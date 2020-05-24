2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door
What’s new
- New seven-speed automatic transmission is standard
- Every version has forward collision warning and automatic braking
- LED headlights and foglights now included in Signature trim
- Part of the third Hardtop generation introduced in 2014
Pros & Cons
- Four-door layout provides more functionality and rear-seat space
- Nimble handling helps keep the Mini glued to the road
- Lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization
- Interior looks classy and upscale
- Ride can be stiff and jittery, especially with larger tires
- More expensive than most rivals
2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Review
Aside from the lack of a high-performance John Cooper Works trim level, the four-door Mini Hardtop is exactly what you'd expect it to be. It's a Mini that's a bit larger than the standard model, with a rear seat that can easily fit your kids or squeeze in a couple of adults. Passenger space and cargo space are improved, but you still get all the same fun and throwback styling you expect from Mini.
It's not all a winning formula for the Hardtop 4 Door, though. The two-door model has a limited list of rivals, but the 4 Door goes up against tough competition. The larger Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra GT, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen GTI all offer much more practicality for the price. The Mini Cooper 4 Door is downright expensive for its class, especially in top trim levels. And while the four-door Mini is a bit more comfortable on the highway than its two-door counterpart, it's still rough over broken roads, especially with larger optional wheels.
Despite those drawbacks, the Cooper 4 Door is a likable car. It's fun to drive and good to look at, and it has an upscale interior. In a competitive class of small, peppy hatchbacks, it's a strong pick.
Which Hardtop 4 Door does Edmunds recommend?
MINI Hardtop 4 Door models
The 2020 Mini Cooper Hardtop 4 Door is available with two engines and in three trim levels. The Cooper is powered by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 lb-ft of torque), and the Cooper S has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft).
Both engines drive the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. After selecting the powertrain, you can decide on one of the trims: Classic, Signature or Iconic.
Cooper Classic models come standard with automatic headlights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, simulated leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera, Bluetooth and a 6.5-inch central display. For 2020, Mini's Active Driving Assistant suite of safety features is also standard, and it adds forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking. The Cooper S Classic is similarly equipped but has driver-selectable driving modes, performance summer tires, sport seats and a sport steering wheel.
Cooper Signature models bring unique wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control and heated front seats. The Signature's Premium package adds power-folding mirrors, satellite radio and a Harman Kardon sound system.
Both the Cooper and the Cooper S Iconic get most of the Premium package items as standard, along with leather upholstery, a larger 8.8-inch display, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay compatibility (no Android Auto), and a head-up display. You also get access to the full range of wheel designs, interior materials and patterns, and exterior trim and materials.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
LOVE THIS CAR! The more I drive it, the more I love it!!! It’s a blast to drive, hugs the road, and has some good heft to it, so you don’t feel like you’re in a tin box. You get a lot of bang for your buck with this little gem. A lot of attention to detail was put into this vehicle. Lots of fun little surprises. The ONLY thing I wish it had more of was storage space....the center console is very small. But that’s just a personal thing for me.
Features & Specs
|Cooper 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$24,400
|MPG
|28 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Cooper S 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$28,400
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Hardtop 4 Door safety features:
- Parking Assistant
- Finds an available parallel parking spot and guides the Hardtop into the space with minimal driver input.
- Front and Rear Park Distance Control
- Sounds an alert as the Hardtop approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a set distance between the Hardtop and the vehicle in front while the cruise control system is active.
Mini Hardtop 4 Door vs. the competition
Mini Hardtop 4 Door vs. Volkswagen Golf
The Volkswagen Golf isn't the world-beating hatchback it once was, but it's still desirable. Thanks to its boxy design and well-packaged interior, the Golf is a class leader when it comes to cargo space, and the interior feels relatively upscale for the money. Unfortunately, the Golf is lacking some of the high-tech features you can get from most competitors. It's also limited to a single trim level, making it far less customizable than the Mini.
Mini Hardtop 4 Door vs. Hyundai Veloster
From just about every angle, the Hyundai Veloster is one of the top-performing vehicles in its class. It has great value and impressive performance, and its strange three-door design is surprisingly practical. To top it all off, it's available in a variety of trim levels that let you decide just how hardcore you want your Veloster to be. Our favorite: the midlevel Turbo R-Spec.
Mini Hardtop 4 Door vs. Mazda 3
The Mazda 3 is one of our favorite compact hatchbacks. It offers an upscale interior, a sleek exterior and plenty of practicality for your money. It might not have as much cubic cargo space as some rivals, but the Mazda 3 has a well laid-out interior with lots of high-quality materials lining the cabin.
FAQ
Is the MINI Hardtop 4 Door a good car?
What's new in the 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door:
Is the MINI Hardtop 4 Door reliable?
Is the 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
The least-expensive 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door is the 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,400.
Other versions include:
- Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $24,400
- Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $28,400
What are the different models of MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
More about the 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door
2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Overview
The 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door is offered in the following submodels: Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback. Available styles include Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM), and Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Hardtop 4 Door 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Hardtop 4 Door.
What's a good price for a New 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,250. The average price paid for a new 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $2,658 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,658 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,592.
The average savings for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 9.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,250. The average price paid for a new 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $1,942 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,942 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,308.
The average savings for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) is 7.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Doors are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door for sale near. There are currently 22 new 2020 Hardtop 4 Doors listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,545 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door.
Can't find a new 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Doors you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new MINI Hardtop 4 Door for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,572.
Find a new MINI for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,360.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
Check out MINI lease specials
