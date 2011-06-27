2020 Audi TTS
What’s new
- No significant changes
- Part of the third Audi TT generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Impeccable cabin design bolstered by impressive level of tech
- The turbocharged four-cylinder has plenty of power
- Precise handling
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Not many easily accessible storage places for small items
- Limited cargo space
- Rear seats are better for carrying your bags than people
2020 Audi TTS Review
The 2020 Audi TTS is basically a faster, more powerful version of the TT coupe. The current TTS debuted in 2016 as part of the third-gen TT lineup. While it may not be the design icon of the original 1998 model, the TT is still one of the most striking cars on the road today. The interior is equally handsome, with high-quality materials and a driver-focused layout.
Thanks to a smooth and strong engine, a slick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and standard all-wheel drive, the TTS is quick and nimble on the road. If you're in the market for a TTS, you may want to check out competitors such as the BMW M240i, Porsche 718 Cayman, Toyota GR Supra and Audi's own S3 sedan.
Which TTS does Edmunds recommend?
Audi TTS models
As the TTS Coupe only comes in one basic flavor, all models share the same 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four (288 hp, 280 lb-ft), a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
TFSI Quattro S tronic
Standard features include:
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster
- Heated 12-way power-adjustable front seats
- Automatic climate control
- LED headlights and taillights
The TTS offers a number of optional packages that include:
Technology package:
- Smartphone interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Navigation
- A 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system
Black Optic package
- Black-gloss exterior trim and door mirrors
- 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires
Competition package
- Red brake calipers
- Black-gloss exterior trim
- Carbon-fiber interior trim
- A leather and faux suede-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel
- 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Audi TTS.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$54,500
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|288 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite TTS safety features:
- Audi Parking System Plus
- Sounds an alert when the TTS approaches an object directly behind or in front of the car.
- Audi Side Assist
- Illuminates a light on the mirror if there's a vehicle in the blind spot. Audibly warns you when the turn signal is activated.
- Rearview Camera
- Displays a view of the area immediately behind the TTS to help while backing out of parking spots.
Audi TTS vs. the competition
Audi TTS vs. Audi S3
It's not exactly the same, but you can think of the Audi S3 as a four-door version of the TTS Coupe. Both cars share the same turbocharged engine, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system. The S3 is less expensive and packs a usable back seat, but it lacks the distinctive style of the TTS.
Audi TTS vs. Porsche 718 Cayman
A base Porsche 718 Cayman starts only a few thousand more than the TTS, but options can quickly send the price skyward. The 718 Cayman is one of the best-driving cars on the road at any price. While we're not in love with the base Cayman's soulless engine, it offers plenty of power and — unlike the Audi — can be paired with a manual transmission.
Audi TTS vs. Toyota GR Supra
We think the Toyota Supra is one of the most entertaining and nimble cars on the road. For less than a base TTS, the Supra offers more performance thanks to its silky smooth BMW-sourced inline-six engine. Like the Audi, no manual transmission is available. The Supra offers slightly more headroom and legroom, though we'd still describe it as cozy rather than roomy.
FAQ
Is the Audi TTS a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi TTS?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi TTS:
- No significant changes
- Part of the third Audi TT generation introduced for 2016
Is the Audi TTS reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi TTS a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi TTS?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi TTS is the 2020 Audi TTS quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $54,500.
Other versions include:
- quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $54,500
What are the different models of Audi TTS?
More about the 2020 Audi TTS
2020 Audi TTS Overview
The 2020 Audi TTS is offered in the following submodels: TTS Coupe. Available styles include quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi TTS?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi TTS and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 TTS.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi TTS and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 TTS featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
