundai ACCENT
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com

2021 Hyundai Accent

What’s new

  • The Accent is essentially unchanged for 2021
  • Part of the fifth Accent generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride and impressively quiet cabin
  • Spacious interior with solid, rattle-free build quality
  • Long warranty coverage
  • Excellent real-world fuel economy
  • Lacks onboard navigation but connects to smartphone nav apps
  • Cloth seats are uncomfortable and trap heat
  • USB port struggles to charge a phone
  • Enhanced safety aids only available on top trim level
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Hyundai Accent for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$15,395
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Save as much as $683 with Edmunds

2021 Hyundai Accent pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 ACCENT
SE, SEL and Limited

msrp 

$15,295
starting price
SEE ALL TRIMS
HyundaiUSA.com
Build & price
Ad
Build Your ACCENT
138 people are viewing this car
MSRP$16,395 - $19,400
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Accent.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SE 4dr Sedan
    1.6L 4cyl 6M
    MSRP$15,395
    MPG 29 city / 39 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower120 hp @ 6300 rpm
    See all for sale
    Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Limited 4dr Sedan
    1.6L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$19,500
    MPG 33 city / 41 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower120 hp @ 6300 rpm
    See all for sale
    SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SE 4dr Sedan
    1.6L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$16,495
    MPG 33 city / 41 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower120 hp @ 6300 rpm
    See all for sale
    SEL 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SEL 4dr Sedan
    1.6L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$17,750
    MPG 33 city / 41 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower120 hp @ 6300 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Hyundai Accent features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Hyundai Accent a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Accent both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Accent fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Accent gets an EPA-estimated 33 mpg to 36 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Accent has 13.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Accent. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Accent?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Accent:

    • The Accent is essentially unchanged for 2021
    • Part of the fifth Accent generation introduced for 2018
    Learn more

    Is the Hyundai Accent reliable?

    To determine whether the Hyundai Accent is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Accent. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Accent's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Hyundai Accent a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Hyundai Accent is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Accent is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Accent?

    The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Accent is the 2021 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $15,395.

    Other versions include:

    • SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $15,395
    • Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,500
    • SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,495
    • SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,750
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Hyundai Accent?

    If you're interested in the Hyundai Accent, the next question is, which Accent model is right for you? Accent variants include SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M), Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Accent models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Hyundai Accent

    2021 Hyundai Accent Overview

    The 2021 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M), Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Hyundai Accent?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Hyundai Accent and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Accent.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Accent and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Accent featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Hyundai Accent?

    Which 2021 Hyundai Accents are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Hyundai Accent for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Hyundai Accent.

    Can't find a new 2021 Hyundai Accents you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Hyundai Accent for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,820.

    Find a new Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,395.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Hyundai Accent?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Hyundai lease specials

    Related 2021 Hyundai Accent info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles