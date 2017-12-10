Used 2017 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me
1,936 listings
- 26,994 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$9,977$1,868 Below Market
- 38,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$9,595$1,986 Below Market
- 61,692 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,795$2,353 Below Market
- 58,690 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,870$2,356 Below Market
- 90,600 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,499
- 51,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,995$1,939 Below Market
- 47,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,199$2,757 Below Market
- 61,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,999$1,808 Below Market
- 41,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$9,959$1,859 Below Market
- certified
2017 Hyundai Accent SE19,803 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999$1,964 Below Market
- 42,683 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,985$1,722 Below Market
- 51,616 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,149$1,738 Below Market
- 60,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$7,999$2,303 Below Market
- 45,552 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,748$1,584 Below Market
- 59,305 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$1,676 Below Market
- 68,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,900$2,040 Below Market
- 58,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$5,795$4,518 Below Market
- 39,276 miles
$9,488$1,915 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Accent
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Accent
Overall Consumer Rating4.318 Reviews
Chelsea B,10/12/2017
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
This is my first new car and I love it! I have had absolutely zero buyer's remorse. Previously I was driving a 1995 Nissan Altima, so this car is a huge improvement in every way possible. I live in a rural area and commute to work so I wanted something with good fuel economy, great night time visibility, and something I feel safe driving. The Accent exceeded all of my expectations. I am averaging 40 mpg! I've driven over the mountain pass recently and averaged 41 mpg! The steering is fantastic and I love driving through traffic circles and winding roads. The interior feels huge when you're inside the car and I can haul so much that I'm still shocked by the cargo space! The headlights are amazing, I feel like I have a really clear view of what's happening on and off the road around me. I love the Bluetooth capabilities, I am constantly playing music from my phone and love that I can safely answer phone calls. Even the color and appearance of the car is enjoyable. I opted for red because I wanted a bright color so my car wouldn't blend in with the background of rural driving. The dealership has contacted me multiple times to ask how I'm enjoying the car and I have no complaints. This is by no means a luxury vehicle and I've seen plenty of reviews complaining about the lack of features. This is a very basic vehicle by today's standards but if you've been driving an old rust bucket this car is a dream.
