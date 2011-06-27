2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
What’s new
- New all-electric Cooper SE model
- New transmissions for gas-powered Hardtop
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the third Hardtop generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency
- Nimble handling helps keep the Hardtop glued to the road
- Many available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization
- Interior looks classy and upscale
- Ride can be stiff and choppy, especially with larger wheels
- Gas-powered Hardtop is pricier than most rivals
2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Review
The 2020 Mini Hardtop 2 Door offers more than a bit of nostalgia and some British flags on the side mirrors. It puts together a pleasing package for prospective performance-hatchback shoppers. The Hardtop's small size and nimble handling certainly contribute to its persona, as does its quick acceleration in the Cooper S and John Cooper Works versions. You also get a high-quality cabin and plenty of the latest technology features.
Unfortunately for the Mini, it's one of the most expensive of its competitive set — especially at middle and top trim levels. The rival Hyundai Veloster and Volkswagen Golf GTI offer similarly entertaining driving experiences but with more interior space and at a lower price. And if you're looking to go on a long road trip, the Mini will be a bit hard to live with because of its stiff ride quality.
Overall, we like the 2020 Mini Hardtop 2 Door. If you're in the market for a hatchback, we'd recommend taking one for a test drive. At the very least, you'll come home with a sizable grin on your face.
Which Hardtop 2 Door does Edmunds recommend?
MINI Hardtop 2 Door models
The 2020 Mini Hardtop two-door is a subcompact hatchback sold in a variety of trim levels and variants. The three main trim levels are differentiated by their engines: Cooper, Cooper S and John Cooper Works.
The standard Cooper pairs a turbocharged three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 lb-ft of torque) to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Cooper S uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) with the same seven-speed automatic. The John Cooper Works model gets a more potent version of the turbocharged four-cylinder (228 hp, 236 lb-ft) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
From there, buyers choose among three subtrim levels (Classic, Signature and Iconic) that add an increasing number of features. A variety of styling, performance and luxury upgrades are available on most versions.
The base Classic model includes features such as faux leather upholstery, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 6.5-inch central display, and a six-speaker sound system. Mini's Active Driving Assistant suite of safety features is also standard. It includes forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beam control.
Stepping up to the Cooper S gets you the more powerful engine plus extra styling flourishes, selectable driving modes, and front sport seats. From there, the John Cooper Works adds LED headlights, a sport-tuned suspension, more aggressively bolstered sport seats, and simulated suede and cloth upholstery.
Features added by the Signature subtrim differ slightly from what's on the base Cooper, S and JCW. In general, it adds a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control. The Signature's Premium package brings power-folding mirrors, satellite radio and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
The Iconic trim brings, among other features, leather upholstery, additional driver safety aids, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, a premium audio system and an 8.8-inch touchscreen. Many of the above options can be ordered separately. Other notable options include exterior and interior styling modifications, an automated parallel parking system, a navigation system and summer performance tires.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Cooper S 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$27,400
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Cooper 2dr Hatchback
1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$23,400
|MPG
|28 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 4400 rpm
|John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$33,400
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$29,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Hardtop 2 Door safety features:
- Parking Assistant
- Finds an available parallel parking spot and guides the Hardtop into the space with minimal driver input.
- Front and Rear Park Distance Control
- Sounds an alert as the Hardtop approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Maintains a set distance between the Hardtop and the vehicle ahead while the cruise control system is active.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|3 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mini Hardtop 2 Door vs. the competition
Mini Hardtop 2 Door vs. Volkswagen Golf GTI
The Golf GTI is an excellent choice if you're looking for a practical hatchback that serves up a lot of performance for the money. Much like the Mini, the GTI offers a refined interior, impressive performance and a reasonable price. And with the Volkswagen, you also get a smooth ride quality and a roomier back seat.
Mini Hardtop 2 Door vs. Hyundai Veloster
The Hyundai Veloster is one of our favorite small hatchbacks. It provides an excellent driving experience and impressive features for the money. And there's plenty of power if you go with the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine in the Veloster N. The Veloster also offers a unique three-door setup that allows for easier access to the back seat.
Mini Hardtop 2 Door vs. Mini Hardtop 4 Door
You like the idea of owning a Mini Hardtop but you need a bit more space than the 2 Door offers. Take a look at the 4 Door version. It has the same engine lineup and is available with the same features. Mainly, you get the two extra doors and a little more rear legroom. The 4 Door is more expensive, but the extra usability is worth it.
FAQ
Is the MINI Hardtop 2 Door a good car?
What's new in the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door:
- New all-electric Cooper SE model
- New transmissions for gas-powered Hardtop
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the third Hardtop generation introduced for 2014
Is the MINI Hardtop 2 Door reliable?
Is the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door?
The least-expensive 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door is the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,400.
Other versions include:
- Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,400
- Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $23,400
- John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,400
- Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $29,900
What are the different models of MINI Hardtop 2 Door?
More about the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Overview
The 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door is offered in the following submodels: Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback, Hardtop 2 Door John Cooper Works, Hardtop 2 Door Electric. Available styles include Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM), John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Hardtop 2 Door.
What's a good price for a New 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door?
2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
The 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,750. The average price paid for a new 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $2,236 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,236 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,514.
The average savings for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 7.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,750. The average price paid for a new 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $2,710 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,710 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,040.
The average savings for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 9.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,250. The average price paid for a new 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $1,749 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,749 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,502.
The average savings for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) is 7.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Doors are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door for sale near. There are currently 21 new 2020 Hardtop 2 Doors listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,250 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door.
Can't find a new 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Doors you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new MINI Hardtop 2 Door for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,697.
Find a new MINI for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,157.
