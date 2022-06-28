Skip to main content
2023 Hyundai Venue

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $20,000
What to expect
  • The Venue may receive a refresh
  • If there is a refresh, expect mildly tweaked looks and new tech features
  • Part of the first Venue generation introduced for 2020
