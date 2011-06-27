2007 Hyundai Accent Review
Pros & Cons
- Simple and frugal design, supportive seats, quiet on the highway, strong brakes, capable handling, outstanding warranty, standard side curtain airbags.
- Pokey acceleration with automatic transmission, harsh ride over bumps, cruise control not available.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although it's not one of the flashier, sportier cars available at the lower end of the economy-car segment, the otherwise well-rounded 2007 Hyundai Accent offers good value, especially when you consider its long warranty coverage.
Vehicle overview
Not so long ago, the Hyundai Accent was an also-ran. This economy car had an excellent warranty and an affordable price, but limitations in its handling and performance kept it from being a true contender. All that changed last year, when the Accent was graced with a roof-to-rubber overhaul. The redesign -- which bestowed the budget hauler with a peppy new engine -- allowed the Hyundai to zoom out of the shadows and cruise shoulder to shoulder with the segment's leaders.
Hyundai does even more to up the Accent's appeal in 2007, adding a new body style to the model's lineup. Previously available only as a sedan, the 2007 Hyundai Accent may now be purchased as a two-door hatchback. Aimed at cash-strapped enthusiasts, the hatchback's SE trim offers handling that's more engaging than that of your garden-variety Accent, thanks to sport-tuned versions of the steering and suspension.
In our tests of the Accent sedan, we've found it to be a thoroughly competent economy car that's attractively priced and covered by Hyundai's typically long warranty. But this year has brought a number of new entries to the sub-$15,000 class, including the Honda Fit, Nissan Versa and Toyota Yaris. Compared to the sporty Fit and well-equipped Versa, the 2007 Hyundai Accent is remarkable by being unremarkable, and short of a spray can and some juvenile mischief there is no apparent way to make this car say, "Look at me." While the Accent SE hatchback might hold some appeal for this segment, we think younger buyers will probably be happier with one of the flashier vehicles from Japan. For those unconcerned by such matters, this entry-level Hyundai is a sensible choice for daily commuter duty.
2007 Hyundai Accent models
The 2007 Hyundai Accent comes in three trim levels: GS, SE and GLS. The GS and SE trims are two-door hatchbacks, while the GLS comes in a sedan configuration. The standard features list on the base-model GS is short but acceptable given the car's low MSRP. Included are 14-inch wheels, an eight-way adjustable driver seat and a 60/40-split fold-down rear seatback. The SE has more equipment, including 16-inch alloy wheels; air-conditioning; power windows, locks and mirrors; a CD player; a sport-tuned suspension; and quicker steering. Most of the SE's convenience features are optional on the GS. Hyundai equips the Accent GLS sedan with more standard equipment than the GS, but the powered accessories are still optional. Specific options for the SE hatchback include a sunroof and an upgraded 220-watt audio system with a six-disc CD/MP3 changer.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
All Accents are front-wheel drive and are motivated by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine good for 110 horsepower. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on all models, with a four-speed automatic available as an option.
Safety
The Accent shines when it comes to safety. In addition to front-seat side airbags, all trims offer standard full-length side curtain airbags -- notable for a vehicle in this price range. ABS is standard on SE models, and available as an option for those who choose the GLS trim. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Hyundai Accent sedan scored a perfect five stars in the frontal-impact category. In the side-impact category, the entry-level Hyundai garnered four stars for front occupant protection and three stars for rear-seat passengers.
Driving
Although it won't blow doors off the line, taking a leisurely 11.8 seconds to get up to 60 mph, an automatic transmission-equipped Accent motors around with little ruckus from under the hood. The ride on GLS and GS models is smooth and forgiving, while the SE's greater emphasis on performance results in a firmer, sportier driving experience. Unfortunately, the Hyundai Accent doesn't feel quite as solid over bumps as we'd like, as both the suspension and steering transmit too much harshness to the cabin. Handling is competent around corners, though, and the brakes return short stopping distances for a car in this price range.
Interior
Inside, the design is simple and functional. Materials quality is fine, and the Accent's interior decor gives the cabin a comfortable ambience with plenty of space for the driver to feel safe and at home. Views from the front seats are very nice, with the short hood allowing a full view of what's immediately ahead. While there is ample space in the driver seat, it only feels that way when you're alone. With a passenger in front, the cabin can feel cramped. Rear legroom is about average for this class; both the Versa and Yaris offer more room in back. Cargo room is also average, with 12.4 cubic feet for the sedan and 15.9 cubic feet for the hatchback.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Hyundai Accent.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Related Used 2007 Hyundai Accent info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster