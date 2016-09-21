Used 2016 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKKVTKD0GJ108476

Stock: M46108476

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-12-2018