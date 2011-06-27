  1. Home
2004 Hyundai Accent Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent warranty, low price, nicely appointed interior, solid build quality, smooth ride.
  • Weak tires, low handling limits, can't get cruise control or antilock brakes.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A decent buy for those determined to own a brand-new car with full-warranty coverage, though we'd encourage prospective owners to shop the used car market before closing the deal.

2004 Highlights

Side-impact airbags are now standard equipment on all models. A GT version of the hatchback is now available that adds performance features like a sport-tuned suspension and larger wheels and tires.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Hyundai Accent.

5(58%)
4(30%)
3(3%)
2(4%)
1(5%)
4.3
91 reviews
Write a review
Most helpful consumer reviews

Champina -- surprised to find a new love!
mikistewart,06/21/2011
We purchased our used 2004 Accent GL Sedan last August for $3,600.00. This amazing compact car quickly became our go-to choice -- even for distance travel! She's already been roundtrip from Nebraska to Arizona. We named her "Champina". Our first vehicle is a 2001 Dodge RAM Pickup with every luxury; Champy was bought as Mom's "local errand car". When gas prices topped $3 a gallon, she became our primary transportation. The Accent's fuel economy, comfort and reliablity have won us over; our 15 MPG RAM is reserved for hauling, intown errands and "boys night out!" She has needed only regular maintenance in >15,000 miles of all-weather mountain travel.
Transmission issue
Mo,12/04/2010
The car has transmission issue, i thought it is mine only, then after researching the web i found it is very common, it is also pulls to the right, i took it to Firestone, they found a factory error that can not be corrected (it was not that bad), the conclusion is: you get what you pay for, the good thing is parts are kinda cheap compared to other cars.
10 yr Review - Fantastic value!
diydriver,10/26/2014
GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this vehicle in 2008 as the third owner (1st yr, rental car company;2nd owner, military who commuted 60 miles each way to base). Bought for $5400 w/55k miles, I drove it for 2yrs locally, going to work, errands on weekend, avg'd 29/city. Took a job 102 miles each way, commuted each day for 18 months, avg'd 35 highway (and it was originally rated at 30mpg)! Mileage at start of job was 70k, 145k when done. Since then, local commute is all-city, avg 28mpg. I now have 170k miles, and the only major expenses I've had are tires, wheel bearings, and FWD axles. Also replaced a few broken door handles, spark plugs, plug wires, & belts, but those are cheap. Most reliable and cheapest car to operate I've EVER owned in 30 years. Edmunds wants an UPDATE: Sold at 175k miles, still going strong. The replacement? A 2013 Hyundai Accent hatchback, of course! These cars are undervalued compared to the value they offer. BTW Edmunds, quit sending me emails telling me to update this review. The vehicle HAS BEEN SOLD! ANOTHER UPDATE: Edmunds wants ANOTHER UPDATE even though I sold the car 6 years ago.
Very Satisfied with First Car
prymal1,05/13/2015
GL 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
Bought in December 2014 at 157 000 km, owned for 5 months, driven 20 000 km, sold because leaving the province and the country. Wheel bearings and wiper assembly had to be done during the last 5 months, seemed at the time like it was reasonable for a car its age. Started and drove fine in the cold and the snow in Montreal. Spent money on it like you would any used car for little things here and there. Nice and light and fun to drive. Interior nothing special but drove long distances without feeling sore. No excessive road noise or vibrations.
See all 91 reviews of the 2004 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2004 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 2004 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GL 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), GL 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), GT 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), and GT 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Hyundai Accent?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Hyundai Accents are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Hyundai Accent for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Hyundai Accent.

