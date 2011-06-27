  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
  4. 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Ad
2 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Mercedes-Benz GLC
See Offers
MBUSA.COM

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

What’s new

  • Keyless Go, combining keyless entry and ignition, is now standard
  • Active parking assist and rear cross-traffic alert are now standard
  • Part of the first GLC generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver
  • Elegant design gives it a true luxury appearance
  • Plenty of room for adult passengers in back
  • Solid fuel economy from the standard four-cylinder engine
  • Less cargo space and towing capacity than competition
  • Warranty coverage lags the rest of the class
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
MSRP Starting at
$43,200
Save as much as $774
Select your model:
Save as much as $511 with Edmunds

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class pricing

in Ashburn, VA
;
See all for sale

Check a dealer's price on a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV

Enter a dealer price to see if it's a good deal:

Dealer Price
$

Get a dealer's quote and we'll tell you if it's a good price.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    GLC 300 4dr SUV features & specs
    GLC 300 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$43,200
    MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower255 hp @ 5800 rpm
    See all for sale
    GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$45,200
    MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower255 hp @ 5800 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.4%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 GLC-Class both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GLC-Class gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GLC-Class has 19.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class:

    • Keyless Go, combining keyless entry and ignition, is now standard
    • Active parking assist and rear cross-traffic alert are now standard
    • Part of the first GLC generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class reliable?

    To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GLC-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GLC-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 GLC-Class is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class?

    The least-expensive 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $43,200.

    Other versions include:

    • GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $43,200
    • GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $45,200
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class?

    If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, the next question is, which GLC-Class model is right for you? GLC-Class variants include GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of GLC-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Overview

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class is offered in the following submodels: GLC-Class SUV. Available styles include GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 GLC-Class.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 GLC-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class?

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,250. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $511 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $511 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,739.

    The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 1.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 70 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Classes are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for sale near. There are currently 157 new 2021 GLC-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $46,500 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.

    Can't find a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,642.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,979.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials

    Related 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles