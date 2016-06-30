Used 2016 Scion iA for Sale Near Me

110 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
iA Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 110 listings
  • 2016 Scion iA
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    65,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $2,923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in Red
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    15,577 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,298

    $2,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    61,374 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,991

    $2,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in Silver
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    116,073 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,949

    $1,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in Red
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    31,578 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,195

    $4,165 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in Red
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    29,116 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $1,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in Red
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    71,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,799

    $1,453 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in Red
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    93,699 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,299

    $1,391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    58,360 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,598

    $1,417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    44,749 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,988

    $1,328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in Black
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    49,761 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,750

    $1,593 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in Black
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    63,993 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,178 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in Red
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    49,272 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,591

    $1,502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    16,634 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,398

    $1,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    78,659 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,991

    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in White
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    15,071 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,998

    $1,024 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in White
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    43,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,495

    Details
  • 2016 Scion iA in Silver
    used

    2016 Scion iA

    68,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,500

    $895 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Scion iA searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 110 listings
  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion iA
  4. Used 2016 Scion iA

Consumer Reviews for the Scion iA

Read recent reviews for the Scion iA
Overall Consumer Rating
4.128 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (14%)
Scion iA is a great car
Andrew,06/30/2016
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
The Scion iA far exceeds our expectations. For an extremely low purchase price, it came loaded, handles great, has great fuel economy and is loaded with safety features. We bought it for the kids to drive, we wanted them to have the safety features not available on a used car. We added the navigation for $400 so the kids don't have to hold their phone to navigate. The back seat is small but my son pointed out that there is plenty of room in the front and if his friends want a ride, they won't complain. I would have no problem if this were my primary vehicle. The only thing I would add is a center armrest. Mazda makes a great small car. The only think Toyota did to mess it up is add an ugly front end. This is not a super-powerful, super-fast super-stylish or super-big car, it is exactly what we were looking for: a small entry level car that is safe and enjoyable to drive.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Scion
iA
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Scion iA info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings