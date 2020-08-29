Used 2011 Honda Fit for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 192,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,404$905 Below Market
Ray Price Mazda - Stroudsburg / Pennsylvania
ONE OWNER!, CLEAN AUTO CHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, LOCAL TRADE!, ALL FACTORY RECALLS COMPLETED, FULLY CHECKED FRONT LINE READY, DETAILED, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LAMPS. 2011 Honda Fit FWD 5-Speed Manual Silver 1.5L 16V 4-Cylinder SOHC i-VTEC Recent Arrival!For over 300 pre-owned vehicles to choose from visit us at RAYPRICECARS.COM......100 YEARS OF DOING IT RIGHT!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8G32BC006770
Stock: BH06770B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 115,618 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,799$920 Below Market
Pohanka Honda of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
MANUAL TRANSMISSION!!! This 2011 Fit has been well maintained!!! Paint looks great, interior is super clean and runs like new!!! Dunlop tires with loads of tread!!!! Equipped with 3 keys and owners manual!!! Our reconditioning fee is included in this price of the vehicle as to where other dealers are adding fees around 1,695 to the cost of the vehicle!! Polished Metal Metallic 2011 Honda Fit Sport FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.5L 16V 4-Cylinder SOHC i-VTEC27/33 City/Highway MPGWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8G5XBC001902
Stock: FLB015470C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 117,675 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,900$1,338 Below Market
Mercado Motors - Pueblo / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8G53BC008125
Stock: 14627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,642 milesGreat Deal
$4,995$805 Below Market
Casey Volkswagen - Newport News / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H3XBC013495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,503 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,989$1,030 Below Market
Autotrek - Littleton / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H50BC018674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,212 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,329$353 Below Market
Napletons Northwestern Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Chicago / Illinois
Clean Carfax Report, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels, CD Player, Power Equipment, Sport Fit. Call or click today to schedule your test drive appointment. Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H58BS011218
Stock: 202156B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,527 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,500$1,149 Below Market
Honda of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
*FREE HOME DELIVERY UP TO 50 MILES*, *ONLINE PURCHASE AVAILABLE*, *THIS CAR IS LOCATED AT 1111 N. CLARK ST, CHICAGO, IL 60610*, *VIDEO WALK AROUND*, *VIRTUAL APPOINTMENTS*, *BUY FROM HOME*, BLUETOOTH, USB PORT. The ALL NEW Honda of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2011 Honda Fit, Appointed with the Trim and is finished in Milano Red over Black w/Cloth Seat Trim inside. Highlight features include *FREE HOME DELIVERY UP TO 50 MILES*, *ONLINE PURCHASE AVAILABLE*, *THIS CAR IS LOCATED AT 1111 N. CLARK ST, CHICAGO, IL 60610*, *VIDEO WALK AROUND*, *VIRTUAL APPOINTMENTS*, *BUY FROM HOME*, BLUETOOTH, and USB PORT. 2011 Honda Fit BaseCARFAX One-Owner.Welcome to the ALL NEW Honda of Downtown Chicago. We are happy to now be serving Chicago and its surrounding areas. Honda of Downtown Chicago is here to help you find the car to fit your needs. Whether it be the new Honda you have always dreamed of or the perfect car for you to commute to work and fits your family’s lifestyle. We focus on exceptional customer service because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Honda of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Honda of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H31BC006824
Stock: H729272A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 58,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,988$592 Below Market
Bloomington Subaru - Bloomington / Minnesota
CARFAX 1-Owner. Sport trim. iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, MP3 Player, newCarTestDrive.com explains 'The Honda Fit is the most enjoyable to drive of the subcompacts. It's also practical, economical, and roomy.' CLICK ME! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for 'The Works' car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US? Bloomington Acura offers competitive pricing on our New and Pre-owned vehicles. Our service and parts departments are open early, late and even on Saturdays. We also carry 40 service loaners for your convenience. EXPERTS RAVE roomy.'. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H56BC022051
Stock: 57775B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 104,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,895$561 Below Market
Darrell Waltrip Honda - Franklin / Tennessee
PRICE DROP FROM $8,982. CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean. Sport trim. CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, "The Honda Fit is the most enjoyable to drive of the subcompacts. It's also practical, economical, and roomy." -newCarTestDrive.com, .KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Honda Sport with Celestial Blue Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 117 HP at 6600 RPM*. .EXPERTS ARE SAYINGnewCarTestDrive.com explains "The Honda Fit is the most enjoyable to drive of the subcompacts. It's also practical, economical, and roomy.".AFFORDABLEReduced from $8,982. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $17,700*.VISIT US TODAYWe are one of the largest dealers in the state of Tennessee with over 2000 pre-owned vehicles available.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H53BC024503
Stock: M712211A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 88,895 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995
VIP Kars - Marietta / Georgia
This 2011 Honda Fit 4dr 5dr Hatchback Automatic Sport features a 1.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Crystal Black Pearl with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 770-428-6000 or Leads@vipkars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H55BS007949
Stock: 007949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 122,856 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,997$246 Below Market
Luther Brookdale Honda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
: JUST REPRICED FROM $7,299, FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Sport trim, Vortex Blue Pearl exterior and Black interior. CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels. SEE MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for “The Works” car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US?: Brookdale Honda has moved across Brooklyn Blvd. to our incredible new facility. You will find Minnesota's largest selection of Pre-Owned Honda's and well as the full line up of new Honda's. Need financing? We have a variety of financing terms available. We will save you time and money. Visit www.BrookdaleHonda.com or call (763)331-6800 VEHICLE REVIEWS: The Honda Fit is the most enjoyable to drive of the subcompacts. It's also practical, economical, and roomy. -newCarTestDrive.com. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H51BC001124
Stock: 200082A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 106,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,998$384 Below Market
AutoNation Ford St. Petersburg - Saint Petersburg / Florida
Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ** AUTONATION CERTIFIED! ** 90 DAY 4,000 MILE WARRANTY! ** CALL OR EMAIL TODAY TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY! We spend a lot of time checking the price of every vehicle. We did a 125 Point Inspection on this vehicle to ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. You will enjoy our stress-free, haggle-free sales process! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H56BC022308
Stock: BC022308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 89,003 milesGood Deal
$7,995
Gunn Honda - San Antonio / Texas
LOW MILES, CLEAN LOCAL TRADE, SPORT !!, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Passenger door bin, Power windows, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/CD w/RDS Audio System, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat.Gunn Honda Has Been Here for San Antonio Since 1976! Come See Us Today To Experience The Gunn Honda Difference For Yourself!Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival!Blue 2011 Honda Fit Sport Sport 1.5L 16V 4-Cylinder SOHC i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic 27/33 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H55BC025734
Stock: HDT7220A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 99,882 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,999$289 Below Market
Toyota of Redlands - Redlands / California
Sport trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, newCarTestDrive.com explains The Honda Fit is the most enjoyable to drive of the subcompacts. It's also practical, economical, and roomy. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Honda Sport with Vortex Blue Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 117 HP at 6600 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: newCarTestDrive.com's review says The Honda Fit is the most enjoyable to drive of the subcompacts. It's also practical, economical, and roomy.. Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US: Welcome to Toyota of Redlands. Come visit our brand new dealership on 8 acres conveniently located where the 10 and 210 meet. We have been family owned for 20+ years. Our #1 GOAL is CUSTOMER SATISFACTION! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H54BC024283
Stock: P7446A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 20,221 milesDelivery Available*
$12,990
Carvana - Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H52BC022693
Stock: 2000645970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 84,373 milesFrame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
J-Linn Motors - Clearwater / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H39BC007767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,933 milesFair Deal
$9,998$200 Below Market
Herb Chambers Honda of Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Honda Fit includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Honda Sport with Alabaster Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 117 HP at 6600 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'The Honda Fit is the most enjoyable to drive of the subcompacts. It's also practical, economical, and roomy.' -newCarTestDrive.com. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H57BS006625
Stock: H200952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 106,533 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,000
Valley Buick GMC - Auburn / Washington
Clean CARFAX. 27/33 City/Highway MPG We price our cars to be competitive so there's no haggling to get a good deal. Valley Buick GMC. Where you're a neighbor, not a number. http://www.valleybuickgmc.com 253-275-0573 2011 Honda Fit in Alabaster Silver Metallic with Black Cloth. This vehicle has the following features and options: 15 Wheels w/Full Covers, 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, and Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8G3XBC010386
Stock: 14623A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
