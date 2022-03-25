Audi Q8

The 2023 Q8 is a two-row midsize luxury SUV with seating for five people that sits at the top of the Audi's SUV lineup. But despite its numeration, it is not Audi's largest SUV — the Q8's raked roofline and deleted third-row seat make it less practical than the less expensive but larger Q7. But what you get in return for that trade-off is a more stylish and sporty design, plus a more powerful base engine.

The Q8 competes with other German luxury coupe-like SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, BMW X6 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe. If you're looking for a Q8 with even sportier intentions, there's either the V8-powered Audi SQ8 or RS Q8. The Q8 is a strong competitor among midsize luxury SUVs, but some compromises in practicality keep it from the top of the class.

Changes to the Q8 were minor for the 2022 model year. It got larger 21-inch wheels for the base model and added features on the higher trims. But there could be greater changes in store for 2023. A few reports say a cosmetic refresh could be coming, along with upgraded driver assistance and infotainment systems, though there's been no official confirmation from Audi. Finally, a German publication reported that the Audi e-tron, the automaker's first electric SUV, will be rebranded as the Q8 e-tron in an effort to make the naming less complicated.