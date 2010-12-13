Used 2011 Ford Fiesta for Sale Near Me

Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia

BEST SELLING COMPACT CAR YEAR AFTER YEAR THIS FIESTA IS SLEEK SPORTY AND GREAT ON GAS WITH LUXURIOUS OPTIONS WHITE SILVER exterior and BIEGE INTERIOR A/C Heat ready to go Vehicle Options Rear Defroster (6) cupholders 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT engine 15 steel wheels w/covers 3-bar grille w/chrome lower surround AdvanceTrac stability control w/ESC Air conditioning w/electronic actuation Anti-lock front disc brakes & rear drum brakes Anti-theft engine immobilizer Black beltline moldings Black decklid eyebrow molding Body-color bumper Body-Colored Door Handles Body-colored pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors Center dome lamp -inc: map lights Cloth 60/40-split rear seat w/adjustable headrests Door handles w/metallic applique Driver Knee Airbag Dual front airbags Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Electronic pwr-assisted steering Floor console Front door storage bins Front wheel drive Front/rear side curtain airbags Height-adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners Instrumentation -inc: tachometer Intermittent wipers Mast antenna Metallic shift knob P185/60R15 BSW tires Passenger occupant detection system Quad-beam halogen headlamps Rear door child safety locks Rear seat heat ducts Side impact airbags Solar-tinted glass Steel mini-spare Tilt/telescoping steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System Dual front sunvisors Aux 12V pwr point

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Ford Fiesta S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FADP4AJ5BM156262

Stock: C1EL9I

Certified Pre-Owned: No

