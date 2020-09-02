2021 Hyundai Accent Review

The 2021 Hyundai Accent is one of just a few remaining extra-small cars on sale today. Most automakers are abandoning the market to focus on building small crossover SUVs. Yet Hyundai remains committed to building small, affordable and feature-rich sedans. The Accent was fully redesigned in 2018 and carries on into the 2021 model year with no significant updates. That's not a bad thing since the Accent offers excellent fuel economy, a good mix of features, and a spacious and comfortable interior. It might not be the fastest car on the market, but its performance is about average for this class. Though competitors are dwindling, the Accent does have a few rivals. The Toyota Yaris is both its strongest competitor and our top-ranked extra-small sedan. We also like the redesigned Nissan Versa, which combines a surprisingly premium-feeling cabin with a good number of safety features and decent passenger space. There's also the Kia Rio, a car that shares just about everything with the Accent beneath the sheet metal, though we think the Rio is somewhat sportier to drive.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.2 / 10

A compact sedan low on power shouldn't be this fun, but the Hyundai Accent feels sporty thanks to a responsive engine, transmission and suspension. A roomy cabin helps atone for some of the Accent's notable deficiencies, including shapeless front seats and weak infotainment features. Overall, the Accent is easy to use, gets great mileage and is refreshingly simple.

How does it drive? 7.0

Economy cars such as the Accent aren't known for performance, but the Accent will surprise you with its nimble nature. Despite vague steering, this Hyundai is agile and stable when going around turns. It also remains stable even when cornering on bumpy surfaces, which isn't always the case with this class of car.



But you'll need to plan ahead for passing and merging since the engine feels weak at high rpm. The Accent went 0-60 mph in 8.5 seconds in our testing, which is average for an economy compact.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The Accent doesn't offer much beyond basic comfort. Its cloth front seats are pretty flat, with almost no bolstering and support. They also absorb heat, making long trips on hot days a challenge.



We're more impressed with the Accent's suspension tuning. While the car's body can bob around a bit on undulating road surfaces, it rarely feels out of sorts. The suspension also does a good job absorbing the jolts from sharp-edged bumps such as potholes or uneven pavement. The Accent is also pleasantly quiet at idle. And once out on the road, it only allows in a modest amount of road and tire noise.

How’s the interior? 8.0

Like most small cars, the Accent prioritizes cabin size over comfort. The dash slopes forward to create a roomy feel, and front headroom is excellent. The driving position is OK, but some taller drivers might wish the Accent had a telescoping steering column.



The wide front and rear door openings make for easy access in and out of the car, but the sloping roofline will force taller passengers to duck on the way in. That sleek styling also compromises rear headroom. As for visibility, you'll find it easy to see out of the front thanks to a low hood and dashboard. There's also a decent view out of the back since the trunk isn't too high.

How’s the tech? 6.0

We expect limited technology features on a budget model, but the Accent takes minimalist tech to an extreme. Aside from unimpressive sound quality from the SE trim's stock audio system, the USB outlet doesn't provide enough current to charge today's crop of smartphones while they're tasked with playing music or navigating.



The SE's radio is strictly AM/FM, though it can play music from external devices using USB, Bluetooth and the auxiliary jack. Listening via Bluetooth while charging with the cigarette lighter worked best. Bluetooth pairing is fairly easy if slow.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The Accent's trunk offers decent utility. On paper, its 13.7 cubic feet of space is only average, but the trunk opening is large and the load height is low. Actual real-world utility is solid. The Accent also has 60/40-split folding seatbacks. They don't fold flat, however, which defeats some of the trunk's utility. Cabin storage is fairly agreeable but nothing special.



Installing car seats is relatively easy, with three easily accessed top tethers and four car seat anchors in the seat cushions. Bulky rear-facing seats will likely require scooting the front seats forward because of the limited rear legroom.

How economical is it? 9.0

The EPA rates the Accent with the automatic transmission at 36 mpg in combined city/highway driving, or 33 mpg with the manual, which means it's one of the more efficient cars out there. Pleasingly, our real-world testing backed up these numbers.

Is it a good value? 8.5

The Accent is about as bare-bones as it gets, but it's also very affordable and gets great mileage. It's also built surprisingly well. We heard nary a squeak nor rattle in our testing, and in overall fit and finish, it rivals cars many times pricier. Hyundai's bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are strong and last longer than most other automakers' coverage.

Wildcard 7.0

The Accent competes in a fairly pedestrian and budget-oriented class, but it's actually a pretty engaging small car thanks to lively handling and responsive engine. It truly makes routine driving a pleasure, not a chore, and you don't mind sliding in those cloth seats and turning the key. More power would be welcome, but we like the Accent's fuel efficiency as it is.

Which Accent does Edmunds recommend?

The base SE model is one of the most affordable new cars on sale today. But we think you'll be happier if you step up to the midgrade SEL trim. With it you get the near essential Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration plus alloy wheels and a six-speaker audio system.

Hyundai Accent models

The 2021 Hyundai Accent is available in three trim levels: SE, SEL and Limited. All three are powered by a 1.6-liter inline-four (120 hp, 113 lb-ft). The base SE is available with a six-speed manual transmission. A continuously variable automatic transmission is available on the SE and standard on the SEL.