2021 Hyundai Accent
What’s new
- The Accent is essentially unchanged for 2021
- Part of the fifth Accent generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable ride and impressively quiet cabin
- Spacious interior with solid, rattle-free build quality
- Long warranty coverage
- Excellent real-world fuel economy
- Lacks onboard navigation but connects to smartphone nav apps
- Cloth seats are uncomfortable and trap heat
- USB port struggles to charge a phone
- Enhanced safety aids only available on top trim level
2021 Hyundai Accent Review
The 2021 Hyundai Accent is one of just a few remaining extra-small cars on sale today. Most automakers are abandoning the market to focus on building small crossover SUVs. Yet Hyundai remains committed to building small, affordable and feature-rich sedans.
The Accent was fully redesigned in 2018 and carries on into the 2021 model year with no significant updates. That's not a bad thing since the Accent offers excellent fuel economy, a good mix of features, and a spacious and comfortable interior. It might not be the fastest car on the market, but its performance is about average for this class.
Though competitors are dwindling, the Accent does have a few rivals. The Toyota Yaris is both its strongest competitor and our top-ranked extra-small sedan. We also like the redesigned Nissan Versa, which combines a surprisingly premium-feeling cabin with a good number of safety features and decent passenger space. There's also the Kia Rio, a car that shares just about everything with the Accent beneath the sheet metal, though we think the Rio is somewhat sportier to drive.
Our verdict7.2 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
But you'll need to plan ahead for passing and merging since the engine feels weak at high rpm. The Accent went 0-60 mph in 8.5 seconds in our testing, which is average for an economy compact.
How comfortable is it?7.0
We're more impressed with the Accent's suspension tuning. While the car's body can bob around a bit on undulating road surfaces, it rarely feels out of sorts. The suspension also does a good job absorbing the jolts from sharp-edged bumps such as potholes or uneven pavement. The Accent is also pleasantly quiet at idle. And once out on the road, it only allows in a modest amount of road and tire noise.
How’s the interior?8.0
The wide front and rear door openings make for easy access in and out of the car, but the sloping roofline will force taller passengers to duck on the way in. That sleek styling also compromises rear headroom. As for visibility, you'll find it easy to see out of the front thanks to a low hood and dashboard. There's also a decent view out of the back since the trunk isn't too high.
How’s the tech?6.0
The SE's radio is strictly AM/FM, though it can play music from external devices using USB, Bluetooth and the auxiliary jack. Listening via Bluetooth while charging with the cigarette lighter worked best. Bluetooth pairing is fairly easy if slow.
How’s the storage?7.0
Installing car seats is relatively easy, with three easily accessed top tethers and four car seat anchors in the seat cushions. Bulky rear-facing seats will likely require scooting the front seats forward because of the limited rear legroom.
How economical is it?9.0
Is it a good value?8.5
Wildcard7.0
Which Accent does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai Accent models
The 2021 Hyundai Accent is available in three trim levels: SE, SEL and Limited. All three are powered by a 1.6-liter inline-four (120 hp, 113 lb-ft). The base SE is available with a six-speed manual transmission. A continuously variable automatic transmission is available on the SE and standard on the SEL.
SE
Standard features include:
- USB and Bluetooth smartphone connections
- Four-speaker audio system
- Cruise control
- Power windows
- Power door locks with keyless entry
- 5-inch central display screen
SEL
Stepping up to the SEL, you get all the SE features plus:
- Alloy wheels
- Six-speaker audio system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Automatic headlights
- Foglights
- Two USB ports
- Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel
Limited
Besides all of the SEL's features, the Limited trim includes:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Sunroof
- LED headlights
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Heated front seats
- Push-button ignition
- Automatic climate control
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Accent.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$15,395
|MPG
|29 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$19,500
|MPG
|33 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6300 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$17,750
|MPG
|33 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6300 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$16,495
|MPG
|33 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Accent safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Available only on Accent Limited, forward collision warning alerts you to an impending collision and brakes automatically if necessary.
- Four-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Offer stronger stopping power than the base model's rear drum brakes. Standard on SE and Limited trims.
- Blue Link
- Connects you to your car for emergency collision notification, maintenance reminders and smartphone app features such as remote start.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Accent vs. the competition
Hyundai Accent vs. Toyota Yaris
The Toyota Yaris is our top-rated extra-small sedan. We like the Yaris' wide array of affordable features, attractive interior and nimble handling. That said, it's slow even for this class. Compared to the Accent, the Yaris has less passenger and cargo space as well as slightly worse fuel economy. From features to affordability, the two cars are just about even on everything we're looking for in a small sedan, so picking one over the other really comes down to how much you value sporty handling.
Hyundai Accent vs. Nissan Versa
The Nissan Versa was fully redesigned for 2020, gaining snazzier styling, more features and even more interior space. The Versa has a larger trunk and more room in the front seats, though the Accent wins out for rear-seat passenger space. We do like that Nissan offers more advanced safety features for the Versa than Hyundai does for the Accent.
Hyundai Accent vs. Kia Rio
The Rio and the Accent are mechanically related. The two share the same engine and overall interior space. The Rio is slightly less expensive than the Accent, and it's tuned to have somewhat sportier handling, though that means the Accent is a little more comfortable on the road. The Accent also offers a wider array of features including a sunroof and heated front seats.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Accent a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Accent?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Accent:
- The Accent is essentially unchanged for 2021
- Part of the fifth Accent generation introduced for 2018
Is the Hyundai Accent reliable?
Is the 2021 Hyundai Accent a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Accent?
The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Accent is the 2021 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $15,395.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $15,395
- Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,500
- SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,750
- SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,495
What are the different models of Hyundai Accent?
More about the 2021 Hyundai Accent
2021 Hyundai Accent Overview
The 2021 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M), Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2021 Hyundai Accent?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Hyundai Accent and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Accent.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Accent and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Accent featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Hyundai Accent?
Which 2021 Hyundai Accents are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Hyundai Accent for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2021 Accents listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,740 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Hyundai Accent.
Can't find a new 2021 Hyundai Accents you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Accent for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,298.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,176.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Hyundai Accent?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
Related 2021 Hyundai Accent info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- Hyundai Kona Electric 2020
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- 2020 Elantra GT
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger