  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Hardtop 2 Door

2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door

What’s new

  • New all-electric Cooper SE model
  • New transmissions for gas-powered Hardtop
  • Minor revisions to feature availability
  • Part of the third Hardtop generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency
  • Nimble handling helps keep the Hardtop glued to the road
  • Many available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization
  • Interior looks classy and upscale
  • Ride can be stiff and choppy, especially with larger wheels
  • Gas-powered Hardtop is pricier than most rivals
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
MINI Hardtop 2 Door for Sale
2018
2017
MSRP Starting at
$23,400
Save as much as $2,710
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $2,710 with Edmunds

2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Review

The 2020 Mini Hardtop 2 Door offers more than a bit of nostalgia and some British flags on the side mirrors. It puts together a pleasing package for prospective performance-hatchback shoppers. The Hardtop's small size and nimble handling certainly contribute to its persona, as does its quick acceleration in the Cooper S and John Cooper Works versions. You also get a high-quality cabin and plenty of the latest technology features.

Unfortunately for the Mini, it's one of the most expensive of its competitive set — especially at middle and top trim levels. The rival Hyundai Veloster and Volkswagen Golf GTI offer similarly entertaining driving experiences but with more interior space and at a lower price. And if you're looking to go on a long road trip, the Mini will be a bit hard to live with because of its stiff ride quality.

Overall, we like the 2020 Mini Hardtop 2 Door. If you're in the market for a hatchback, we'd recommend taking one for a test drive. At the very least, you'll come home with a sizable grin on your face.

Which Hardtop 2 Door does Edmunds recommend?

The base engine in the Mini Cooper is sufficient, but it doesn't give you much in the way of thrills. We recommend upgrading to the Cooper S, which includes the Mini's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. From there, we'd opt for the Signature subtrim, which includes features such as a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control.

MINI Hardtop 2 Door models

The 2020 Mini Hardtop two-door is a subcompact hatchback sold in a variety of trim levels and variants. The three main trim levels are differentiated by their engines: Cooper, Cooper S and John Cooper Works.

The standard Cooper pairs a turbocharged three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 lb-ft of torque) to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Cooper S uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) with the same seven-speed automatic. The John Cooper Works model gets a more potent version of the turbocharged four-cylinder (228 hp, 236 lb-ft) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

From there, buyers choose among three subtrim levels (Classic, Signature and Iconic) that add an increasing number of features. A variety of styling, performance and luxury upgrades are available on most versions.

The base Classic model includes features such as faux leather upholstery, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 6.5-inch central display, and a six-speaker sound system. Mini's Active Driving Assistant suite of safety features is also standard. It includes forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beam control.

Stepping up to the Cooper S gets you the more powerful engine plus extra styling flourishes, selectable driving modes, and front sport seats. From there, the John Cooper Works adds LED headlights, a sport-tuned suspension, more aggressively bolstered sport seats, and simulated suede and cloth upholstery.

Features added by the Signature subtrim differ slightly from what's on the base Cooper, S and JCW. In general, it adds a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control. The Signature's Premium package brings power-folding mirrors, satellite radio and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The Iconic trim brings, among other features, leather upholstery, additional driver safety aids, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, a premium audio system and an 8.8-inch touchscreen. Many of the above options can be ordered separately. Other notable options include exterior and interior styling modifications, an automated parallel parking system, a navigation system and summer performance tires.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Cooper S 2dr Hatchback features & specs
    Cooper S 2dr Hatchback
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$27,400
    MPG 26 city / 35 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower189 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Cooper 2dr Hatchback features & specs
    Cooper 2dr Hatchback
    1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$23,400
    MPG 28 city / 36 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower134 hp @ 4400 rpm
    See all for sale
    John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback features & specs
    John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$33,400
    MPG 26 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower228 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback features & specs
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback
    electric DD
    MSRP$29,900
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission1-speed direct drive
    Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Hardtop 2 Door safety features:

    Parking Assistant
    Finds an available parallel parking spot and guides the Hardtop into the space with minimal driver input.
    Front and Rear Park Distance Control
    Sounds an alert as the Hardtop approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle.
    Active Driving Assistant
    Maintains a set distance between the Hardtop and the vehicle ahead while the cruise control system is active.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Mini Hardtop 2 Door vs. the competition

    Mini Hardtop 2 Door vs. Volkswagen Golf GTI

    The Golf GTI is an excellent choice if you're looking for a practical hatchback that serves up a lot of performance for the money. Much like the Mini, the GTI offers a refined interior, impressive performance and a reasonable price. And with the Volkswagen, you also get a smooth ride quality and a roomier back seat.

    Compare Mini Hardtop 2 Door & Volkswagen Golf GTI features

    Mini Hardtop 2 Door vs. Hyundai Veloster

    The Hyundai Veloster is one of our favorite small hatchbacks. It provides an excellent driving experience and impressive features for the money. And there's plenty of power if you go with the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine in the Veloster N. The Veloster also offers a unique three-door setup that allows for easier access to the back seat.

    Compare Mini Hardtop 2 Door & Hyundai Veloster features

    Mini Hardtop 2 Door vs. Mini Hardtop 4 Door

    You like the idea of owning a Mini Hardtop but you need a bit more space than the 2 Door offers. Take a look at the 4 Door version. It has the same engine lineup and is available with the same features. Mainly, you get the two extra doors and a little more rear legroom. The 4 Door is more expensive, but the extra usability is worth it.

    Compare Mini Hardtop 2 Door & Mini Hardtop 4 Door features

    Related Hardtop 2 Door Articles

    FAQ

    Is the MINI Hardtop 2 Door a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Hardtop 2 Door both on the road and at the track. You probably care about MINI Hardtop 2 Door fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Hardtop 2 Door gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg to 31 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Hardtop 2 Door has 8.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Hardtop 2 Door. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door:

    • New all-electric Cooper SE model
    • New transmissions for gas-powered Hardtop
    • Minor revisions to feature availability
    • Part of the third Hardtop generation introduced for 2014
    Learn more

    Is the MINI Hardtop 2 Door reliable?

    To determine whether the MINI Hardtop 2 Door is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Hardtop 2 Door. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Hardtop 2 Door's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Hardtop 2 Door is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door?

    The least-expensive 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door is the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,400.

    Other versions include:

    • Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,400
    • Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $23,400
    • John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,400
    • Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $29,900
    Learn more

    What are the different models of MINI Hardtop 2 Door?

    If you're interested in the MINI Hardtop 2 Door, the next question is, which Hardtop 2 Door model is right for you? Hardtop 2 Door variants include Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM), John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD). For a full list of Hardtop 2 Door models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door

    2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Overview

    The 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door is offered in the following submodels: Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback, Hardtop 2 Door John Cooper Works, Hardtop 2 Door Electric. Available styles include Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM), John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD).

    What do people think of the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Hardtop 2 Door.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Hardtop 2 Door featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door?

    2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)

    The 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,750. The average price paid for a new 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $2,236 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,236 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,514.

    The average savings for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 7.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

    The 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,750. The average price paid for a new 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $2,710 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,710 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,040.

    The average savings for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 9.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 4 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM)

    The 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,250. The average price paid for a new 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $1,749 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,749 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,502.

    The average savings for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) is 7.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Doors are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door for sale near. There are currently 21 new 2020 Hardtop 2 Doors listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,250 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door.

    Can't find a new 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Doors you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new MINI Hardtop 2 Door for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,697.

    Find a new MINI for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,157.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out MINI lease specials

    Related 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles