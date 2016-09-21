Used 2016 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

5,707 listings
  • 2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 in Gray
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2

    38,631 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,999

    $2,940 Below Market
  • 2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Silver
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    66,956 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,950

    $3,319 Below Market
  • 2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Black
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    102,259 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,565

    $3,061 Below Market
  • 2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 in Black
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2

    26,993 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,450

    $2,113 Below Market
  • 2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in White
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    96,279 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,995

  • 2016 GMC Acadia Denali in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia Denali

    65,492 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,295

    $3,042 Below Market
  • 2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Purple
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    43,274 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,491

    $3,268 Below Market
  • 2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 in Black
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2

    74,667 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    $17,995

    $2,071 Below Market
  • 2016 GMC Acadia Denali in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia Denali

    67,593 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,984

  • 2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Black
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    64,318 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,779

    $3,598 Below Market
  • 2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Black
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    46,793 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,291

    $3,439 Below Market
  • 2016 GMC Acadia Denali in Silver
    certified

    2016 GMC Acadia Denali

    70,373 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,000

    $2,091 Below Market
  • 2016 GMC Acadia Denali in Black
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia Denali

    101,389 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,999

    $2,748 Below Market
  • 2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 in White
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2

    55,112 miles

    $16,998

    $2,767 Below Market
  • 2016 GMC Acadia SLT-2 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia SLT-2

    72,845 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,000

    $2,183 Below Market
  • 2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 in Dark Red
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2

    50,039 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,590

    $2,967 Below Market
  • 2016 GMC Acadia Denali in Silver
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia Denali

    56,875 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,495

  • 2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 in White
    used

    2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2

    73,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $17,995

    $1,641 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Acadia

Overall Consumer Rating
4.131 Reviews
GMC Acadia 4WD Great for Towing
Robert Waltermyer,09/21/2016
SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
We've had our new Acadia for about 6 months and we LOVE it! I'd been looking for something to replace our dying 2007 Chevy Avalanche and my biggest concern was towing our camper. I stumbled on the Acadia quite by accident and we're so glad I did. It's a great looking car, has a very comfortable and roomy interior, plenty of power, steers and handles well and this mighty 6-cylinder tows our camper better than the 8-cylinder Avalanche, thanks to the smooth 6-speed automatic transmission! The gas mileage is a combined 17 mpg, which could be better. The biggest thing I don't like is the rear mud guards. They are hard plastic and hang low enough to scrape on those cement blocks in parking lots. I suspect they will eventually need to be replaced with flexible ones. We've been on long trips with it and love the ride and comfort.
