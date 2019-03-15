2019 Nissan Rogue Sport
What’s new
- New Safety Shield 360 suite of safety features now standard on SV and SL trims
- New ProPilot Assist advanced driving aids are optional for SV trim and standard on SL
- Touchscreen is larger, with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality
- Part of the first Rogue Sport generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Cargo space is impressive for the class
- Small size means good maneuverability in tight city spaces
- Lots of available driving aids and tech
- Engine is underpowered and noisy
- Bumpy ride quality when equipped with optional 19-inch wheels
- Front seats aren't comfortable on long trips
Which Rogue Sport does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
The 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport is the little sibling of the regular Nissan Rogue. It's smaller and less expensive, which will likely make it more appealing if you live in a congested urban area or are on a tight budget. It also has its own set of advantages, but some drawbacks as well.
Based on its spec sheet alone, the Rogue Sport makes a lot of sense. It has enough room for four adults, and its cargo area ranks it among the most spacious extra-small crossover SUVs you'll find. Plus, Nissan equips it with a ton of standard and available advanced driving aids. But the Rogue Sport is also painfully slow — even with just a driver onboard — and it's not much fun to drive. The poorly cushioned seats and stiff ride also make for an uncomfortable passenger experience.
Overall, the Rogue Sport might be worth a look if you absolutely need maximum interior space from this class of vehicle or are attracted to its ProPilot Assist suite of driver aids. Otherwise, other similarly priced crossover SUVs, including Nissan's own Kicks, are likely to serve you better.
2019 Nissan Rogue Sport models
The 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport is a five-passenger subcompact crossover SUV with three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The S trim is pretty basic, but SV and SL get some desirable upgrades. All Rogue Sport trims come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (141 horsepower, 147 pound-feet of torque) and a continuously variable automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is optional on all trims.
Standard feature highlights for the S include 16-inch steel wheels, LED daytime running lights, a rear spoiler, cruise control, air conditioning, rear air vents, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats that slide and recline, a cargo cover, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system with satellite radio and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also included are a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision warning with automatic braking.
The Rogue Sport's SV trim adds upgrades such as 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights and high-beam control, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional safety features include lane departure warning and mitigation, a pedestrian detection function for the forward collision warning system, and rear parking sensors with automatic braking.
The top-of-the-line SL trim includes 19-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, remote engine start, leather upholstery, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, a surround-view camera system, NissanConnect emergency communications, a navigation system, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system with HD radio. Nissan's ProPilot Assist suite is also added, which pairs adaptive cruise control and steering assist.
Seventeen-inch wheels are available for base models via the S Appearance package. And many of the SL's standard features, such as heated seats and the navigation system, are optional for SV trims in the SV Technology package. For the SL only, you can opt for a Premium package that adds a sunroof, LED headlights and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan Rogue Sport SV (2.0L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Rogue Sport has received some revisions, including the addition of the ProPilot Assist feature for 2019. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Rogue Sport, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving6.5
Acceleration5.0
Braking7.5
Steering6.0
Handling7.0
Drivability6.5
Comfort6.5
Seat comfort6.5
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration6.0
Climate control7.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position7.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.5
Quality6.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids8.5
Voice control7.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have had the car (Rogue Sport SL FWD) for a month (if you live in a place where the roads are loose, snow, dirt, gravel. I would use the AWD version), and I agree the engine is underpowered. But I disagree with the seats I live in Carlsbad, and I went on a trip to the Onyx summit, east of L.A. 7 hours in the car and it was very comfortable. im planning to drive over to anchorage. The only faults I have found, and im being honest, the engine is underpowered. You will feel a lot of the bumps (if its a pothole, not usual bumps), the road noise is excessive but not to the annoying point where you just want to stop, and the cargo size you can fit 2 suitcases with the parcel cover but with 2 carry on's you cant have the parcel cover (doesn't fit).
Melinials will love the technology more than I. There's a lot to learn for a 60+ Baby Boomer, but I'll get the hang of what I'll use. I would prefer not to have a touch screen...That's too much eyes off the road time for me, and find I travel alone 99.99% of the time, I'm stuck with not using the available technology effectively, or not at all.
I leased this car knowing that the engine was under-powered, so i am at fault there. What i did not know was about the pro-pilot and what to expect. As a customer i paid a premium for these new advanced features. With the pro-pilot on , the car is expected to center itself in the lanes in highway driving conditions. It does for the most part...that is the kicker..'for the most part' . For the part it does not, it puts safety at risk. Last weekend on a drive from Chicago to southern Illinois, this is exactly what happened. The pro-pilot kept taking the car over the shoulder line. Thank god I noticed it on time and took corrective action. When do you take the said corrective action, there is resistance in the steering. You have to be even more alert while driving on the pro-pilot. So what is the point of having a feature that is supposed to make driving less stressful and safe. Added to that, I had to turn off the lane departure. Every time you try to change lanes to pass, the lane departure warning comes on and followed by the steering resistance. Next major issue is the road noise. I dont know, it is probably the performance tires on the SL. It is loud. Not desirable for long trips. While the noise is an annoyance, the pro-pilot is hazard. The concept is novel but, I think it was released out to the market without proper testing and the technology has a long way to go. Should have just stuck with the Murano :\
It is the perfect size for an older adult. I have plenty of space to travel , haul grand children around, and running errands. I love it is sporty, but yet classy looking. I purchased the Sport Rouge brand new off the lot......I commute approx. 45 min each way to work and it is a comfortable ride and just the right size. I do wish it was a 6V, but I feel it has a enough power. The gas mileage is great . I am very happy with my choice and plan to drive my Sport Rouge for years to come.
Features & Specs
|SV 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$25,490
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,340
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$23,690
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SV 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$24,140
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Rogue Sport safety features:
- Intelligent Around View Monitor
- Offers a top-down view of the car's surroundings for easier and safer parking maneuvers.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns you when the vehicle is drifting out of its lane without the turn signal engaged.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Helps avoid collisions by warning the driver of approaching vehicles while the car is in reverse.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|2 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.3%
Nissan Rogue Sport vs. the competition
Nissan Rogue Sport vs. Nissan Rogue
The Rogue offers a lot more room than the Rogue Sport, along with a more powerful and slightly more fuel-efficient engine. If you can stretch your budget, the Rogue is more appealing overall. To learn more about the Rogues of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2014 Nissan Rogue SL AWD.
Nissan Rogue Sport vs. Honda HR-V
The Rogue Sport and the Honda HR-V both compete in the subcompact crossover class and match up well in most areas. We give the slight nod to the Honda for its superior versatility and clever interior storage solutions. The HR-V is also a bit quicker and more fuel-efficient than the Rogue Sport.
Nissan Rogue Sport vs. Hyundai Kona
The Hyundai Kona is one of our top-rated subcompact crossovers and should be on the short list of any buyer looking for an extra-small crossover SUV. Its cargo area isn't as large as those of some competitors, but we love its excellent tech interface, roomy interior and superb handling characteristics. It's also one of the few in the class to offer a more powerful engine option.
