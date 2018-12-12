  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(13)
2019 Genesis G90

What’s new

  • No significant changes for 2019
  • Part of the first G90 generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Refined suspension smooths out the roughest roads
  • All versions come fully loaded
  • Delivers exceptional level of luxury for far less than competitors
  • Lavish rear-seat accommodations on V8 models
  • Interior materials aren't as special as those of rivals
  • Limited dealer network and support
  • Less refined semi-automated systems than the competition
2019 Genesis G90 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which G90 does Edmunds recommend?

No matter which trim you choose, the G90 is filled to the brim with luxury appointments. But for a small increase over the base 3.3T Premium, we'd get the 5.0 Ultimate for its lusty V8 engine and upgraded rear seat accommodations. If you live with inclement weather, there's optional all-wheel drive, but we prefer the feel of rear-wheel drive on the road.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

While other luxury car manufacturers strive to balance luxury and performance, the 2019 Genesis G90 goes all in on luxury. It offers a supremely quiet and smooth ride at the expense of sporty handling. It also comes with a comprehensive set of standard features at an affordable price. From a value perspective, there's really nothing that can beat the G90.

But some of the initial shine gets a bit tarnished when you closely inspect the interior. Most of what appears to be metal is just painted plastic, the genuine wood trim looks a bit disingenuous, and the plastic bits feel somewhat unfinished along edges and seams. Also, the Genesis lacks some of the tech wizardry often found in its closest rivals.

So, how much do you value interior quality and general brand cachet? German sedans offer consistently better interior materials but cost $10,000 to $20,000 more — and that's before you add the options to compete feature-to-feature with the Genesis. It's not uncommon for the G90 to finish at half the price of a comparably equipped Mercedes.

Overall, we think the G90 delivers the goods and the luxury experience necessary to compete at this level. We strongly recommend a closer look should you be in the market for a large luxury sedan.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Genesis G90 as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans for this year.

What's it like to live with?

For more in-depth coverage of the Genesis G90 of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2017 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium. We cover everything from convenience to technology and then some. We enjoyed the G90's plush comfort and powerful audio system, but we thought it could have been a little quieter on the inside. The 2019 model receives upgraded headlights and a CD/DVD player, which were not offered on our test vehicle. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.

2019 Genesis G90 models

The 2019 Genesis G90 is a large luxury sedan with seating for five. Other than colors, shoppers have just one main choice: V6 or V8 engine. The 3.3T Premium model has a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 (365 horsepower, 376 pound-feet of torque) under the hood, while the 5.0 Ultimate sports a 5.0-liter V8 (420 hp, 383 lb-ft).

Both engines use an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and either model can be equipped with all-wheel drive.

Standard features for the 3.3T Premium include 19-inch wheels, adaptive automatic LED headlights, LED running lights, heated and power-folding mirrors, soft-close doors, a hands-free trunklid, adaptive suspension, adaptive cruise control, auto-dimming mirrors, and keyless entry and ignition.

Inside, you get a head-up display, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a 22-way power-adjustable driver seat (16-way front passenger seat), memory functions for the front seats, a heated power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a simulated suede headliner, wood interior trim, adjustable interior ambient lighting, power sunshades for the rear windows, rear seat climate and audio controls, heated rear seats, a wireless charging pad, and USB ports in front and back.

Infotainment duties are handled by a 12.3-inch screen and a knob mounted by the gearshift. This system includes Bluetooth, navigation voice controls, satellite and HD radio, a CD/DVD player in the glovebox and a premium 17-speaker Lexicon surround-sound system.

On the safety front, the G90 comes with a multi- and surround-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, a forward collision warning and mitigation system (with pedestrian detection), lane departure warning and intervention, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a drowsy driver monitoring system and Genesis Connected Services telematics.

Stepping up to the 5.0 Ultimate adds rear seats with power adjustments (14-way right rear seat and 12-way left rear seat), ventilation and memory functions. There's also a pair of 10.3-inch HD screens for rear passengers.

Scorecard

Overall7.8 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility7.0
Technology7.5

Driving

7.5
Not all luxury sedans need to be road-going missiles, but they shouldn't be slugs either. The G90's base turbo V6 engine is more than sufficient to get the job done, and the adaptive suspension and all-wheel-drive system allow the G90 to easily tackle a curve or two.

Acceleration

7.5
The twin-turbo V6 has enough low-end thrust that you won't miss having a V8. It sprints to 60 mph in about 5.5 seconds, which keeps pace with the rest of the segment. But the automatic transmission lacks response on full-throttle kickdowns, so you have to time those passing maneuvers carefully.

Braking

7.5
The G90's brakes have a light touch and make it easy to perform smooth, jerk-free stops. At maximum effort, the G90 remains stable, but it pitches forward a bit when the softer suspension settings are selected. Emergency braking distances are competitive for a big luxury sedan.

Steering

7.0
The steering feel is relatively bland. However, there's a nice balance of assist and directness in the various drive modes, and we didn't encounter any stability deficiencies on the open highway.

Handling

6.5
The G90 does a fairly good job of cornering at speed. All-wheel drive helps put all that power to the pavement, though the stability control steps in to shut the party down at a whiff of wheelspin.

Drivability

7.5
Overall drivability is great. The fuel-efficient Eco mode is conservative but not so anemic that you never want to use it. Normal mode delivers smooth but alert characteristics for everyday driving, and Sport sharpens everything by an enjoyable degree. The kickdown lag is the only shortfall.

Comfort

8.5
Genesis has the comfort game figured out. Highly adjustable seats with ventilation and heat, a plush suspension, an effective climate system and a whisper-quiet cabin create a business-class environment for your commuting pleasure.

Seat comfort

8.5
The power front seats are supremely comfortable and come standard with ventilation and heat. The adjustments for dialing in personalized comfort are numerous but functional, and not just a superfluous marketing gimmick. All seat cushions achieve a pleasant balance between firm and supple.

Ride comfort

8.5
The G90's adaptive suspension is soft and pillowy in its plushest setting. Sharp bumps are properly muted, though some roads can make the ride feel floaty rather than stable and buttoned-down. Even in its sportiest setting, the G90 lacks some body movement control, but the ride is never harsh.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The G90 cabin is serenity in a nutshell. Engine idle is extremely soft, and there are no interior squeaks or rattles, virtually zero wind noise and very little ambient noise. There is a mild amount of low-frequency road noise at cruising speeds, but it's easily erased by the powerful 17-speaker sound system.

Climate control

8.0
Once the climate control was set, we didn't have to adjust it to maintain a comfy environment, even when returning to a hot cabin after lunch. Seat ventilation could stand to be stronger, but the seat heaters provide effective and even heat. The rear seat has its own climate controls and four vents.

Interior

8.5
The large European luxury sedans set a high bar, but the G90 holds its own when it comes to the fundamentals of a well-executed cabin. The controls and interfaces aren't overly complicated. You can climb in and out with ease, and passenger space is comparable to the rest of the class.

Ease of use

8.5
With the exception of navigating through your smartphone media library, the G90 controls are easy to operate without a user manual. There isn't anything unique or innovative about the infotainment system, but from the driver aids to the climate controls, everything is easily accessible.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
Entry is easy through any door, but extra-wide rear openings and the higher cushion position make slipping into the back especially easy. Both the driver and front passenger seats have a comfort access feature that moves them back when the doors open and returns them to position after closing.

Driving position

9.0
The 22-way-adjustable driver's seat provides a ton of adjustment in seat height and fore-aft position. It also has an extended thigh cushion for long-legged pilots. The electronic steering column is adjustable for both height and reach, and it provides sufficient range to suit nearly anyone.

Roominess

8.0
The front seats have good stretch-out room, and even with a raised center console, the G90 doesn't feel claustrophobic. The rear seats have generous amounts of leg- and headroom, and the fold-up center armrest/control center makes it possible for three adults to sit abreast in relative comfort.

Visibility

8.0
Forward visibility is excellent with large front windows, a wide windshield, and sideview mirrors mounted lower on the doors instead of the front pillars. The view out the shorter rear window isn't really obstructed but feels mildly limiting. But you do have an array of cameras at your disposal.

Quality

8.0
The G90's cabin isn't as nice as that of a Mercedes S-Class, but it might pleasantly surprise you. The leather upholstery is soft and supple, and all the surfaces that are wrapped in it are tight and wrinkle-free. The switchgear lacks a little heft but achieves the right look.

Utility

7.0
Despite their size, large luxury sedans don't have as much storage as you'd expect, often because they prioritize passenger comfort and interior elegance over utility. The G90 follows form here and offers nothing special, with the exception of its hands-free automatic trunk opener.

Small-item storage

7.0
There isn't a ton of small storage up front. A flip-lid bin with USB and wireless chargers won't close if an iPhone is plugged in. Armrest storage is modest, and the door pockets are slim but felt-lined to minimize noise from objects rolling around. The door handle holes can store things in a pinch.

Cargo space

7.0
At 15.7 cubic feet, the trunk is slightly smaller than those of rivals. But it is wide at the entry and preserves most of its width toward the rear seats. There's a fairly low liftover and a ski pass-through, too. Few, if any, cars in the segment have folding rear seats, and the G90 is no exception.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
Two pairs of LATCH anchors are tucked away in the rear outboard seat creases, which makes access slightly difficult. The rear tethers are easier to access, behind the headrests under flip-up lids. The large rear door opening provides a wide berth for installing a baby seat.

Technology

7.5
The G90 is fully stocked with tech, and it's all included. The Lexicon audio system should please just about any audiophile, and the suite of active driver aids and telematic functions show how bullish Genesis is on technology. Now, we just have to wait for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Smartphone integration

5.0
There's USB and Bluetooth connectivity, but navigating the media folder is frustrating because the menu structure varies depending on how your device is connected, and there is no good way to back out of folder menus. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are coming, and they can't arrive soon enough.

Driver aids

7.5
An extensive suite of driver aids is standard and includes the usual adaptive technologies and a surround-view camera system with multiple viewing modes. Many driving aids work well and have multiple settings so they can be tailored for driving style. The lane keeping assist needs some refinement.

Voice control

7.5
The voice controls offer basic commands for radio tuning, media playback and inputting an address or destination. The native voice recognition works well and provides easy-to-follow prompts that you can turn off after you become familiar with the system.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Genesis G90.

5 star reviews: 69%
4 star reviews: 15%
3 star reviews: 7%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 9%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 13 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • ride quality
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • handling & steering
  • appearance
  • interior
  • seats
  • safety
  • acceleration
  • dashboard
  • climate control
  • transmission
  • comfort

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Moving from the A8 to the G90
Larry,
Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)

Drove a fully loaded Audi A8 for the past 3 years and decided to check out the G90. Had it about a month so far and very happy with it. All the toys of the A8 and quieter, smoother ride. Doesn't have the brand recognition yet but seems to have everything else at a lot less money!

5 out of 5 stars, Finest Luxury Car In the World that Nobody Knows
Timothy A.,
Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A)

This is the finest luxury sedan in the world that nobody knows about. This is because Genesis totally botched the product launch of this vehicle and all the marketing dollars go now only to SUV's and not sedans. I ordered my 2019 5.0 Ultimate model in July of 2018, and it took 7 months to arrive. It didn't come in until the end of January 2019 in the color and configuration I wanted. That being said, my insurance company tells me this is the 24th car I've insured in 40 years of driving, but it most assuredly is the best by far. All I can tell you is everything is just........Right. Car and Driver calls it the "zen catacomb" and I would totally agree with this description. The car only has a few nitpick items, and none of these should stop you from buying the car. The turning radius is huge, due to the long wheelbase and All Wheel Drive (AWD), but it's tolerable. The dashboard is non-symmetrical and sort of slopes down and falls off to the right, and that really takes some getting used to if you're expecting symmetrical balance and level dashboards . Like many imports, the damn designers leave no place to hang a front license plate, so the dealer will set you up with this plastic flap tongue thing that hangs from your grille, and looks fairly ugly and out of place. It's also pretty hard to do a quick sound system volume change using volume control on the steering wheel without triggering it to go full mute - it's a switch design issue. Lastly, the car is about an inch and a half too low. I know letting air under the car is a bad thing and affects mileage, but in the real world there are parking garage ramps and driveways with 30 and 40 degree slopes out there and it's hard to navigate these without grinding the chin skirt off. On the upside, there are no options with whatever model you pick, and everything is included. It is a fabulous car. This car is a category killer, and you'll be beating the best that Mercedes and Audi offer in the $120K range, but only paying $76K. Fantastic value.

5 out of 5 stars, I think it's great!
just a regular guy,
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Only had it for a week but I love the ride and the abundance of luxury all the way around! Everyone at work has been complimenting it! Not too hard to learn the many features. Can't confidently speak on reliability yet.

5 out of 5 stars, Absolutely a Fantastic car
Brian OBoyle,
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I enjoy just getting into the car never mind driving it. Luxury at a great price

Write a review

See all 13 reviews

Features & Specs

Premium 4dr Sedan features & specs
Premium 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$69,350
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
Ultimate 4dr Sedan features & specs
Ultimate 4dr Sedan
5.0L 8cyl 8A
MSRP$73,850
MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower420 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD
5.0L 8cyl 8A
MSRP$76,350
MPG 15 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower420 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$71,850
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Genesis G90 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite G90 safety features:

Automatic Emergency Braking
Automatically applies the brakes if it senses an imminent collision.
Smart Blind Spot Detection
Warns you if there's a car in your blind spot or if a car is approaching from the side while you're backing up.
Lane Keeping Assist/Lane Departure Warning
Warns you and gently steers you back on course if you start drifting out of your lane.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Genesis G90 vs. the competition

Genesis G90 vs. Genesis G80

If you like everything about the G90 but wish it was a touch smaller with better handling, the G80 fits that bill perfectly. Many of the features, including the powertrain, are shared between the two, but the G80 comes in more than a few thousand dollars less than a similarly equipped G90 if for no other reason than there's just less Genesis involved.

Compare Genesis G90 & Genesis G80 features

Genesis G90 vs. Audi A8

Audi's A8 is as much a technological tour de force as it is a luxury sedan, and 2019 brings a redesigned A8 with fresh styling and more technology than ever. While the G90 goes more in the direction of comfort and isolation, the A8 is a competent performer with a higher degree of driver involvement. If cutting-edge technology is at the top of your list, the A8 is tough to pass up.

Compare Genesis G90 & Audi A8 features

Genesis G90 vs. Kia K900

The Kia K900 received a substantial reworking for 2019, gaining some interior space and a fresh new look inside and out. The K900 is the corporate cousin to the G90, but the Kia is slightly smaller and only offers one powertrain: a turbocharged V6 engine and all-wheel drive. With a mile-long equipment list between these two, it might simply come down to styling preference.

Compare Genesis G90 & Kia K900 features

What's new in the 2019 Genesis G90?

