Used 2012 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me

Kings Kia - Cincinnati / Ohio

2 Owner with No Accidents Reported to Carfax!!! Automatic Transmission and great on gas!!!28/37 City/Highway MPGAt Kings Kia we pride ourselves on having High Quality Pre-Owned vehicles at Affordable Prices. Stop on down and test drive today to see what the Kings Kia Advantage is all about! Call 513-677-6700 or visit www.kingskia.com to schedule a test drive today!2012 Hyundai Accent GS Ultra Blackwww.kingskia.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHCT5AE8CU055994

Stock: CU055994

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-23-2020