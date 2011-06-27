I bought this vehicle in 2008 as the third owner (1st yr, rental car company;2nd owner, military who commuted 60 miles each way to base). Bought for $5400 w/55k miles, I drove it for 2yrs locally, going to work, errands on weekend, avg'd 29/city. Took a job 102 miles each way, commuted each day for 18 months, avg'd 35 highway (and it was originally rated at 30mpg)! Mileage at start of job was 70k, 145k when done. Since then, local commute is all-city, avg 28mpg. I now have 170k miles, and the only major expenses I've had are tires, wheel bearings, and FWD axles. Also replaced a few broken door handles, spark plugs, plug wires, & belts, but those are cheap. Most reliable and cheapest car to operate I've EVER owned in 30 years. Edmunds wants an UPDATE: Sold at 175k miles, still going strong. The replacement? A 2013 Hyundai Accent hatchback, of course! These cars are undervalued compared to the value they offer. BTW Edmunds, quit sending me emails telling me to update this review. The vehicle HAS BEEN SOLD! ANOTHER UPDATE: Edmunds wants ANOTHER UPDATE even though I sold the car 6 years ago.

