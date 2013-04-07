Used 2011 Nissan Versa for Sale Near Me
- 118,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$3,995$1,429 Below Market
Government Fleet Sales - Kansas City / Missouri
SALE PRICE! Affordable gas saver! Financing for good & bad credit!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP2BL371698
Stock: 371698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 177,641 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$2,995$1,589 Below Market
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
-FAILED VA INSPECTION DUE TO FOLLOWING:-RIGHT FRONT CV BOOT TORN (GREASE ON BRAKE CALIPERS)-WATER IN LEFT TAIL LIGHT-FRONT ROTORS-TAG LIGHTS OUT - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP2BL461093
Stock: UA24094B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 126,881 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,900$1,319 Below Market
GMC of Chadron - Chadron / Nebraska
2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S Fresh Powder FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 4-Speed AutomaticFeatures: 15 Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Embossed Suede Cloth Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 90-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!24/32 City/Highway MPGCome To www.GMCofChadron.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at (308)432-9004 For Help with Any of Our Departments!!FREE DELIVERY UP TO 300 MILES!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP2BL409656
Stock: 09656A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 142,347 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$3,000$1,743 Below Market
Patriot Chevrolet Buick - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
Patriot Chevrolet is open for business in beautiful Bartlesville, OK! Patriot has the BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service in Oklahoma! Every customer can receive our internet price!! Most customers will qualify for additional rebates that are conditional to each customer and could be up to an additional $7,250 based on availability, qualifications, and make/model. We average an extra $2,102.73 in found rebates for our customers! ** VOTED BEST IN BARTLESVILLE **, ** ALLOY WHEELS. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Brilliant Silver Metallic 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 24/32 City/Highway MPG Come see us on Highway 75 in Bartlesville, USA for the deal of a lifetime! We will not be undersold on any pre-owned car, truck, or SUV! Remember, our low overhead means we have lower prices! Avoid the big city hassle and come enjoy the small-town atmosphere with big city selection! Come see your friends in Bartlesville today! Or visit our digital showroom at www.BartlesvilleChevy.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP4BL444330
Stock: PC2332B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 56,942 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,289$1,345 Below Market
AutoNation Nissan Miami - Miami / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! [P03] Plus Pkg [L93] 5-Piece Floor/Trunk Mat Set [N92] Aluminum Kick Plate Charcoal; Suede-Tricot Seat Trim Espresso Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2011 Nissan Versa we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Nissan Versa 1.8 S speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. The Versa 1.8 S has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 56,942mi put on this Nissan. With past service records included, feel comfortable knowing that the history of this Nissan Versa 1.8 S is provided in order for you to make a knowledgeable decision. This wonderfully maintained Nissan Versa is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. More information about the 2011 Nissan Versa: The Versa has one of the lowest base sticker prices of any vehicle for sale in the U.S., which makes it extremely attractive for anyone who'd like to get a new car (and a new-car warranty) on a used-car budget. But that's not all it has going for it; the Versa has the ride quality of a larger car, as well as more interior space than most other cars its size (rivaled only, in practical terms, by the Honda Fit). Nissan's most affordable car also shined on other practical points-- it's consistently rated as one least expensive vehicles to own and it has received a ?good' rating from the IIHS in several major categories. Interesting features of this model are low base price, roomy back seat, premium options available, Smooth, refined ride, fuel economy, and low ownership cost All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP5BL505863
Stock: BL505863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- 65,703 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,995$1,442 Below Market
Reed Motors Pre-Owned Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
REED MOTORS 2121 E INDIAN SCHOOL RD PHOENIX AZ 85016 - OPEN 10 AM TO 6 PM CLOSED SUNDAYS AND MONDAYS. FREE CARFAX REPORT AT WWW.REEDMOTORSONLINE.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CPXBL515546
Stock: 47397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,636 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,690
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ~2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - NEW MOTOR MOUNTS - ** DOES NOT HAVE THE CRAPPY CVT TRANS ** HAS A MUCH BETTER REGULAR AUTOMATIC ** - HATCHBACK W/ POWER PACKAGE - RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - COLD AC - NO LEAKS, NO MAJOR ISSUES - ONE MINOR ACCIDENT YEARS AGO - WE THINK IT ONLY IT ONLY HAD 2 MAYBE 3 OWNERS - CRUISE CONTROL AND AUX INPUT - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP0BL498269
Stock: DF1082382N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,323 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana
LOW MILES - 70,313! EPA 32 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! 1.8 S trim, BRILLIANT SILVE exterior and Charcoal interior. CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. Nissan 1.8 S with BRILLIANT SILVE exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 122 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com says - The 2011 Nissan Versa provides simple, spacious and inexpensive transportation. Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP9BL463648
Stock: BL463648P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 108,210 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,381$948 Below Market
Sport Mazda Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Covid .19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW! SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S - located at our SPORT MAZDA SOUTH Superstore - 9786 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - SPORTY HATCHBACK, GREAT VALUE.Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 7 Years in a Row w/ over 8,000 Positive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999), do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. Please check with dealer regarding final financing arrangement when possible.Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP1BL488172
Stock: ZT488172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 80,190 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,490$607 Below Market
AutoNation Nissan Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires and new suspension parts! [L93] 5-Piece Floor/Trunk Mat Set Charcoal; Suede-Tricot Seat Trim Red Alert This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. With less than 35,604mi on this Nissan Versa, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. You don't always know the details about a vehicle's past. This time you will have the service records to clue you in to how well it was cared for. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Nissan Versa looks like has never been used. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP6BL517925
Stock: BL517925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 155,194 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,250$903 Below Market
iDrive Auto Sales - Walton / Kentucky
Call us for details! We offer traditional financing, guaranteed approvals and Buy Here Pay Here services, thanks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP7BL456648
Stock: 0334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,006 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,799
Fillback Chevrolet Buick - Boscobel / Wisconsin
**Where Retail Sales Meet Wholesale Pricing** This vehicle is being sold AS IS WHERE IS at a special discounted price to the public for a limited time before it is sent to auction. To see this car and all our budget lot vehicles for sale call at 844-813-4152.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP5BL492077
Stock: 4N20182B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 68,323 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,750$769 Below Market
Sheehy Ford Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
2011 NISSAN VERSA, ONE-OWNER VEHICLE,, CLEAN CARFAX WITH SERVICE RECORDS,, SHEEHY VALUE CERTIFIED WITH 1 MONTH 1,000 MILE WARRANTY,.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1AP5BL389051
Stock: GR9204A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 101,640 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$5,300$404 Below Market
Port City Nissan - Portsmouth / New Hampshire
At Port City Nissan, ALL* of our Pre-Owned vehicles 6 model years or newer with less than 80,000 miles include OUR EXCLUSIVE 10 year/150,000 mile Limited WARRANTY! *Some exclusions apply. WE ALSO INCLUDE: Your 1st and 2nd oil change, 1st tire rotation and your 1st and 2nd NH State Inspection too! See dealer for details.'ACCIDENT FREE' AUTOCHECK VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT!, Versa 1.8 SL, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Navigation System w/5 Color Touch Screen Display, Overhead airbag, Power windows, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control.At Port City Nissan, we do Whatever It Takes! to ensure that you have a Truly Exceptional buying experience!Odometer is 19034 miles below market average! 28/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CPXBL377264
Stock: N20109A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 70,237 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,599$397 Below Market
Hyundai Of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S Metallic Blue 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic, Metallic Blue. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 27970 miles below market average! 24/32 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP4BL413076
Stock: 9480A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 77,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,986
AutoNation Ford Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
[P01] Pwr Plus Pkg [L93] 5-Piece Floor/Trunk Mat Set Charcoal; Suede-Tricot Seat Trim Super Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1AP3BL413492
Stock: BL413492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 124,393 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,240
Auto Express - Lafayette / Indiana
Non-Smoker, 2 Keys, 4 New Tires, Local Trade-In, Accident Free Carfax History Report, Carpet Floor Mats, Air Conditioning, Automatic Speed Control Device, Plus Package, Power windows, Radio: 90-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System.Brilliant Silver Metallic 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VAuto Express offers Online Shopping. You can buy from anywhere in the USA and have it shipped straight to your door. Shopping Online is safe and easy: 1. Choose your vehicle. 2. Select Your Payment. 3. Value Your Trade-In. 4. Electronically Sign Your Paperwork. 5. Schedule Your Delivery. At your request, I would be happy to send you a link to get started with Online Shopping. 24/32 City/Highway MPGIn an effort to limit your time at our dealership, Auto Express can expedite your entire process online. Start the process by texting us at 317-830-5726. At your request, I would be happy to send you a Walk Around Video of this vehicle. Or visit our website at www.AutoExpressCars.com Auto Express was awarded One of the top 50 Independent Auto Dealers in the USA. No Commissions, No Pressure!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP0BL372316
Stock: P16415A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 94,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,850
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED!This front wheel drive 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Red Alert exterior with a Charcoal Interior. With 94,249 miles this 2011 Versa with a 1.8l engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Red Alert 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Outlet today at *614-340-5859 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S! Byers Outlet serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 7077 E. Broad St. Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Outlet Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Nissan Versa comes factory equipped with an impressive 1.8l engine, an 4-speed automatic transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Front Wheel Drive, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire (Small Size), Power Steering, Remote Trunk Release. Byers Outlet is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Outlet in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Brake Assist, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drivers Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag. This 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditionsThe Byers Outlet used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Columbus shoppers prefer the short drive to Columbus, OH. We're glad you found this pre-owned Nissan Versa for sale at our used car dealership near Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. Looking for Audi financing? Our Byers Outlet finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Nissan Versa for sale. Byers Outlet has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus just east of Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, OH consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the Byers Outlet difference!Byers Outlet Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S stock # I203038A.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP9BL515604
Stock: I203038A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
