Used 2011 Honda Fit for Sale Near Me

MANUAL TRANSMISSION!!! This 2011 Fit has been well maintained!!! Paint looks great, interior is super clean and runs like new!!! Dunlop tires with loads of tread!!!! Equipped with 3 keys and owners manual!!! Our reconditioning fee is included in this price of the vehicle as to where other dealers are adding fees around 1,695 to the cost of the vehicle!! Polished Metal Metallic 2011 Honda Fit Sport FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.5L 16V 4-Cylinder SOHC i-VTEC27/33 City/Highway MPGWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2011 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 33 Highway)

VIN: JHMGE8G5XBC001902

Stock: FLB015470C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020