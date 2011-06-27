  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. Used 2007 Hyundai Accent
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(93)
Appraise this car

2007 Hyundai Accent Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Simple and frugal design, supportive seats, quiet on the highway, strong brakes, capable handling, outstanding warranty, standard side curtain airbags.
  • Pokey acceleration with automatic transmission, harsh ride over bumps, cruise control not available.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Hyundai Accent for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$5,477
Used Accent for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it's not one of the flashier, sportier cars available at the lower end of the economy-car segment, the otherwise well-rounded 2007 Hyundai Accent offers good value, especially when you consider its long warranty coverage.

Vehicle overview

Not so long ago, the Hyundai Accent was an also-ran. This economy car had an excellent warranty and an affordable price, but limitations in its handling and performance kept it from being a true contender. All that changed last year, when the Accent was graced with a roof-to-rubber overhaul. The redesign -- which bestowed the budget hauler with a peppy new engine -- allowed the Hyundai to zoom out of the shadows and cruise shoulder to shoulder with the segment's leaders.

Hyundai does even more to up the Accent's appeal in 2007, adding a new body style to the model's lineup. Previously available only as a sedan, the 2007 Hyundai Accent may now be purchased as a two-door hatchback. Aimed at cash-strapped enthusiasts, the hatchback's SE trim offers handling that's more engaging than that of your garden-variety Accent, thanks to sport-tuned versions of the steering and suspension.

In our tests of the Accent sedan, we've found it to be a thoroughly competent economy car that's attractively priced and covered by Hyundai's typically long warranty. But this year has brought a number of new entries to the sub-$15,000 class, including the Honda Fit, Nissan Versa and Toyota Yaris. Compared to the sporty Fit and well-equipped Versa, the 2007 Hyundai Accent is remarkable by being unremarkable, and short of a spray can and some juvenile mischief there is no apparent way to make this car say, "Look at me." While the Accent SE hatchback might hold some appeal for this segment, we think younger buyers will probably be happier with one of the flashier vehicles from Japan. For those unconcerned by such matters, this entry-level Hyundai is a sensible choice for daily commuter duty.

2007 Hyundai Accent models

The 2007 Hyundai Accent comes in three trim levels: GS, SE and GLS. The GS and SE trims are two-door hatchbacks, while the GLS comes in a sedan configuration. The standard features list on the base-model GS is short but acceptable given the car's low MSRP. Included are 14-inch wheels, an eight-way adjustable driver seat and a 60/40-split fold-down rear seatback. The SE has more equipment, including 16-inch alloy wheels; air-conditioning; power windows, locks and mirrors; a CD player; a sport-tuned suspension; and quicker steering. Most of the SE's convenience features are optional on the GS. Hyundai equips the Accent GLS sedan with more standard equipment than the GS, but the powered accessories are still optional. Specific options for the SE hatchback include a sunroof and an upgraded 220-watt audio system with a six-disc CD/MP3 changer.

2007 Highlights

On the heels of last year's full redesign, Hyundai expands the Accent's lineup for 2007 with a two-door hatchback body style.

Performance & mpg

All Accents are front-wheel drive and are motivated by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine good for 110 horsepower. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on all models, with a four-speed automatic available as an option.

Safety

The Accent shines when it comes to safety. In addition to front-seat side airbags, all trims offer standard full-length side curtain airbags -- notable for a vehicle in this price range. ABS is standard on SE models, and available as an option for those who choose the GLS trim. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Hyundai Accent sedan scored a perfect five stars in the frontal-impact category. In the side-impact category, the entry-level Hyundai garnered four stars for front occupant protection and three stars for rear-seat passengers.

Driving

Although it won't blow doors off the line, taking a leisurely 11.8 seconds to get up to 60 mph, an automatic transmission-equipped Accent motors around with little ruckus from under the hood. The ride on GLS and GS models is smooth and forgiving, while the SE's greater emphasis on performance results in a firmer, sportier driving experience. Unfortunately, the Hyundai Accent doesn't feel quite as solid over bumps as we'd like, as both the suspension and steering transmit too much harshness to the cabin. Handling is competent around corners, though, and the brakes return short stopping distances for a car in this price range.

Interior

Inside, the design is simple and functional. Materials quality is fine, and the Accent's interior decor gives the cabin a comfortable ambience with plenty of space for the driver to feel safe and at home. Views from the front seats are very nice, with the short hood allowing a full view of what's immediately ahead. While there is ample space in the driver seat, it only feels that way when you're alone. With a passenger in front, the cabin can feel cramped. Rear legroom is about average for this class; both the Versa and Yaris offer more room in back. Cargo room is also average, with 12.4 cubic feet for the sedan and 15.9 cubic feet for the hatchback.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Hyundai Accent.

5(59%)
4(25%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.4
93 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 93 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent car for its money
edward,11/19/2006
At first, the car didn't really turn my head, but after driving it for a month, WOW, it's automatic and it gives me more than 30 miles per gallon, it's a drive so friendly and soft, you think you're in a car of a better class. And I found out the reasons why: independent suspension on the four wheels, CVVT fuel injection. Plus nice room and cup holders for every one, pretty nice stereo, all this for a low price. Driving it through curves and hills is very easy, though not a fast thrill, but it really drives like a small premium car.
Two Hundred Eighty Seven Thousand Miles and Runs Great
warren_j,07/11/2011
First the bad. The hatchback latch spring gets stuck so after pulling it to open the rear door, I have to manually place the latch/handle back in place. I REALLY wish there had been cruise control on the Accent. The good. Everything else. This car has been driven an average 300 miles a day and it has been awesome. Outer paint looks new, engine runs great. Inner trim still looks great (but showing scratches and some fraying on the seats). Just took it to the dealer for a checkup, engine light on issue and an oil change ... $250 total bill. I'll drive it to Florida next week. Averaging 36-37 mpg with the 5 speed, compare that to my 31 mpg avg driving a 2007 Versa 6 speed.
Major Accent Upgrade
Rhett,09/01/2006
Previous 2004 Accent owner, my 2007 SE model a major improvement in features, driving comfort, economy, and looks. With the larger tires and sport suspension this car handles beautifully. Makes a perfect around town vehicle. Hyundai did a great job with this model. Also interior features well made.
One Fine Machine
Wayne,01/05/2007
This is one fine little car that does everything that I ask of it. It's not a drag racer, but it gets up to speed in a deceivingly smooth manner. It will cruise nicely on the freeways at 70+, and is agile in city traffic. Its size makes it easier to find parking a space. Hyundai packed a lot of room inside this coupe. Every instrument, knob and lever is located where the driver expects to find it. Gas mileage is excellent, as advertised. The air conditioning does its job well, and road noise is not an issue. At about $14K delivered, this car is inexpensive but it certainly is not "cheap." People can look at my little blue Hyundai coupe, but they will just have to go find their own!
See all 93 reviews of the 2007 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Hyundai Accent
More About This Model

It used to be that cars at the cheap end of the price continuum were just cheap. Accoutrements were spartan. Performance was lacking and so was quality. Even currently esteemed names like Civic were once best known for blowing oil-blue smoke rings while rusting before your eyes. However, today's breed of economy car — including the 2007 Hyundai Accent — break from the conventions that defined blessedly extinct nameplates like Chevette, Cricket, F10, Festiva and Justy.

A typical Hyundai
Hyundai continues making a name for itself by building inexpensive vehicles with loads of standard features that are backed by a mind-easing warranty. The manufacturer has found success in every market segment where it plies this high-feature/low-price strategy. The 2007 Accent SE follows Hyundai's proven modus operandi.

There are two Accent two-door hatchback models, the base GS and our as-tested SE — a sportier, better-equipped version. Each rides on a 98.4-inch wheelbase and provides generous room under its bubbly profile. People space is ample, and not just compared to the Accent's immediate competitors (Chevrolet Aveo, Honda Fit and Toyota Yaris).

The smallest Hyundai also offers more interior space than the longer-wheelbase Chevrolet Cobalt and Ford Focus coupes.

Lots of features, solid quality
For a window-sticker price of just under $14,000, the Accent SE packs the following between its doors: air-conditioning, antilock brakes, cabin air filter, foglamps, heated outside rearview mirrors, illuminated vanity mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power door locks, power windows, rear window wiper, remote keyless entry, and a 172-watt AM/FM/CD audio system.

This is an impressive list to be sure, but one that is more or less matched by the aforementioned competitors. The Accent, however, one-ups them all by having side curtain airbags standard to go along with its front and side units.

The packaging for all this stuff looks and feels good. The exterior door seams are even, and inside, the quality of the materials and surfacing doesn't scream "You're in a cheap car!" The Accent stayed tightly screwed together during our hundreds of miles, and even the rough roads of Detroit couldn't elicit a rattle or shake lose any trim.

However, all is not perfect in the car's build quality. Obvious variations in door-to-dash gaps show that Hyundai hasn't yet achieved perfection, but this demerit shouldn't knock the SE off anybody's consideration list.

Accenting the performance
The entire Accent line only has one engine, so the SE gets the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder as the GS and four-door GLS. This little 16-valve engine utilizes variable valve timing to help it produce 110 horsepower at 6000 rpm and 106 lb-ft torque at 4500 rpm. A four-speed automatic transmission is optional, but in keeping with the sportier nature of the SE package, our test vehicle was delivered with a five-speed manual.

Up to about 40 mph, the SE fulfills its promise of being sporty. The engine feels perky, and closely spaced gears help the cause. Too bad the shifter is balky. The linkage lacks the precision that the most enjoyable shifters possess.

The four-wheel discs were well up to street-driving duty. On the wet leaves that blanket Detroit's residential roads in the fall, the actuators of the four-channel antilock brakes could be heard clicking away, helping to keep us from sure disaster.

The grippy 205/45VR16 Kumho radials put down a mighty big footprint for a car that weighs in at only 2366 pounds. Grip comes naturally to the SE as Hyundai made significant hardware upgrades including a larger front sway bar (24mm vs. 21mm), stiffer springs (24-percent stiffer in front, 11-percent stiffer in back), revalved front struts and rear shocks, and a unique steering gear. The speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion steering lets you know what the Kumhos are doing, but don't expect this Korean to speak German — the steering feel isn't that good.

Directional stability is solid at highway speeds, and sweeping around high-speed exit ramps makes you grin as the little car takes a nice set. But the Accent is so loud at 80 mph, you simply won't want to drive it that fast. The car is certainly capable of cruising at 80 and beyond, but don't plan on a comfortable conversation with passengers or enjoying a quiet symphony.

Our ears identified the tipping point at about 75 mph, slower if the weather requires a high blower setting for the A/C. These lower highway speeds suit the Accent SE better than higher, as with only 110 horses at 70 mph you feel like you're running a restrictor-plate NASCAR race — only 120 mph slower. Acceleration above 60 mph in the SE is pokey, and slows as speeds increase.

A good buy or just a cheap car
What is the Hyundai Accent SE? After a week behind the wheel, it does not strike us as a cheap car. It's roomy, solid, well equipped, and offers a decent dollop of true driving fun. Plus there's that Hyundai 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, along with its EPA-estimated fuel economy of 32 mpg city and 35 mpg highway. If you're in the market for a cheap — no, make that "affordable" — vehicle, what's not to like?

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purpose of evaluation.

Used 2007 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 2007 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Hyundai Accent?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Hyundai Accent trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS is priced between $4,500 and$4,500 with odometer readings between 127780 and127780 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GS is priced between $5,477 and$5,477 with odometer readings between 74828 and74828 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Hyundai Accents are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Hyundai Accent for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 Accents listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,500 and mileage as low as 74828 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Hyundai Accent.

Can't find a used 2007 Hyundai Accents you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Accent for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,449.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,512.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Accent for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,958.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,379.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Hyundai Accent?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Accent lease specials

Related Used 2007 Hyundai Accent info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles