Used 2017 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in Silver
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    26,994 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $9,977

    $1,868 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    38,368 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $9,595

    $1,986 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in Gray
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    61,692 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,795

    $2,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    58,690 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,870

    $2,356 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    90,600 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    51,063 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $8,995

    $1,939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in Gray
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    47,972 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,199

    $2,757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    61,801 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,999

    $1,808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    41,499 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $9,959

    $1,859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in Silver
    certified

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    19,803 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,999

    $1,964 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    42,683 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,985

    $1,722 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in Gray
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    51,616 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,149

    $1,738 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    60,671 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $7,999

    $2,303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    45,552 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,748

    $1,584 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in Silver
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    59,305 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    $1,676 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    68,237 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $8,900

    $2,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    58,057 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $5,795

    $4,518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Accent SE in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Hyundai Accent SE

    39,276 miles

    $9,488

    $1,915 Below Market
    Details

I love my Hyundai Accent
Chelsea B,10/12/2017
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
This is my first new car and I love it! I have had absolutely zero buyer's remorse. Previously I was driving a 1995 Nissan Altima, so this car is a huge improvement in every way possible. I live in a rural area and commute to work so I wanted something with good fuel economy, great night time visibility, and something I feel safe driving. The Accent exceeded all of my expectations. I am averaging 40 mpg! I've driven over the mountain pass recently and averaged 41 mpg! The steering is fantastic and I love driving through traffic circles and winding roads. The interior feels huge when you're inside the car and I can haul so much that I'm still shocked by the cargo space! The headlights are amazing, I feel like I have a really clear view of what's happening on and off the road around me. I love the Bluetooth capabilities, I am constantly playing music from my phone and love that I can safely answer phone calls. Even the color and appearance of the car is enjoyable. I opted for red because I wanted a bright color so my car wouldn't blend in with the background of rural driving. The dealership has contacted me multiple times to ask how I'm enjoying the car and I have no complaints. This is by no means a luxury vehicle and I've seen plenty of reviews complaining about the lack of features. This is a very basic vehicle by today's standards but if you've been driving an old rust bucket this car is a dream.
