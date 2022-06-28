What is the Venue?

The current Hyundai Venue is the smallest and least expensive SUV sold in North America. While the Venue is a great value for a small city runabout, it's overall less practical and (obviously) less roomy than top competitors.

Hyundai revealed a refresh for the Venue overseas, which features a revised grille and taillight treatment and some fancy optional tech features inherited from other Hyundai models. The latter include more connected features as part of an infotainment update, including remote vehicle locking, climate control activation, location tracking and tire pressure monitoring. There's even a new digital dash cluster.

The Venue is certainly due for a refresh in the U.S. — if not this year, then likely for 2024 — but we can't say for certain whether the visual and technological updates revealed overseas will make it to the U.S. These features would certainly stand out in the subcompact SUV segment but might be a hard sell if their addition pushes the diminutive SUV's price tag up.