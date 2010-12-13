Used 2011 Ford Fiesta for Sale Near Me
2,712 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 128,664 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$1,103 Below Market
- 75,882 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$1,911 Below Market
- 91,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$3,400$2,063 Below Market
- 102,581 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,480
- 124,879 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,998
- 109,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,198$1,104 Below Market
- 102,404 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000$1,169 Below Market
- 116,900 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,900
- 89,924 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900$1,004 Below Market
- 100,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,990$1,220 Below Market
- 87,121 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495$775 Below Market
- 94,899 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999$366 Below Market
- 173,757 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$833 Below Market
- 108,276 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,855$927 Below Market
- 126,834 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$840 Below Market
- 91,711 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,000
- 78,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,990$361 Below Market
- 74,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Fiesta searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fiesta
Read recent reviews for the Ford Fiesta
Write a reviewSee all 151 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.7151 Reviews
Report abuse
pelach,12/13/2010
The build quality seems to be quite good. I like the car except for the automatic transmission... it sometimes does not shift logically and lacks power from a stop; after it gets going it seems to have adequate power. The stereo is quite good and the cabin is very quiet, although i notice others are complaining of noises that develop with more use. Mileage is not as good as hoped for but I do live up in the hills. I'm satisfied except for the automatic transmission goofiness.
Related Ford Fiesta info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Gilbert AZ
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Arlington VA
- Used Ford Transit Connect Fresno CA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Green Bay WI
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid Anaheim CA
- Used Ford Flex Fargo ND
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Augusta GA
- Used Ford Freestar Brooklyn NY
- Used Ford Expedition Durham NC
- Used Ford Crown Victoria Ashburn VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Flex 2018 Lynchburg VA
- Used Ford Focus RS 2016 Edison NJ
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2017 Athens GA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News