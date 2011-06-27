Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,192
|$3,701
|$4,796
|Clean
|$2,041
|$3,447
|$4,457
|Average
|$1,738
|$2,941
|$3,779
|Rough
|$1,434
|$2,435
|$3,100
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Accent SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,930
|$4,356
|$5,402
|Clean
|$2,727
|$4,058
|$5,020
|Average
|$2,322
|$3,462
|$4,256
|Rough
|$1,917
|$2,866
|$3,492
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,316
|$3,764
|$4,818
|Clean
|$2,156
|$3,506
|$4,478
|Average
|$1,835
|$2,991
|$3,796
|Rough
|$1,515
|$2,476
|$3,115
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Accent GL 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,681
|$2,495
|$3,091
|Clean
|$1,565
|$2,324
|$2,872
|Average
|$1,332
|$1,983
|$2,435
|Rough
|$1,100
|$1,641
|$1,998
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Accent SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,125
|$4,773
|$5,977
|Clean
|$2,909
|$4,447
|$5,554
|Average
|$2,476
|$3,793
|$4,709
|Rough
|$2,044
|$3,140
|$3,863
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,214
|$3,467
|$4,381
|Clean
|$2,061
|$3,230
|$4,071
|Average
|$1,755
|$2,755
|$3,451
|Rough
|$1,449
|$2,281
|$2,832
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,067
|$3,445
|$4,446
|Clean
|$1,924
|$3,209
|$4,131
|Average
|$1,638
|$2,738
|$3,502
|Rough
|$1,352
|$2,266
|$2,874