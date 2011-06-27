Used 2011 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews

Great little car wolfman , 11/13/2010 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought this car in part to tow behind my motor home. The SE package is the trim to have. The car has all of the options that one would want in a subcompact. The blue lit dashboard is easy on the eyes at night, and the sport shifter makes for slick easy shifts. The top shelf stock stereo works great. Seating position is excellent, and power is on par with cars in this size and class. So far, I've been able to beat EPA highway figures, and the engine is not broken in yet. On that note, my primary gripe is the too short 5th gear. Revs need to be lower in 5th on the highway, as anything over 60 MPH sends the tach over 3,000 RPM. Report Abuse

Worth every penny! ddembinska , 04/25/2012 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought this car new last year. It has been worth every penny that we spent on it. It is great on gas, reliable, cheap to maintain, and of course the warranty is great. I drive it to work everyday. That car is my baby. I plan to keep it until the wheels fall off in 20 years or so. I feel safe in it and my son rides in it almost everyday. We got the basic model (manual windows, locks) and it still had pretty nice features such as the USB hookup.

2011 Hyundai Accent at 90k miles, happy so far! Matthew Gamboa , 12/17/2015 GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I was sad to read the latest review just prior to mine, in which the owner had several problems early on; that sounds like a rare lemon for this brand. I bought my Accent in 2012 from a dealer; at that time it had 35k miles on it. The fuel efficiency has been great! It feels rather roomy for having such a small footprint, which I have been thankful for as I live in the SF bay area and parking spots are quite small. I'm 6'2" and have had at least on one occasion traveled with three other people in the car who are roughly my same size; they all said that they were comfortable. The only maintenance issue I've had were the power coils going out. The first coils that went out were covered under the 60k warranty. The remaining coils went out around 8k later, otherwise it has been a trooper. The downsides have been mentioned before. Acceleration is not the best, particularly with highway merges. Also the interior feels a bit cheap and gets dirty fairly easily, but then again this is a cheap car. It is a bit noisy driving on the highway, but that might also be a common issue with subcompacts. If you're on a budget and want a car that is a dream to park in cities, then this is the car to get! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

This car is financially ruining me Joseph Bailey , 05/14/2016 GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) 9 of 12 people found this review helpful I just picked my car up from the shop...AGAIN. We are on first name basis and have bonded over joking about how terrible my car is. It is May 14th and I have spent 2, 430$ in repairs alone THIS year alone for this car. I have spent over 3, 930$ in repairs in three years. The car loves Jerking and bucking due to horrible coil packs and constant misfiring of cylinders. I am trading it in next weekend, hopefully I will receive more than it's worth of 50 cents so at least I can binge eat away the pain of owning this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value