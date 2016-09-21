Used 2016 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me
- 38,631 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,999$2,940 Below Market
Premier Automotive - Dumfries / Virginia
**WE FINANCE** SLE-2/ ALL WHEEL DRIVE/ NAVIGATION SYSTEM WITH BACK-UP CAMERA/ HEATED SEATS/ PARKING ASSISTANCE/ BLUETOOTH/ SATELLITE RADIO/ 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS/ 1-OWNER PERSONAL LEASE VEHICLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVPKD4GJ245332
Stock: PA3830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-29-2019
- 66,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,950$3,319 Below Market
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Free CARFAX report! Features include: * CLEAN CARFAX *, Pano-Roof, Leather, Moonroof, Backup Cam, Recent Trade, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Seats, Park Assist, Remote Start, Remote Entry, SiriusXM, Bluetooth.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# GJ182989 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $200 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Completed a 45 Point Vehicle Inspection!This 2016 GMC Acadia SLT features a Sparkling Silver Metallic exterior and a Dark Cashmere Leather interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This GMC Acadia SLT includes Premium Bose System, Keyless Entry, Remote Engine Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Back-Up Sensors, Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Camera, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Emergency communication system, Brake Assist, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Delay-off headlights, Overhead airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror. EPA rated fuel economy of 22.0 highway, 15.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this GMC Acadia contact Kings Honda before this GMC is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRRKD4GJ182989
Stock: GJ182989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 102,259 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,565$3,061 Below Market
Mr. C's Auto Mart - Midlothian / Illinois
2016 Black GMC Acadia AWD SLT-1 Premium Edition 3.6 Liter V6 Engine//281 hp//6 Speed Automatic Transmission//All Wheel Drive//Towing Capacity 5200#//Original MSRP $47,605 1 Owner//No Accidents//7 Passenger//3rd Row seating//Fully Serviced including new tires//102,259 miles PREMIUM EDITION: Dual Panoramic Sunroof//Color Touch Navigation with Intellilink, USB, Sirius XM//Lane Departure and Forward Collision Warning//Trailer Tow Package//20” Aluminum Wheels//Premium Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior Paint Black Leather Interior//Power Heated Memory Seats//Power Lift Gate//Remote Start//Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist//Bose Stereo//ON STAR Bluetooth//Tinted Glass//Rear Seat Audio Controls and USB//Rear Air and Heat Excellent Condition//Fully Serviced//Priced to Sell
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVRKD6GJ108436
Stock: 6277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,993 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,450$2,113 Below Market
Premier Automotive - Dumfries / Virginia
**WE FINANCE** SLE-2/ BACK-UP CAMERA/ HEATED SEATS/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF/ PARKING ASSISTANCE/ BLUETOOTH/ SATELLITE RADIO/ 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS/ 1-OWNER PERSONAL LEASE VEHICLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRPKD3GJ278942
Stock: PA4155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 96,279 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,995
Kian Motors - Denton / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRRKD6GJ129646
Stock: 3652318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,492 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,295$3,042 Below Market
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
NAVIGATION!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS!!! REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM!!! FRONT COLLISION WARNING!!! DUAL SUNROOF!!! BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM!!! BLIND SPOT ASSIST!!! SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE!!! BEST PRICE IN TRI STATE AREA!!! CONVINIENTLY LOCATED TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS!!! PICKUP AVAILABLE!!! !!!CHOOSE FROM 200! CARS IN STOCK!!! WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT!!! . ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS!!! OUR FINANCE RATE START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY) FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE!!! WE CAN BUY YOU CAR AS WELL!!! VISIT US AT: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COM !!! CALL NOW AT 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!!! !!! ASK OUR SALES ASSOCIATE FOR A FREE MAINTANANCE !!! All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Pagackages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVTKD0GJ108476
Stock: M46108476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-12-2018
- 43,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,491$3,268 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2016 GMC Acadia 4dr 4DR SLT with SLT-1 features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Midnight Amethyst Metallic with a Light Titanium interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRRKD8GJ216156
Stock: 993022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2019
- 74,667 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$17,995$2,071 Below Market
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
BACKUP CAMERA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVPKD6GJ258454
Stock: 258454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,593 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,984
Mitch Hall Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lamesa / Texas
FWD, ebony Leather, 10 Speakers, 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Memory, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Body-Color Moldings w/Chrome Insert, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System, Brake assist, Denali Specific Acoustic Insulation Package, Denali Specific Body-Color Rocker Molding, Denali Specific Bright Side Rails Luggage Rack, Denali Specific Dual Flow Through Fascia Exhaust, Denali Specific Front Fascia, Denali Specific Illuminated Sill Plate, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual SkyScape 2-Panel Power Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert & Lane Departure Warning, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Head-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, High-Intenstity Discharge Projector Low Beam Headlamps, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Trim, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Liftgate Body, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Up & -Down, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Premium Carpeted Front 2nd & 3rd Row Floor Mats, Radio: Color Touch Navigation w/IntelliLink, Rear air conditioning, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Cargo Area Audio System Controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Side Blind Zone Alert & Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Technology Package, Trailer Hitch, Trailering Equipment, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Variable Effort Power Steering. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 10207 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. White Frost Tricoat 2016 GMC Acadia Denali FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI CARFAX One-Owner. Available at Mitch Hall in Lamesa. Mitch Hall in Lamesa, has access to over a thousand Certified Pre-owned, Used and New Cars, Trucks and SUVs. We have competitive financing opportunities, along with a service and parts department that is here to serve you! We know that our customers have high expectations and we aim to meet and exceed those standards each and every time. We are your home town dealer with a home town feel and you will love doing business with us no matter where you are located! Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Come see us or visit www.mitchhallchevy.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia Denali with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRTKD6GJ158495
Stock: 302991A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 64,318 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,779$3,598 Below Market
Acura of Fayetteville - Fayetteville / Arkansas
$300 below NADA Retail! SLT trim. Very Nice. 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Quad Seats, Alloy Wheels, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Non-Smoker vehicle SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry. GMC SLT with Ebony Twilight Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 281 HP at 6300 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com explains The 2016 GMC Acadia remains one of our top picks among three-row family crossovers, with class-leading cargo room, generous passenger space and a comfortable ride.. EXCELLENT VALUEThis Acadia is priced $300 below NADA Retail. OUR OFFERINGSCall or Email our Internet Department to schedule your test drive today! We are the largest Pre-Owned Super Center in Northwest Arkansas. We have over 500 pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including certified GM, certified Acura, certified Honda and certified Toyota. In addition to this, we also offer new Honda, new Acura, new Toyota and new Chevrolet brands. Take Exit 67A off I-49 *Based on current year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary, depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition (hybrid models only) and other factors. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, , Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Mirror Memory, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Driver Air Bag, Universal Garage Door Opener, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Auto-Off Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Power Driver Mirror, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Driver Lumbar, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Front Floor Mats, V6 Cylinder Engine, Compact Spare Tire, Side Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRRKD1GJ342004
Stock: GJ342004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 46,793 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,291$3,439 Below Market
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP SENSORS, MOONROOF, REAR HEAT / AC, HEATED SEATING, DUAL MOONROOF, LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER LIFT GATE, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, 3RD ROW SEAT, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE AC, FOG LIGHTS, TOW PKG.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# GJ158511 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $475 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES. Specifically this Honda Marysville 2016 Gmc Acadia reconditioning process Included: Performed a Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, Performed complete used car vehicle inspection, and Performed oil and filter change!Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this front wheel drive 2016 Gmc Acadia SLT-1 features an impressive 3.60 Engine with a Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior with a Ebony Leather Interior. With only 46,793 miles this 2016 Gmc Acadia is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2016 Gmc Acadia represents one of many of Honda Marysville used vehicles for sale in Columbus, OH and includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Anti Theft System, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Garage Door Opener, Outside Temperature Gauge, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# GJ158511* Honda Marysville has this 2016 Gmc Acadia SLT-1 ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2016 Gmc Acadia SLT-1! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 22.0 Highway MPG and 15.0 City MPG! This Gmc Acadia comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.60 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Disc Brakes, Telescoping Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Tachometer, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Compass, Overhead Console, Power Drivers Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Rear Reading Lamps, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s), Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Color Matched Bumpers, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Emergency communication system, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Delay-off headlights, Overhead airbag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 383 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 4 Gmc Acadia suvs like this Ebony Twilight Metallic 2016 Gmc Acadia SLT-1 that we have in stock!*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRRKD7GJ158511
Stock: GJ158511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- certified
2016 GMC Acadia Denali70,373 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,000$2,091 Below Market
Wally Edgar Chevrolet - Lake Orion / Michigan
Panoramic Sunroof, Head Up Display, DVD Entertainment,, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Trailer Package, Tri Zone Climate Control, Side Blind Zone Alert, Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Alert, Bose Sound System, 20" Chromed Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated & Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, IntelliLink Touchscreen Radio, Memory Seat & Mirrors, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sirius/XM Radio , USB Port, OnStar w/ 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Back-Up Camera, Driver Information Center, Oil Life Monitor , Tire Pressure Monitor , Auto On/Off Headlights , 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ ABS , Stability Control System, Traction Control , Theft Deterrent Alarm , Head Curtain Side Airbags , Cruise Control, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel , Rear Defrost w/ Heated Mirrors, Acadia Denali, 3.6L V6 SIDI, AWD, Quicksilver Metallic, Ebony Leather. No Hassles at Wally Edgar! Best Cars, Best Service, Best Price...PERIOD!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVTKD0GJ166216
Stock: 180920A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 101,389 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,999$2,748 Below Market
Atlanta Best Used Cars - Norcross / Georgia
This 2016 GMC Acadia 4dr AWD 4dr Denali features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Shiftable Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ebony Twilight Metallic with a Ebony Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LEATHER HEATED & COOLED SEATS, DUAL SUNROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, CD PLAYER, MP3 COMPATIBLE, AUX/USB INPUT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEAT, HOMELINK SYSTEM, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, ABS BRAKES, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, DUAL AIR BAGS, SRS AIR BAGS, SIDE AIR BAGS, FRONT CENTER CONSOLE, OVERHEAD CONSOLE, SECURITY SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE, CALL 770- 449-9711 FOR MORE INFO!!! - Non-Smoker - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tow Package, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 770-449-9711 or abuc5192@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVTKD9GJ152007
Stock: 152007-995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-21-2019
- 55,112 miles
$16,998$2,767 Below Market
Maserati of Cleveland - Middleburg Heights / Ohio
Fresh Arrival! 2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2! Contact us at 440-716-2000 ask for Julia to schedule an appointment and for further information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRPKD5GJ138164
Stock: C138164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-25-2020
- 72,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,000$2,183 Below Market
Liberty Ford of Aurora - Aurora / Ohio
White Frost Tricoat 2016 GMC Acadia SLT-2 AWDPlease inquire for a personalized Video Walk-Around of this vehicle! We are offering at home delivery on this vehicle to you! Why buy this vehicle? Features including.. One Owner, Local Trade, All Wheel Drive/Four Wheel Drive, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Bluetooth Hands Free, Backup Camera/Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, 3rd Row Seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Lane Detection System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start. 3.6L V6 SIDI**VALUE PRICED BELOW THE MARKET**WANT TO SAVE MONEY? You're looking for a car that ranks best in price and mileage? Luckily for you, we use Live Market Pricing which saves you money. Live Market Pricing eliminates the guesswork and hours of research because we price our cars haggle-free and well below market value. Ask for your pricing summary today!Call NOW for availability!!!! **We carry All Makes and Models in All Colors. We have other vehicles with Navigation, Rear Entertainment System, DVD Player, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, CD Player, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Portable Audio Connections, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Hitch, 4WD and AWD Models.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLT-2 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVSKDXGJ131127
Stock: TY40055A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 50,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,590$2,967 Below Market
Toyota of Warren - Warren / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVPKD9GJ210057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,875 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,495
Gillman Honda of San Benito - San Benito / Texas
Gillman Honda Of San Benito is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 GMC Acadia Denali only has 56,837mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams!CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort.Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2016 GMC Acadia Denali is the perfect example of the modern luxury. The Acadia Denali is well maintained and has just 56,837mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition.More information about the 2016 GMC Acadia:The GMC Acadia full-size crossover offers an alternative to the minivan for families looking for a safe, stylish, people-carrier. Available all-wheel drive means that weather won't prevent the occasional side trip, either. When held up to the Acadia's competitors-- the Dodge Durango, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander, the Acadia meets or beats them by equipment and interior room, the Acadia wins by offering a higher level of available luxury in the Denali.Interesting features of this model are luxury Denali model, Room for eight passengers, able handling, attractive styling, available all-wheel drive, ample standard features, and lots of cargo space
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia Denali with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRTKD6GJ190122
Stock: 0100488A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 73,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,995$1,641 Below Market
Rick Roush Honda - Medina / Ohio
Introducing the 2016 GMC Acadia! This is an exceptional vehicle at an affordable price! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: a rear window wiper, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and cruise control. A 3.6 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVPKD5GJ298945
Stock: Y200308A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-31-2020
