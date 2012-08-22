Used 2010 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me
1,936 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 93,618 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,880$1,110 Below Market
- 122,241 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,000$838 Below Market
- 9,616 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,000$375 Below Market
- 81,114 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,572$1,354 Below Market
- 88,716 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,750
- 126,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,495
- 109,371 miles
$2,995
- 143,612 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
- 81,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,887
- 97,739 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,989
- 56,759 milesDelivery Available*
$8,590
- 87,126 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 124,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,994
- 93,849 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 81,726 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,992
- 97,514 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,100$1,266 Below Market
- 141,611 miles3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,000$1,096 Below Market
- 133,695 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999$333 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Accent searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Accent
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Accent
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.333 Reviews
Report abuse
rose313,08/22/2012
I bought my 2010 Accent GLS with 25k miles on it and I now have 40k after 9 months. This has been the best 9 months of driving I've ever had. I wanted a cheap car that was okay on gas and wouldn't fall apart. I got so much more than I expected. I have not had any serious problems. I got the headlights replaced under warranty because one was clouded and had water in it, and I got the starter replaced also under warranty. There is plenty of space for myself, my tall boyfriend, and a ton of bags and suitcases for when we go on trips. I get exactly what Edmunds suggests for gas mileage. I love the steering wheel audio controls, the XM radio, and the comfy seats. So much value in one little car!
Related Hyundai Accent info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra Decatur GA
- Used Hyundai Sonata Paterson NJ
- Used Hyundai Accent Oakland CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Greensboro NC
- Used Hyundai Sonata Lansing MI
- Used Hyundai Elantra Stone Mountain GA
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Worcester MA
- Used Hyundai Equus Denver CO
- Used Hyundai Sonata Columbia SC
- Used Hyundai Sonata Long Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Equus 2012 Mesa AZ
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014 Arlington TX
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2012 Chesapeake VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.