2019 Genesis G90
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the first G90 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Refined suspension smooths out the roughest roads
- All versions come fully loaded
- Delivers exceptional level of luxury for far less than competitors
- Lavish rear-seat accommodations on V8 models
- Interior materials aren't as special as those of rivals
- Limited dealer network and support
- Less refined semi-automated systems than the competition
Which G90 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
While other luxury car manufacturers strive to balance luxury and performance, the 2019 Genesis G90 goes all in on luxury. It offers a supremely quiet and smooth ride at the expense of sporty handling. It also comes with a comprehensive set of standard features at an affordable price. From a value perspective, there's really nothing that can beat the G90.
But some of the initial shine gets a bit tarnished when you closely inspect the interior. Most of what appears to be metal is just painted plastic, the genuine wood trim looks a bit disingenuous, and the plastic bits feel somewhat unfinished along edges and seams. Also, the Genesis lacks some of the tech wizardry often found in its closest rivals.
So, how much do you value interior quality and general brand cachet? German sedans offer consistently better interior materials but cost $10,000 to $20,000 more — and that's before you add the options to compete feature-to-feature with the Genesis. It's not uncommon for the G90 to finish at half the price of a comparably equipped Mercedes.
Overall, we think the G90 delivers the goods and the luxury experience necessary to compete at this level. We strongly recommend a closer look should you be in the market for a large luxury sedan.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Genesis G90 as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans for this year.
What's it like to live with?
For more in-depth coverage of the Genesis G90 of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2017 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium. We cover everything from convenience to technology and then some. We enjoyed the G90's plush comfort and powerful audio system, but we thought it could have been a little quieter on the inside. The 2019 model receives upgraded headlights and a CD/DVD player, which were not offered on our test vehicle. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.
2019 Genesis G90 models
The 2019 Genesis G90 is a large luxury sedan with seating for five. Other than colors, shoppers have just one main choice: V6 or V8 engine. The 3.3T Premium model has a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 (365 horsepower, 376 pound-feet of torque) under the hood, while the 5.0 Ultimate sports a 5.0-liter V8 (420 hp, 383 lb-ft).
Both engines use an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and either model can be equipped with all-wheel drive.
Standard features for the 3.3T Premium include 19-inch wheels, adaptive automatic LED headlights, LED running lights, heated and power-folding mirrors, soft-close doors, a hands-free trunklid, adaptive suspension, adaptive cruise control, auto-dimming mirrors, and keyless entry and ignition.
Inside, you get a head-up display, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a 22-way power-adjustable driver seat (16-way front passenger seat), memory functions for the front seats, a heated power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a simulated suede headliner, wood interior trim, adjustable interior ambient lighting, power sunshades for the rear windows, rear seat climate and audio controls, heated rear seats, a wireless charging pad, and USB ports in front and back.
Infotainment duties are handled by a 12.3-inch screen and a knob mounted by the gearshift. This system includes Bluetooth, navigation voice controls, satellite and HD radio, a CD/DVD player in the glovebox and a premium 17-speaker Lexicon surround-sound system.
On the safety front, the G90 comes with a multi- and surround-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, a forward collision warning and mitigation system (with pedestrian detection), lane departure warning and intervention, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a drowsy driver monitoring system and Genesis Connected Services telematics.
Stepping up to the 5.0 Ultimate adds rear seats with power adjustments (14-way right rear seat and 12-way left rear seat), ventilation and memory functions. There's also a pair of 10.3-inch HD screens for rear passengers.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.5
Steering7.0
Handling6.5
Drivability7.5
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration9.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position9.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration5.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Genesis G90.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- ride quality
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- handling & steering
- appearance
- interior
- seats
- safety
- acceleration
- dashboard
- climate control
- transmission
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
Drove a fully loaded Audi A8 for the past 3 years and decided to check out the G90. Had it about a month so far and very happy with it. All the toys of the A8 and quieter, smoother ride. Doesn't have the brand recognition yet but seems to have everything else at a lot less money!
This is the finest luxury sedan in the world that nobody knows about. This is because Genesis totally botched the product launch of this vehicle and all the marketing dollars go now only to SUV's and not sedans. I ordered my 2019 5.0 Ultimate model in July of 2018, and it took 7 months to arrive. It didn't come in until the end of January 2019 in the color and configuration I wanted. That being said, my insurance company tells me this is the 24th car I've insured in 40 years of driving, but it most assuredly is the best by far. All I can tell you is everything is just........Right. Car and Driver calls it the "zen catacomb" and I would totally agree with this description. The car only has a few nitpick items, and none of these should stop you from buying the car. The turning radius is huge, due to the long wheelbase and All Wheel Drive (AWD), but it's tolerable. The dashboard is non-symmetrical and sort of slopes down and falls off to the right, and that really takes some getting used to if you're expecting symmetrical balance and level dashboards . Like many imports, the damn designers leave no place to hang a front license plate, so the dealer will set you up with this plastic flap tongue thing that hangs from your grille, and looks fairly ugly and out of place. It's also pretty hard to do a quick sound system volume change using volume control on the steering wheel without triggering it to go full mute - it's a switch design issue. Lastly, the car is about an inch and a half too low. I know letting air under the car is a bad thing and affects mileage, but in the real world there are parking garage ramps and driveways with 30 and 40 degree slopes out there and it's hard to navigate these without grinding the chin skirt off. On the upside, there are no options with whatever model you pick, and everything is included. It is a fabulous car. This car is a category killer, and you'll be beating the best that Mercedes and Audi offer in the $120K range, but only paying $76K. Fantastic value.
Only had it for a week but I love the ride and the abundance of luxury all the way around! Everyone at work has been complimenting it! Not too hard to learn the many features. Can't confidently speak on reliability yet.
I enjoy just getting into the car never mind driving it. Luxury at a great price
Sponsored cars related to the G90
Features & Specs
|Premium 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$69,350
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Ultimate 4dr Sedan
5.0L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$73,850
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD
5.0L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$76,350
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Premium 4dr Sedan AWD
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$71,850
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite G90 safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes if it senses an imminent collision.
- Smart Blind Spot Detection
- Warns you if there's a car in your blind spot or if a car is approaching from the side while you're backing up.
- Lane Keeping Assist/Lane Departure Warning
- Warns you and gently steers you back on course if you start drifting out of your lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Genesis G90 vs. the competition
Genesis G90 vs. Genesis G80
If you like everything about the G90 but wish it was a touch smaller with better handling, the G80 fits that bill perfectly. Many of the features, including the powertrain, are shared between the two, but the G80 comes in more than a few thousand dollars less than a similarly equipped G90 if for no other reason than there's just less Genesis involved.
Genesis G90 vs. Audi A8
Audi's A8 is as much a technological tour de force as it is a luxury sedan, and 2019 brings a redesigned A8 with fresh styling and more technology than ever. While the G90 goes more in the direction of comfort and isolation, the A8 is a competent performer with a higher degree of driver involvement. If cutting-edge technology is at the top of your list, the A8 is tough to pass up.
Genesis G90 vs. Kia K900
The Kia K900 received a substantial reworking for 2019, gaining some interior space and a fresh new look inside and out. The K900 is the corporate cousin to the G90, but the Kia is slightly smaller and only offers one powertrain: a turbocharged V6 engine and all-wheel drive. With a mile-long equipment list between these two, it might simply come down to styling preference.
FAQ
Is the Genesis G90 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Genesis G90?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Genesis G90:
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the first G90 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Genesis G90 reliable?
Is the 2019 Genesis G90 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Genesis G90?
The least-expensive 2019 Genesis G90 is the 2019 Genesis G90 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,350.
Other versions include:
- Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $69,350
- Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $73,850
- Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $76,350
- Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $71,850
What are the different models of Genesis G90?
More about the 2019 Genesis G90
2019 Genesis G90 Overview
The 2019 Genesis G90 is offered in the following submodels: G90 Sedan. Available styles include Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A), Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A), and Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Genesis G90?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Genesis G90 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 G90 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 G90.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Genesis G90 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 G90 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Genesis G90?
Which 2019 Genesis G90s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Genesis G90 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Genesis G90.
Can't find a new 2019 Genesis G90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Genesis G90 for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,699.
Find a new Genesis for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,593.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Genesis G90?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Genesis lease specials
Related 2019 Genesis G90 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX