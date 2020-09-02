  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
2021 Hyundai Accent

What’s new

  • The Accent is essentially unchanged for 2021
  • Part of the fifth Accent generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride and impressively quiet cabin
  • Spacious interior with solid, rattle-free build quality
  • Long warranty coverage
  • Excellent real-world fuel economy
  • Lacks onboard navigation but connects to smartphone nav apps
  • Cloth seats are uncomfortable and trap heat
  • USB port struggles to charge a phone
  • Enhanced safety aids only available on top trim level
Hyundai Accent for Sale
See all for sale

2021 Hyundai Accent Review

The 2021 Hyundai Accent is one of just a few remaining extra-small cars on sale today. Most automakers are abandoning the market to focus on building small crossover SUVs. Yet Hyundai remains committed to building small, affordable and feature-rich sedans.

The Accent was fully redesigned in 2018 and carries on into the 2021 model year with no significant updates. That's not a bad thing since the Accent offers excellent fuel economy, a good mix of features, and a spacious and comfortable interior. It might not be the fastest car on the market, but its performance is about average for this class.

Though competitors are dwindling, the Accent does have a few rivals. The Toyota Yaris is both its strongest competitor and our top-ranked extra-small sedan. We also like the redesigned Nissan Versa, which combines a surprisingly premium-feeling cabin with a good number of safety features and decent passenger space. There's also the Kia Rio, a car that shares just about everything with the Accent beneath the sheet metal, though we think the Rio is somewhat sportier to drive.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.2 / 10
A compact sedan low on power shouldn't be this fun, but the Hyundai Accent feels sporty thanks to a responsive engine, transmission and suspension. A roomy cabin helps atone for some of the Accent's notable deficiencies, including shapeless front seats and weak infotainment features. Overall, the Accent is easy to use, gets great mileage and is refreshingly simple.

How does it drive?

7.0
Economy cars such as the Accent aren't known for performance, but the Accent will surprise you with its nimble nature. Despite vague steering, this Hyundai is agile and stable when going around turns. It also remains stable even when cornering on bumpy surfaces, which isn't always the case with this class of car.

But you'll need to plan ahead for passing and merging since the engine feels weak at high rpm. The Accent went 0-60 mph in 8.5 seconds in our testing, which is average for an economy compact.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
The Accent doesn't offer much beyond basic comfort. Its cloth front seats are pretty flat, with almost no bolstering and support. They also absorb heat, making long trips on hot days a challenge.

We're more impressed with the Accent's suspension tuning. While the car's body can bob around a bit on undulating road surfaces, it rarely feels out of sorts. The suspension also does a good job absorbing the jolts from sharp-edged bumps such as potholes or uneven pavement. The Accent is also pleasantly quiet at idle. And once out on the road, it only allows in a modest amount of road and tire noise.

How’s the interior?

8.0
Like most small cars, the Accent prioritizes cabin size over comfort. The dash slopes forward to create a roomy feel, and front headroom is excellent. The driving position is OK, but some taller drivers might wish the Accent had a telescoping steering column.

The wide front and rear door openings make for easy access in and out of the car, but the sloping roofline will force taller passengers to duck on the way in. That sleek styling also compromises rear headroom. As for visibility, you'll find it easy to see out of the front thanks to a low hood and dashboard. There's also a decent view out of the back since the trunk isn't too high.

How’s the tech?

6.0
We expect limited technology features on a budget model, but the Accent takes minimalist tech to an extreme. Aside from unimpressive sound quality from the SE trim's stock audio system, the USB outlet doesn't provide enough current to charge today's crop of smartphones while they're tasked with playing music or navigating.

The SE's radio is strictly AM/FM, though it can play music from external devices using USB, Bluetooth and the auxiliary jack. Listening via Bluetooth while charging with the cigarette lighter worked best. Bluetooth pairing is fairly easy if slow.

How’s the storage?

7.0
The Accent's trunk offers decent utility. On paper, its 13.7 cubic feet of space is only average, but the trunk opening is large and the load height is low. Actual real-world utility is solid. The Accent also has 60/40-split folding seatbacks. They don't fold flat, however, which defeats some of the trunk's utility. Cabin storage is fairly agreeable but nothing special.

Installing car seats is relatively easy, with three easily accessed top tethers and four car seat anchors in the seat cushions. Bulky rear-facing seats will likely require scooting the front seats forward because of the limited rear legroom.

How economical is it?

9.0
The EPA rates the Accent with the automatic transmission at 36 mpg in combined city/highway driving, or 33 mpg with the manual, which means it's one of the more efficient cars out there. Pleasingly, our real-world testing backed up these numbers.

Is it a good value?

8.5
The Accent is about as bare-bones as it gets, but it's also very affordable and gets great mileage. It's also built surprisingly well. We heard nary a squeak nor rattle in our testing, and in overall fit and finish, it rivals cars many times pricier. Hyundai's bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are strong and last longer than most other automakers' coverage.

Wildcard

7.0
The Accent competes in a fairly pedestrian and budget-oriented class, but it's actually a pretty engaging small car thanks to lively handling and responsive engine. It truly makes routine driving a pleasure, not a chore, and you don't mind sliding in those cloth seats and turning the key. More power would be welcome, but we like the Accent's fuel efficiency as it is.

Which Accent does Edmunds recommend?

The base SE model is one of the most affordable new cars on sale today. But we think you'll be happier if you step up to the midgrade SEL trim. With it you get the near essential Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration plus alloy wheels and a six-speaker audio system.

Hyundai Accent models

The 2021 Hyundai Accent is available in three trim levels: SE, SEL and Limited. All three are powered by a 1.6-liter inline-four (120 hp, 113 lb-ft). The base SE is available with a six-speed manual transmission. A continuously variable automatic transmission is available on the SE and standard on the SEL.

SE
Standard features include:

  • USB and Bluetooth smartphone connections
  • Four-speaker audio system
  • Cruise control
  • Power windows
  • Power door locks with keyless entry
  • 5-inch central display screen

SEL
Stepping up to the SEL, you get all the SE features plus:

  • Alloy wheels
  • Six-speaker audio system
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Automatic headlights
  • Foglights
  • Two USB ports
  • Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel

Limited
Besides all of the SEL's features, the Limited trim includes:

  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Sunroof
  • LED headlights
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Heated front seats
  • Push-button ignition
  • Automatic climate control
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Accent.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SE 4dr Sedan
    1.6L 4cyl 6M
    MSRP$15,395
    MPG 29 city / 39 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower120 hp @ 6300 rpm
    Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Limited 4dr Sedan
    1.6L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$19,500
    MPG 33 city / 41 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower120 hp @ 6300 rpm
    SEL 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SEL 4dr Sedan
    1.6L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$17,750
    MPG 33 city / 41 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower120 hp @ 6300 rpm
    SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SE 4dr Sedan
    1.6L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$16,495
    MPG 33 city / 41 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower120 hp @ 6300 rpm
    See all 2021 Hyundai Accent features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Accent safety features:

    Forward Collision Warning
    Available only on Accent Limited, forward collision warning alerts you to an impending collision and brakes automatically if necessary.
    Four-Wheel Disc Brakes
    Offer stronger stopping power than the base model's rear drum brakes. Standard on SE and Limited trims.
    Blue Link
    Connects you to your car for emergency collision notification, maintenance reminders and smartphone app features such as remote start.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Hyundai Accent vs. the competition

    Hyundai Accent vs. Toyota Yaris

    The Toyota Yaris is our top-rated extra-small sedan. We like the Yaris' wide array of affordable features, attractive interior and nimble handling. That said, it's slow even for this class. Compared to the Accent, the Yaris has less passenger and cargo space as well as slightly worse fuel economy. From features to affordability, the two cars are just about even on everything we're looking for in a small sedan, so picking one over the other really comes down to how much you value sporty handling.

    Compare Hyundai Accent & Toyota Yaris features

    Hyundai Accent vs. Nissan Versa

    The Nissan Versa was fully redesigned for 2020, gaining snazzier styling, more features and even more interior space. The Versa has a larger trunk and more room in the front seats, though the Accent wins out for rear-seat passenger space. We do like that Nissan offers more advanced safety features for the Versa than Hyundai does for the Accent.

    Compare Hyundai Accent & Nissan Versa features

    Hyundai Accent vs. Kia Rio

    The Rio and the Accent are mechanically related. The two share the same engine and overall interior space. The Rio is slightly less expensive than the Accent, and it's tuned to have somewhat sportier handling, though that means the Accent is a little more comfortable on the road. The Accent also offers a wider array of features including a sunroof and heated front seats.

    Compare Hyundai Accent & Kia Rio features

