Used 2011 Ford Fiesta for Sale Near Me

2,712 listings
Fiesta Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta SES in Black
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta SES

    128,664 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    $1,103 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta SE in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta SE

    75,882 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    $1,911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta S in White
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta S

    91,114 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $3,400

    $2,063 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta S in Gray
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta S

    102,581 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,480

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta SES in Yellow
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta SES

    124,879 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,998

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta SE in Silver
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta SE

    109,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,198

    $1,104 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta S in Silver
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta S

    102,404 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    $1,169 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta SES in Gray
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta SES

    116,900 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta SE in Gray
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta SE

    89,924 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    $1,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta SE in Red
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta SE

    100,956 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,990

    $1,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta SES in Black
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta SES

    87,121 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    $775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta S in Black
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta S

    94,899 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    $366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta SES in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta SES

    173,757 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    $833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta SE in Light Green
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta SE

    108,276 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,855

    $927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta SES in Silver
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta SES

    126,834 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    $840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta SE
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta SE

    91,711 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta SE in Black
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta SE

    78,526 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,990

    $361 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fiesta S in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Ford Fiesta S

    74,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fiesta

Overall Consumer Rating
3.7151 Reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (11%)
good but poor auto transmission
pelach,12/13/2010
The build quality seems to be quite good. I like the car except for the automatic transmission... it sometimes does not shift logically and lacks power from a stop; after it gets going it seems to have adequate power. The stereo is quite good and the cabin is very quiet, although i notice others are complaining of noises that develop with more use. Mileage is not as good as hoped for but I do live up in the hills. I'm satisfied except for the automatic transmission goofiness.
