Used 2016 Scion iA for Sale Near Me

- 65,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,999$2,923 Below Market
Right Toyota - Scottsdale / Arizona
Clean CARFAX. Certified. Sterling 2016 Scion iA FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L DOHC Clean Carfax.Recent Arrival! 33/42 City/Highway MPGScion Details: * 160 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $50Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+You can't go wrong at Right Toyota.Reviews: * Strong value, as just about every feature comes standard; engaging handling for the class; refined interior; high fuel economy. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV0GY144054
Stock: 00978866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 15,577 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,298$2,030 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Hollywood / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. BBB Accredited A+, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry. Maroon 2016 Scion iA Base FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L DOHCOdometer is 20763 miles below market average! 33/42 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Strong value, as just about every feature comes standard; engaging handling for the class; refined interior; high fuel economy. Source: EdmundsFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV3GY139754
Stock: 106624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2019
- 61,374 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,991$2,201 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2016 Scion iA 4dr Sdn Auto...***PRICE TO SELL***, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA, CARBON FIBER TRIMS, NICE AFTERMARKET WHEELS, AND MUCH MUCH MORE!...CALL FOR MORE DETAILS...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, ACCESSORIES, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE $1495, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV9GY102014
Stock: Z102014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 116,073 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,949$1,652 Below Market
Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN TITLE. This Scion IA is in great shape inside and out comes equipped with push to start, power lock, power windows, Reverse camera, FM/AM/CD/BT and an aux port. The Scion IA gets great gas mileage ranging from 31 to 42 MPG! runs great perfect car to make long commutes. The above information is believed to be complete and correct. Misprinted information, including the price, is subject to correction without penalty or obligation to the dealership. Listed vehicles are subject to prior sale; ensure availability prior to visiting the dealership. Internet price only. Cannot be combined with any other advertised specials. All prices and/or payment calculations are to be regarded as estimates, actual sale price and/or monthly payments may vary Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Atlas Motors Inc. 4220 South State Street SLC, Utah 84107 801-293-9269 www.atlasmotorsut.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV3GY105202
Stock: 105202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,195$4,165 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Pairing unique looks with supreme efficiency, our 2016 Scion iA Sedan is proudly served up in a gorgeous Pulse paint scheme! With a 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 106hp on demand with its fun-to-drive 6 Speed Manual transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive Sedan rewards you with a drive at the leading edge of comfort while scoring near 42mpg on the open road. Daring and dramatic, the sporty appearance of our iA sedan is enhanced by sharp-eyed headlights, cutting lines, and a large hexagonal grille, along with two upper slits on each side of the Scion badge. The iA interior is attractive, functional, and comfortable with a multitude of amenities including push-button ignition, USB and auxiliary audio inputs, Bluetooth, and a seven-inch touch screen that can also be controlled via the knob in the center console. You'll appreciate steering-wheel controls and voice recognition for audio and phone functions as you stand out from the crowd in this stunning sedan. Combine a backup camera, forward collision warning, airbags, a tire pressure monitor system, and other state-of-the-art safety features from Scion, and you'll see that peace of mind also comes standard with our iA. You owe it to yourself to get behind the wheel of this Scion iA; it could be the best decision you'll make this year! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV8GY141550
Stock: Y141550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 29,116 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,999$1,459 Below Market
OC Chief Auto - Newport Beach / California
ONE OWNER***CLEAN TITLE/CARFAX CERTIFIED***BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS***AUXILIARY*** JUST SERVICED***CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT***FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING*** AUTO POWER WINDOWS***BLUETOOTH WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY***STEERING WHEEL AUDIO AND PHONE CONTROLS***USB/ AUX AUDIO INPUT***HANDS-FREE PHONE SYSTEM AND FINANCING AVAILABLE, CREDIT UNION MEMBERS ARE WELCOME, WE ARE A DIRECT LENDER TO MANY CREDIT UNION'S, ( WE OFFER AUTO FINANCING . FOR GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO CREDIT ) TO APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE VISIT WWW.OCCHIEFAUTO.COM, HAS REMAINING OF FACTORY WARRANTY, WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY AT MINIMAL COST, CALL (949)299-1816 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON**.All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. While we try to make sure that all prices posted are accurate, all prices listed are only good for 24 hours from posting. We are not responsible for typographical and/or other errors that may appear on the site. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information; however, it is your responsibility to verify with the Dealer that all details listed, including price, are accurate. The dealership is not responsible for typographical, pricing, product information, or advertising errors. Advertised prices and available quantities are subject to change without notice. All rates and offers are dependent on bank approval, which varies based on applicant's credit as well as the vehicle. All vehicles listed have been safety inspected and smogged as required by law. Financing, extended warranties, and service contracts are optional and provided by third parties. All vehicles are available for an independent 3rd party inspection before purchase (at customer expense). As a courtesy, we offer multiple vehicle history reports, including Carfax, NMVTIS, and Autocheck to ensure transparency on every vehicle purchase. Vehicle history reporting companies are not affiliated with Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZVXGY144014
Stock: 144014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,799$1,453 Below Market
AutoSource Wood Cross - Woods Cross / Utah
**BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY.This vehicle has a Clean Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. AutoSource is known for being the nation's largest dealer of branded title vehicles but occasionally we find clean title vehicles, like this one that also offer our customers tremendous value.How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.Awards:* 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV7GY121631
Stock: TC121631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 93,699 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,299$1,391 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2016 Scion iA Sedan 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!BACK UP CAMERA! PUSH BUTTON START!NO ACCIDENT!2016 Scion iA is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'In the subcompact sedan class, affordability and economy are typically top priorities for shoppers. The all-new 2016 Scion iA easily satisfies these requirements, yet it's also packed with features and very desirable to own.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Strong value, as just about every feature comes standard- engaging handling for the class- refined interior- high fuel economy.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV8GY115868
Stock: 11-3746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,360 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,598$1,417 Below Market
Sullivan Auto Trading - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Graphite 2016 Scion iA FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L DOHC 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Upholstery, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 7' Display Audio, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport Front Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. With the largest inventory in the area and GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL, visiting Sullivan Auto Trading just makes sense. We have a professional sales team and ASE certified technicians with many years of experience ready to serve your automotive needs We understand shopping online to find the vehicle that fits your needs is a small part of your goal. We know your #1 priority is to be confident and comfortable with accurate representation in your transaction. Our goal is not to sell you a vehicle, its our vision to earn a long standing relationship with our customers. We believe being a blessing to others is a seed sown to be blessed. We know we are #1 in pricing and vehicle condition in the market. This vehicle has been Virginia State Inspected, fully detailed and evaluated by our ASE Certified Technicians. Free Carfax reports are available for your convenience. We have an outstanding relationship with our Lending Institutions and are extremely competitive with interest rates.Please Call us at 540-654-5200 if you have any questions. Recent Arrival! 33/42 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Strong value, as just about every feature comes standard engaging handling for the class refined interior high fuel economy. Source: Edmunds 2016 Scion iA Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZVXGY121106
Stock: 135130A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-29-2020
- 44,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,988$1,328 Below Market
Wapak Ford - Wapakoneta / Ohio
2016 Gray Scion iA FWD 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed This Scion iA has many features and is well equipped including, 16 x 5.5 Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Upholstery, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 7 Display Audio, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport Front Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 24024 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV9GY139130
Stock: P1139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 49,761 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,750$1,593 Below Market
M and B Auto Group - Bealeton / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV3GY129810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,993 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$1,178 Below Market
Gateway Kia of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
LOCALLY OWNED NEW CAR TRADE-IN, Radio: 7" Display Audio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.2016 Scion iA FWD 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Manual33/42 City/Highway MPG Awards:* 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+*Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer except license, tax, registration, tire fees (new vehicles), and documentation fee. Because errors may occur, please contact us before purchasing to verify options, incentives, discount offers and availability. Not responsible for errors or omissions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV5GY133695
Stock: Q8647B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 49,272 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,591$1,502 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The new Scion iA is powered by a 1.5-liter engine making 106 horsepower and 103 pound-feet of torque. Despite the fact that Scion is a Toyota brand, the Scion iA does not use the same 1.5-liter engine as in the Toyota Yaris. The iA engine is made by Mazda, using direct injection with a high 12:1 compression ratio. It’s tuned for fuel mileage, with an EPA rating of 31/41 mpg City/Highway with the standard 6-speed manual transmission, or 33/42 mpg with the available 6-speed automatic. Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/Pandora, Aha, Stitcher, Blue Tooth, Back Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Push Button Start and more... Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (121RR)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV9GY122344
Stock: C2344RR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$11,398$1,215 Below Market
Herb Connolly Hyundai - Framingham / Massachusetts
CLEAN CARFAX ONLY 2 OWNER! Alloy Wheels- Push button start- rear view camera- pwr wind/locks- AC- remote keyless entry w/alarm and much more! Recent Arrival! 33/42 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+Herb Connolly Motors is the home of used car LIVE MARKET PRICING. LIVE MARKET PRICING gives our customers the piece of mind that we have already done the shopping for you and priced our vehicle aggressively in today's internet information marketplace while adjusting accordingly for - Supply - Equipment - Condition and Mileage. Remember at Herb Connolly Motors - WE DONT PLAY PRICING GAMES.Reviews: * Strong value, as just about every feature comes standard; engaging handling for the class; refined interior; high fuel economy. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV5GY144230
Stock: H7613P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 78,659 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,991
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2016 Scion iA 4dr 6A SEDAN 4 DR features a 1.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Stealth with a Mid Blue Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV5GY112877
Stock: 334759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-16-2019
- 15,071 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$10,998$1,024 Below Market
Best Buy Quality Cars - Bellflower / California
LIKE NEW, STILL REMAINING UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY, AUTOMATIC, BACK UP CAMERA, AC, A REAL GAS SAVER, ONLY 15K MILES, CLEAN TITLE WE CAN FINANCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV1GY143303
Stock: 143303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,495
Roger Beasley Mazda South - Austin / Texas
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Introducing the 2016 Scion iA! Quite possibly the perfect car for you! With fewer than 45,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sedan prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Top features include power windows, air conditioning, turn signal indicator mirrors, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV2GY126820
Stock: S8113A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 68,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,500$895 Below Market
International Subaru - Tinley Park / Illinois
4D Sedan, 1.5L DOHC, 6-Speed, FWD, Silver, Cloth. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+ 2016 Scion iA International Autos is a name you can trust! We are committed to ensure you are fully satisfied with your purchase. Please call us or visit us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV2GY132469
Stock: GY132469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
