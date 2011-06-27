Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,155
|$7,992
|$9,916
|Clean
|$5,926
|$7,699
|$9,531
|Average
|$5,467
|$7,114
|$8,761
|Rough
|$5,008
|$6,529
|$7,990
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Accent Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,563
|$8,445
|$10,421
|Clean
|$6,318
|$8,136
|$10,016
|Average
|$5,829
|$7,518
|$9,206
|Rough
|$5,340
|$6,899
|$8,396
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,111
|$7,922
|$9,821
|Clean
|$5,883
|$7,632
|$9,440
|Average
|$5,428
|$7,052
|$8,677
|Rough
|$4,972
|$6,471
|$7,913
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,962
|$7,726
|$9,577
|Clean
|$5,740
|$7,443
|$9,205
|Average
|$5,295
|$6,878
|$8,461
|Rough
|$4,851
|$6,312
|$7,716
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Accent Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,020
|$9,249
|$11,581
|Clean
|$6,758
|$8,910
|$11,131
|Average
|$6,235
|$8,233
|$10,231
|Rough
|$5,712
|$7,556
|$9,331
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,870
|$7,616
|$9,447
|Clean
|$5,651
|$7,337
|$9,080
|Average
|$5,214
|$6,779
|$8,346
|Rough
|$4,776
|$6,222
|$7,612