Used 2010 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Beige; Cloth Seat Trim Ice Blue Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2010 Hyundai Accent GLS is AN Certified which is a 125 point Inspection which comes with a 90 day or 4000 Mile Limited WARRANTY. Whichever one comes first!! Every Purchase is WORRY FREE at AUTONATION TOYOTA WINTER PARK Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient HyundaiAccent. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Hyundai Accent. A rare find these days. With past service records included, feel comfortable knowing that the history of this Hyundai Accent GLS is provided in order for you to make a knowledgeable decision. This Hyundai Accent is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2010 Hyundai Accent: Similar to the Rio from Hyundia's Kia group, the Hyundai Accent is one of most affordable cars on the road, with MSRP starting at $9,970 and bumping the top range at just $16,480. There is an impressive 92.2 total cubic feet of passenger room, defying the cramped cabins common with small cars. Fuel economy is also impressive, averaging 28 mpg in the city and 34 mph on the highway. Interesting features of this model are Affordability mileage similar to a hybrid, impressive interior passenger room, and many options are included as standard features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHCN4AC1AU516954

Stock: AU516954

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020