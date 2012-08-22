Used 2010 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me

1,936 listings
Accent Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,936 listings
  • 2010 Hyundai Accent GS in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Hyundai Accent GS

    93,618 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $5,880

    $1,110 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Accent GLS in Silver
    used

    2010 Hyundai Accent GLS

    122,241 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $4,000

    $838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Accent GLS in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Hyundai Accent GLS

    9,616 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,000

    $375 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Accent GLS in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Hyundai Accent GLS

    81,114 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $4,572

    $1,354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Accent GS in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Accent GS

    88,716 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,750

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Accent GS in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Hyundai Accent GS

    126,508 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Accent GS in Silver
    used

    2010 Hyundai Accent GS

    109,371 miles

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Accent Blue in Silver
    used

    2010 Hyundai Accent Blue

    143,612 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Accent Blue in Gray
    used

    2010 Hyundai Accent Blue

    81,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,887

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Accent SE in Light Green
    used

    2010 Hyundai Accent SE

    97,739 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,989

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Accent GS in Gray
    used

    2010 Hyundai Accent GS

    56,759 miles
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $8,590

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Accent GLS in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Hyundai Accent GLS

    87,126 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Accent GS in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Hyundai Accent GS

    124,617 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,994

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Accent GS in Silver
    used

    2010 Hyundai Accent GS

    93,849 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Accent GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Hyundai Accent GLS

    81,726 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,992

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GLS

    97,514 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,100

    $1,266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS in Gray
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GLS

    141,611 miles
    3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $3,000

    $1,096 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GLS

    133,695 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,999

    $333 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Accent

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Accent
Overall Consumer Rating
4.333 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Best car I've ever had
rose313,08/22/2012
I bought my 2010 Accent GLS with 25k miles on it and I now have 40k after 9 months. This has been the best 9 months of driving I've ever had. I wanted a cheap car that was okay on gas and wouldn't fall apart. I got so much more than I expected. I have not had any serious problems. I got the headlights replaced under warranty because one was clouded and had water in it, and I got the starter replaced also under warranty. There is plenty of space for myself, my tall boyfriend, and a ton of bags and suitcases for when we go on trips. I get exactly what Edmunds suggests for gas mileage. I love the steering wheel audio controls, the XM radio, and the comfy seats. So much value in one little car!
Report abuse
