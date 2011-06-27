Used 2016 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews
What a deal.
I got lucky. I needed a car and there just happened to be a lot of leftover 2016 Accent's so I scored an incredible deal. $3,000+ off (including rebate) on an economy car is huge. Plus when the dealer couldn't get a manual transmission for me, he threw in automatic for no charge too. I researched it as much as I could in a week. I considered the Rio, Versa, Fit, and iA, and the Accent won hands down. I was looking for low price, long warranty, and I wanted power doors & windows (the entry Versa & Rio did not have those). The reliability (JD Powers, Consumers Report) was above average for the group, and I think it's the best looking too - very stylish for an econobox. And you can't beat the warranty. The two things I didn't like were: No spare tire and no covered console storage with manual trans. I won't drive without a spare, so that became part of the negotiations (spare tire kit was $400 list). And as a final bonus, the car I got had Option Group 2 which has the console bin. ...And cruise control! So far, I love it. This car is a real pleasure to drive. I've only had it a month, but I like it more now than when I bought it. It's the most competent sub-compact I've ever owned. No, it's not the perfect car. Heck, it's one of the cheapest on the market. But all things considered (price, features, looks, reliability, warranty, performance, economy, etc.), I would give it 6 stars if I could. UPDATE 8-11-18: So far, so good. Still love it (but still wish it was a manual trans :-). The only problem so far was a sensor in the steering wheel needed replacing, which was covered under warranty. Overall MPG is 34.1, and the best I got was 42.5 on road trip. I alternate turning the ECO button on every other tank and the difference has been negligible (less than 1 MPG).
Outstanding Value
Purchased 2013 Accent Sedan, and very happy with it. 116,000 miles in three years and not one problem. Drove from Florida to New York with two adults and two teenagers fully loaded and got 42 mpg on highway. Got the mpg on highway up to 51 mpg by coasting down hill. Just bought another, 2016 model. Stability control and anti lock breaking a plus. Downside: fabric on seats gets stained too easily. Comfort on long rides. No rearview camera.
Accent-u-ate
It's a good car for getting from point a to point b. It's solid but does have vibrating issues due to light material used. It gets great gas mileage. Not fancy but a good value for the money. Plus great warranty
Great compact car with a few exceptions
I had just got this car a week ago brand new first thing I want to say this car is lower than my sister's civic in the front the car might be an inch from the ground my bumper is already a little scraped from bottoming out on entrances. This car performs great I raced my friend at a light in her impala in the manual mode and it took off before hers. The seats are okay just a little firm gets great gas. Safety concerns you hardly have a hood you can't see the hood of the car in front of you not really a crush zone. But other than that it's great but once again super low front ground clearance don't get mad if you scrape it up a little
Great Value, but sedan was more practical
Its a great little car for the price. I had a 2012 4 door 4 1/2 years that I loved and the dealership had a special. I had wanted a hatchback. Found out after delivery the hatchback is 10" shorter than the sedan so I really did not get the additional space I was looking for. Gas mileage is less than the sedan, averaging about 28 unless I am really conscious of how I am driving and coasting (I have a manual stick) There is a bizarre film that keeps creeping up on the inside of the windshield that is driving me absolutely batty. I clean it and days later it returns and I can't figure out if the defroster, heat or AC i causing it. but cleaning the inside of the windshield always leaves greasy streaks. Very Bizarre. I had the Simonez coating put in and on the car. not impressed by that - ended up putting seat covers on it anyway and its the only logical cause I can think of for the film being greasy. Sluggish acceleration. Pretty much get what you pay for. I did get the bumper to bumper warranty for 100,000 miles over the 50,000. I wish I had gotten it on the 2012 instead. I probably would have held onto the 2012 longer had the warranty not run out. This has less rearview visibility because of the tiny hatchback window. I had driven the '12 63,000 and loved it. This turns tight, stops on a dime, great for parking in small spaces but interior space is disappointing. Car is comfortable, AC is very cold, heat is great. Stops, goes great.
