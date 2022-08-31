Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia for Sale Near Me
2015 Ferrari 458 Italia4,324 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$209,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
305-476-3052 1550 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132 Located on the corner of Biscayne and 16th Street. - This 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia is located at Ferrari of Miami at 1550 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132. Please contact Sales Manager Andres Cruz at 305-476-3052 or acruz@ferrariofmiami.com for more information. - This 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia 2dr 2dr Coupe features a 4.5L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Nero Daytona Metallic with a Nero Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, HID headlights, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, MP3 Player, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA7F0205666
Stock: 11072A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 16,318 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$205,989
McCluskey Chevrolet - Cincinnati / Ohio
Call McCluskey Chevrolet at 513-741-1111 to schedule your Free 48 Hour Test Drive.Grigio Scuro 2015 Ferrari 458 Spider ITALIA4.5L V8 DI DOHCClean CARFAX.BACK UP CAMERA, Handsfree/Bluetooth Integration, LED TAIL LIGHTS, 7-Speed Manual Dual Clutch, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Reviews: * Every Ferrari is the result of an uncompromising design approach that masterfully integrates styling and aerodynamic requirements. The design of the 458 Italia features compact and aerodynamic lines which confirm the performance oriented nature of Ferrari. The modular chassis is an all-new design featuring new alloys to keep the weight down. The chassis rests on painted alloy wheels with Pirelli P-Zero performance tires. The interior has a host of features which complement the Italia. Front Leather-trimmed bucket seats complement the wondrous leather door trim. The styling of the steering wheel underscores a sense of continuity with classic Ferrari styling cues, whilst representing innovation by eliminating the indicator and windscreen wiper stalks and clustering all of the controls on the steering wheel. An AM/FM stereo with 6-disc changer, auxiliary audio input, iPod integration and Bluetooth comes with 6 speakers and speed-sensitive volume control. Performance requires a performer and the 4.5L V8 engine does not disappoint. 562hp @ 9000rpm guarantees that you have the power you need, allowing for a 0-60 sprint of 3.4 seconds. One of the 458 Italia’s most significant technological innovations is its dual-clutch gearbox which contemporaneously boosts performance and ride comfort. The result is a progressive increase in response, more torque distributed to the wheels at lower engine speeds, and a powerful seventh gear that takes the car up to its maximum speed. The 458 Italia’s braking system is derived directly from Ferrari’s Formula 1 experience. It features specific Carbon-ceramic material brakes developed by Brembo with assistance from Bosch on its interaction with the stability and traction control. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA1F0206502
Stock: A18673TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2020
- certified
2015 Ferrari 458 Italia Speciale3,365 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$370,000
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari 458 Speciale- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Nero Daytona over Nero - Very Low Miles - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 9/5/21 -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber Front Flaps- Carbon Fiber Front Air Vents- Carbon Fiber Engine Covers- Carbon Fiber Racing Seats- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Red Brake Calipers- 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Wheels- Cruise Control- Ferrari Telemetry- Colored Seatbelts in Rosso- Special Stitching in Rosso- Alcantara Dashboard in Nero- Alcantara Rear Wall in Nero- Interior 3D Fabric in Nero- Racing Stripe in Nero Stellato- Suspension Lifter- Fire Extinguisher- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Radio Navigation System with Bluetooth- Satellite Radio- Integrated Audio System- Red Rev CounterIf you are in the market for a Ferrari 458 Speciale, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia Speciale with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF75VFA3F0204802
Stock: NP4084C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-09-2019
- 6,994 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$203,800
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia in Rosso Corsa with Beige Tradizione interior. Ferrari 7-Year Genuine Maintenance ends on 8/31/2022. This program covers the scheduled maintenance labor along with the relative original spare parts, engine oil and brake fluid. Options Include: Adaptive Frontlight System, Yellow Brake Calipers, Leather Lower Tunnel, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, iPod Connection, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel + LED's, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Full Optional Mirrors + Homelink, Parking Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Yellow Rev. Counter, 20" Forged Rims, Full Electric Seats, Leather Rear Shelf, Colored Special Stitching and Tire Pressure Measurement System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFAXF0212157
Stock: OC3419A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020
- certified
2015 Ferrari 458 Italia9,929 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$229,990
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari 458 Italia - FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY - - Rosso Corsa over Cuoio - Excellent Condition - Vast Array of Options - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 7/26/21 - Factory Options: - Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel - Carbon Fiber Rear Moulding - Suspension Lifter - Electric Seats - Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Rosso - Special Stitching in Rosso - Colored Seatbelts in Rosso - Leather Steering Wheel in Cuoio - Leather Central Tunnel in Cuoio - Leather Upper Dashboard in Cuoio - Leather Front Dashboard Trim in Cuoio - Leather Headliner in Cuoio - Leather Upper Part in Cuoio - Carpets in Nuovo Cuoio - Advanced Frontlight System (AFS) - Sport Exhaust Pipes - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink - Radio Navigation System with Bluetooth - Satellite Radio - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Wheels - Yellow Rev Counter - Tire Pressure Management System If you are in the market for a 458 Italia, please call or email us about this Ferrari today. This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA4F0203874
Stock: FC1519
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-02-2020
- certified
2015 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider4,370 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$239,900
Ferrari Lake Forest - Lake Bluff / Illinois
Lake Forest Sportscars is proud to present this spectacular 2015 Ferrari 458 Spider. This two owner car was sold and serviced by LFSC since new and is in "as new" condition. Finished in Nero Daytona exterior with Nero Poltrona Frau leather interior, this Spider is well equipped with "AFS" Advanced Front Lighting System, Yellow Calipers, Yellow Safety Belts, Electric Seats, Suspension Lifter, Horse Embroidered On Headrest, Carbon Fiber Rear Molding, IPod, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel With LEDS, "SF" Scuderia Ferrari Fender Shields, RadioNavi System With Bluetooth, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors Front & Rear, 20" Forged Dark Wheels, Yellow Tachometer, Yellow Contrasting Stitching, and Satellite Radio Receiver.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA9F0210040
Stock: 210040
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2018
- 9,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$347,900
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
2015 FERRARI 458 SPECIALE EXTERIOR COLOR GIALLO TRIPLO STRATO INTERIOR COLOR NERO / GIALLO CARPET COLOR NERO 9,599 MILES With an original MSRP over $378,000, this triple layer metallic yellow 458 Speciale is offered by Ferrari North Scottsdale, an authorized Ferrari dealer. A very unique CarFax 1-Owner Speciale, made even more rare as we originally sold it to, and recently acquired it from, its first and only owner. With just 9,600 miles, generous optional carbon fiber, an extended factory warranty that runs through late October 2020, and a factory maintenance plan that goes 2 years longer through late October 2022, this car offers unparalleled peace of mind. This Speciale has a history that we know very well, as the owner had it serviced exclusively here at our dealership. The original owner is a true Ferrari enthusiast and was a meticulous steward of this vehicle, having never tracked or launched controlled it, and took care to fully warm up the oily bits before any spirited driving. Additionally, he didn't smoke, doesn't have children or pets, and never allowed anyone else to drive his prized prancing horse, maintaining an interior of alcantara that is virtually free of wear, and paint that was only hand washed. Options beyond the exclusive triple layer racing striped paint include generous exterior carbon fiber, cruise control (a rare option among Speciales), front/rear parking sensors, reverse camera, HomeLink, titanium exhaust tips, and standard Bluetooth audio for calls and streaming music (streaming music is a feature not found on all 458s). This vehicle was produced late in the model year (July 2015), is free of recalls and chin spoiler scrapes, and has had no paint or body work. It also comes with ceramic window tint, and a full frontal clear bra, with multiple carbon fiber pieces also wrapped in clear bra, including interior pieces such as the interior of the doors and the backs of the race seats. The only aftermarket modification was wiring of a Valentine 1, which, if desired, can easily be removed. The interior still smells factory fresh as only water was used to wipe the hard surfaces, ammonia free cleaner for the tinted windows, and a vacuum for the crevices. Michelin tires with deep tread depth at all four corners wrap wheels free of curb rash. All books and manuals, factory car cover, and optional alcantara floor mats that were never used, are all included. There are other Speciales out there, but there's only one example as meticulously cared for and well maintained as this. OPTIONS ATELIER CAR YELLOW BRAKE CALIPERS CARBON FIBRE FRONT FLAPS REAR DIFFUSER IN CARBON FIBRE CARBON FIBRE SIDE NOLDERS CRUISE CONTROL FERRARI TELEMETRY HORSE STITCHED ON HEADREST TITANIUM EXHAUST PIPES COLOURED MATS WITH LOGO HEAT INSULATING WINDSCREEN 'SCUDERIA FERRARI' SHIELDS INN/OUT ELETTR.MIRROR+HOMELINK RADIONAVI SYSTEM + BLUETOOTH INTERNAL USE PARKING CAMERA FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS 3/4 LAYERS PAINT RACING STRIPE YELLOW REV. COUNTER CARBON FIBRE RACING SEATS DRIVER SEAT ADJUSTMENT DEVICE SATELLITE RADIO INTEGRATED AUDIO SYSTEM SPECIAL FEATURES COLOURED SPECIAL STITCHING INTERIOR 3D FABRIC COLOUR - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia Speciale with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF75VFA5F0212822
Stock: FP4324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 1,608 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$362,951
Lamborghini Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia Speciale with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF75VFA8F0207226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,876 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$194,900$41,687 Below Market
Ferrari And Maserati of Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City / Utah
This is a very well-kept 458 with only 9,897 Miles! It has had 3 owners from new and has always been maintained by our shop. Powered by a 570 HP, 4.5 Liter V8 with a 7 speed dual clutch gearbox. It has been Dealer Certified Pre-Owned and comes with full inspection documentation and Ferrari 2-year limited warranty.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Ferrari of Salt Lake City, 543 S. State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 to claim your Ferrari 458 Spider!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA8E0199966
Stock: 1K2017C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-24-2019
- 6,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$207,900$1,631 Below Market
Pepe INFINITI - White Plains / New York
This beautiful 2014 458 Spider has had only one owner and has been completely serviced. All books and tools and service records are with the car. The front fenders and nose are protected with clear bra.This car shows as new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA9E0201191
Stock: 4034B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 9,382 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$209,900$1,421 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2014 Ferrari 458 Spider 2dr features a 4.5L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed F1 Dual-clutch transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Tan Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Department at 702-659-6600 or marc.shephard@towbinauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA9E0201949
Stock: 201949
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 9,935 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$209,998
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Front Parking Lifter Daytona Style For Seat Reverse Camera System Satellite Navigation System Front & Rear Parking Sensors Interior & Exterior Electrochromatic Mirrors W/Homelink System Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders Brake Calipers In Corsa Red Color Ipod Installation Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Hardtop Cuoio; Leather Seat Trim Rosso Corsa This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Porsche Irvine is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia only has 9,900mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Ferrari includes: REVERSE CAMERA SYSTEM Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera DAYTONA STYLE FOR SEAT Bucket Seats INTERIOR & EXTERIOR ELECTROCHROMATIC MIRRORS W/HOMELINK SYSTEM Power Mirror(s) Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors SATELLITE NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera IPOD INSTALLATION Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player SCUDERIA FERRARI SHIELDS ON FENDERS BRAKE CALIPERS IN CORSA RED COLOR FRONT PARKING LIFTER *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA8E0202655
Stock: E0202655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 9,780 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$220,000
Tom Gibbs Chevrolet - Palm Coast / Florida
ONLY 9,780 Miles! 458 Italia trim. Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS REPORT: "The secret to the 458's success is a 562-horsepower V8 teamed with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This pairing permits the 458 to catapult to 60 mph in a mere 3.4 seconds, but it's the suspension's ability to manage that power that makes the Ferrari 458 one of the most desired exotics for 2014." -KBB.com. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $257,400*. OUR OFFERINGS: Tom Gibbs Chevrolet is a family-owned and operated dealership that has served the Flagler, Volusia, and St. John's County areas for over 30 years. From our highly-trained sales staff and award-winning service team, we know you'll find satisfaction in becoming the newest member of the Tom Gibbs Chevrolet family! A short drive from Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Tom Gibbs Chevrolet is your key to saving the most on your next vehicle purchase! Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA1E0199940
Stock: C0103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 3,627 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$224,900
Ferrari Lake Forest - Lake Bluff / Illinois
Ferrari Lake Forest is proud to present this spectacular 2014 Ferrari 458 Spider. Finished in Nero Daytona Metallic exterior with all Nero Poltrona Frau leather interior, this 458 Spider is equipped with Cruise Control, Electric Seats, iPod Connection "SF" Scuderia Ferrari Fender Shields, Radio-Navi System With Bluetooth, Parking Sensors Front & Rear, Yellow Tachometer, 20" Forged Diamond Finish Wheels, and Satellite Radio Receiver.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA7E0200282
Stock: 200282
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-19-2019
- certified
2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Speciale4,084 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$349,000
Ferrari of San Francisco - Mill Valley / California
2014 Ferrari 458 Speciale Chassis# 202988 Exterior: Bianco avus Interior: Nero Carpets: Nero Options: AFS system Yellow brake calipers Carbon fiber front air vents Ferrari telemetry Suspension lifter Leather Upholstery in Nero racing stripe in Nero Stellato Scuderia Ferrari shields White tachometer Carbon fiber silde nolders Carbon fiber Racing seats Leather headliner in Nero 3D seat fabric in Nero Satellite radio Upgraded Integrated audio with Subwoofer Front and rear parking sensors White contrast stitching White seat stitching Cavallino stitched on headrest in bianco Carbon fiber drive zone with LEDs 20 inch dark painted rims
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Speciale with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF75VFA2E0202988
Stock: S1631
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- 3,914 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$229,900
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
2014 FERRARI 458 SPIDER EXTERIOR COLOR NERO INTERIOR COLOR SABBIA CARPET COLOR NERO 3,914 MILES OPTIONS AFS SYSTEM HEADLINER ALCANTARA UPHOLSTERY - ALCANTARA NERA BRAKE CALIPERS - YELLOW OUTER CARBON-FIBRE B-POST TRIM REAR DIFFUSER IN CARBON FIBRE CARBON FIBRE DRIVER ZONE+LEDS CARBON FIBRE LOWER CABIN ZONE CARBON FIBRE UPPER TUNNEL TRIM CRUISE CONTROL COLOURED SAFETY BELTS - CINTURE GIALLO LEATHER LOWER TUNNEL CARBON FIBRE DASHBOARD INSERTS DAYTONA STYLE SEAT - SABBIA SUSPENSION LIFTER SPORT EXHAUST PIPES CARBON FIBRE FRONT SPOILER CARBON FIBRE REAR MOULDING INT.GRIDS IN LEATHER COLOUR HEAT INSULATING WINDSCREEN IPOD CONNECTION 'SCUDERIA FERRARI' SHIELDS FULL OPTIONAL MIRRORS/HOMELINK RADIONAVI SYSTEM + BLUETOOTH PARKING CAMERA FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS COLOUR UPON REQUEST FOR PIPING - NERO YELLOW REV. COUNTER 20 FORGED DIAMOND RIMS FULL ELECTRIC SEATS SATELLITE RADIO HIGH POWER HIFI SYSTEM COLOURED STANDARD STITCHING - NERO DAYTONA SEAT ALCANTARA STRIPES - ALCANTARA NERA COLOURED STEERING WHEEL - SABBIA SUIT CARRIER - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA8E0198526
Stock: FP4342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 4,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$229,500
Ferrari Maserati of Central New Jersey - Edison / New Jersey
2014 Ferrari 458 Spider Nero 4.5L V8 DI DOHC 7-Speed Manual Dual Clutch RWD 1 Owner Vehicle, AFS System, Cruise Control, Leather Lower Tunnel, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Ipod Connection, 'Scuderia Ferrari' Shields, Full Optional Mirrors/Homelink, RadioNavi System+Bluetooth, Parking Camera, Sport Sill Cover, Tyres Pressure Measurement, 20" Grigio Ferro Metallic Forged Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Color, Color Upon Request for Special Stitching, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Electric Electrochromic Mirrors w/Memory, Full Electric Seats, Heated door mirrors, High-Power Premium Hi-Fi System, Illuminated entry, Leather Lower Zone Upholstery, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Upholstery for Headliner, Low tire pressure warning, Red Tachometer Display, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio System, Traction control.1 Owner Vehicle, AFS System, Cruise Control, Leather Lower Tunnel, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Ipod Connection, 'Scuderia Ferrari' Shields, Full Optional Mirrors/Homelink, RadioNavi System+Bluetooth, Parking Camera, Sport Sill Cover, and Tyres Pressure Measurement 20" Grigio Ferro Metallic Forged Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Color, Color Upon Request for Special Stitching, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Electric Electrochromic Mirrors w/Memory, Full Electric Seats, Heated door mirrors, High-Power Premium Hi-Fi System, Illuminated entry, Leather Lower Zone Upholstery, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Upholstery for Headliner, Low tire pressure warning, Red Tachometer Display, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio System, and Traction control Ferrari Maserati of Central NEw Jersey is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2014 Ferrari 458 Spider. This 458 Spider is beautifully finished in Nero and complimented by Nero w/Leather Seat Trim and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience and wraps you in all the right creature comforts. Odometer is 2703 miles below market average!Ferrari Approved Details:* 101 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside AssistanceWelcome to Ferrari of Central New Jersey. We are dedicated to serving all of your automotive needs and providing the best customer experience possible.Ferrari of Central New Jersey is the first and only authorized Ferrari dealership in New Jersey! Serving customers across the NYC metro area, we have two showrooms full of new Ferrari vehicles, used Ferrari vehicles, and pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs from other automakers as well. We also offer our customers 35 high security climate controlled storage spaces and a boutique full of genuine Ferrari merchandise.Reviews:* Every Ferrari is the result of an uncompromising design dedicated to masterfully integrating style and aerodynamics. The 2014 458 Italia's volumes have been honed to a compact and aerodynamic shape by Pininfarina and the Ferrari Centro Stile. Themes like purity, simplicity, technology, efficiency and lightness underpin the concept. The Italia's character is underlined by the swage line along its flanks, rising from the rear of the front wheelarch and dropping half-way along the door to the rear. The result is sleeker surfaces and a characteristic scoop over the rear wheelarches. The interior has a host of features which complement the Italia. Front Leather-trimmed bucket seats complement the wondrous leather door trim. The driver is the center of a streamlined, intuitive layout, very much in line with the marque's signature styling cues. An AM/FM stereo with 6-disc changer, auxiliary audio input, iPod integration and Bluetooth comes with 6 speakers and speed-sensitive volume control. Performance requires a performer and the new 4497 CC V8
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA7E0202467
Stock: F0202467P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 3,611 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$219,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA0E0198889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
