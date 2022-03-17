What is the 2023 Infiniti Q50?

The Q50 is the entry-level luxury sedan in Infiniti's lineup. Infiniti streamlined the trims for the 2022 model year, and the Q50 now offers more standard features in its base Luxe trim (leather seats and advanced safety features among the noteworthy goodies), but there are competitors that offer more for the same price, making the Q50's value proposition a tough sell.

It remains unclear what Infiniti plans to do with the Q50 for the 2023 model year. With a dated interior and more than five years since a refresh, let alone a complete redesign, the current Q50 sits low in our rankings of small luxury sedans. Its powerful V6 engine is a bright spot, but overall the Q50 struggles against a strong group of rivals that offer more refined packages of performance and style.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class, which leaves the U.S. market after the 2022 model year, was a great competitor in this class, and you can find solid luxury value in the Mercedes CLA, Audi S3 and Acura TLX. Until Infiniti gives a little love to its entry-level sedan, it's probably best to shop around a little.