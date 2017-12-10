Used 2017 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me

Car World - Hawthorne / California

Seize the day behind the wheel of our 2017 Hyundai Accent SE that turns heads in Triathlon Gray! Our energetic sedan is motivated by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 137hp with a fun to drive 6 Speed Manual transmission. This Front Wheel Drive team feels nimble and eager to please while offering a comfortable, composed ride, and near 38mpg on the highway. Our Accent is graceful and evokes a sense of classic beauty. Open the door to find a well thought out SE interior that is surprisingly spacious. Designed with your needs in mind, it features a supportive 6-way adjustable driver seat, 60/40 split-folding rear seatback, power accessories, a tinted windshield, and a driver seat armrest. Everything you need is perfectly in place for a pleasurable ride, so crank up the AM/FM/CD/MP3 with available satellite radio and get going! Hyundai offers you stability/traction control, advanced airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and other safety features that provide peace of mind. Serving up refined style, safety, and excellent efficiency, our Accent SE is the intelligent choice for your demanding lifestyle!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHCT4AE2HU311421

Stock: U311421

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-02-2020