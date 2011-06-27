  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
1996 Hyundai Accent Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

What a pleasant surprise from Hyundai. If the latest Sonata hinted at the direction the company was to take in the future, then the Accent is an in-your-face declaration from this Korean manufacturer that the days of selling shoddy, inept vehicles in the United States are over. The Accent is one of the better subcompacts in today's market.

We looked at an Accent sedan with automatic transmission. The sticker price was just over $11,200, and that bottom line included the autobox, dual airbags, cassette stereo, power steering and side impact protection that meets 1997 standards. Air conditioning would add another $900.

In contrast, a similarly-equipped Geo Metro sedan would run $10,960. However, the Metro doesn't come standard with such niceties as rear window defogger, cargo area lighting, remote releases for the fuel door and trunk, or digital clock. Additionally, the Accent benefits from single-piece side stampings, which contribute to stiffer body rigidity, and a 92 horsepower engine that far outranks the top-line 70 horse motor provided in the Geo. Is the Hyundai worth the additional money? Absolutely! The Metro feels a bit roomier, but the Accent is so much better that there really is no comparison.

Aside from the putrid seat fabrics, childish paint schemes and funky smell associated with all new Hyundais, we like the Accent quite a bit. It's a great set of budget wheels, without the budget engineering or the budget equipment levels. Check this one out.

1996 Highlights

Hyundai is painting the Accent in some new colors this year, and height-adjustable seatbelt anchors are standard. Front and rear center consoles with cupholders debut, and optional air conditioning is now CFC-free. A new 105-horsepower GT hatch debuted midyear.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Hyundai Accent.

5(25%)
4(59%)
3(8%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.0
12 reviews
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

They don't make them like they used to!
KWest,04/17/2002
As soon as warrenty ran out, car broke down. 105+ miles on my car, blue book value $800, repairs $1400, and still have 3 payments to go. Disappointed to say the least. 2 mechanics said it's not worth investing the money into for repairs. I did enjoy driving it while it was running, but $9981 is too much of an investment to throw it away after 5 years.
Hyundai rocks
herb,09/12/2008
This vehicle has been low maintenance...aside from typical wear and tear...brakes, tires, etc. Gets about 35 miles per gallon. Very reliable. Owned for 12 years
Good LIttle car
tzz50,05/15/2007
Just got the a few weeks ago but no big mess ups yet but it has the capability to be a good street racer.
Fun to drive
valpak,06/07/2008
Bought new. No problems for first 8 years then things started to go wrong. both door handles have broken off. I have loved the car for the most part. I am considering buying a 2008 accent. It is a great buy for the money, roomy, fun to drive, great gas mileage. What more does someone want! We must have liked our 96 if we are looking to buy a 2008, plus a warranty that is great. If you are thinking of buying a Hyundai it is a great buy and you won't be sorry!
See all 12 reviews of the 1996 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Used 1996 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1996 Hyundai Accent Overview

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Hyundai Accent?

