Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia for Sale Near Me

Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona

2015 FERRARI 458 SPECIALE EXTERIOR COLOR GIALLO TRIPLO STRATO INTERIOR COLOR NERO / GIALLO CARPET COLOR NERO 9,599 MILES With an original MSRP over $378,000, this triple layer metallic yellow 458 Speciale is offered by Ferrari North Scottsdale, an authorized Ferrari dealer. A very unique CarFax 1-Owner Speciale, made even more rare as we originally sold it to, and recently acquired it from, its first and only owner. With just 9,600 miles, generous optional carbon fiber, an extended factory warranty that runs through late October 2020, and a factory maintenance plan that goes 2 years longer through late October 2022, this car offers unparalleled peace of mind. This Speciale has a history that we know very well, as the owner had it serviced exclusively here at our dealership. The original owner is a true Ferrari enthusiast and was a meticulous steward of this vehicle, having never tracked or launched controlled it, and took care to fully warm up the oily bits before any spirited driving. Additionally, he didn't smoke, doesn't have children or pets, and never allowed anyone else to drive his prized prancing horse, maintaining an interior of alcantara that is virtually free of wear, and paint that was only hand washed. Options beyond the exclusive triple layer racing striped paint include generous exterior carbon fiber, cruise control (a rare option among Speciales), front/rear parking sensors, reverse camera, HomeLink, titanium exhaust tips, and standard Bluetooth audio for calls and streaming music (streaming music is a feature not found on all 458s). This vehicle was produced late in the model year (July 2015), is free of recalls and chin spoiler scrapes, and has had no paint or body work. It also comes with ceramic window tint, and a full frontal clear bra, with multiple carbon fiber pieces also wrapped in clear bra, including interior pieces such as the interior of the doors and the backs of the race seats. The only aftermarket modification was wiring of a Valentine 1, which, if desired, can easily be removed. The interior still smells factory fresh as only water was used to wipe the hard surfaces, ammonia free cleaner for the tinted windows, and a vacuum for the crevices. Michelin tires with deep tread depth at all four corners wrap wheels free of curb rash. All books and manuals, factory car cover, and optional alcantara floor mats that were never used, are all included. There are other Speciales out there, but there's only one example as meticulously cared for and well maintained as this. OPTIONS ATELIER CAR YELLOW BRAKE CALIPERS CARBON FIBRE FRONT FLAPS REAR DIFFUSER IN CARBON FIBRE CARBON FIBRE SIDE NOLDERS CRUISE CONTROL FERRARI TELEMETRY HORSE STITCHED ON HEADREST TITANIUM EXHAUST PIPES COLOURED MATS WITH LOGO HEAT INSULATING WINDSCREEN 'SCUDERIA FERRARI' SHIELDS INN/OUT ELETTR.MIRROR+HOMELINK RADIONAVI SYSTEM + BLUETOOTH INTERNAL USE PARKING CAMERA FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS 3/4 LAYERS PAINT RACING STRIPE YELLOW REV. COUNTER CARBON FIBRE RACING SEATS DRIVER SEAT ADJUSTMENT DEVICE SATELLITE RADIO INTEGRATED AUDIO SYSTEM SPECIAL FEATURES COLOURED SPECIAL STITCHING INTERIOR 3D FABRIC COLOUR - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia Speciale with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF75VFA5F0212822

Stock: FP4324

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020