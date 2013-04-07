Used 2011 Nissan Versa for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Nissan Miami - Miami / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! [P03] Plus Pkg [L93] 5-Piece Floor/Trunk Mat Set [N92] Aluminum Kick Plate Charcoal; Suede-Tricot Seat Trim Espresso Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2011 Nissan Versa we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Nissan Versa 1.8 S speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. The Versa 1.8 S has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 56,942mi put on this Nissan. With past service records included, feel comfortable knowing that the history of this Nissan Versa 1.8 S is provided in order for you to make a knowledgeable decision. This wonderfully maintained Nissan Versa is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. More information about the 2011 Nissan Versa: The Versa has one of the lowest base sticker prices of any vehicle for sale in the U.S., which makes it extremely attractive for anyone who'd like to get a new car (and a new-car warranty) on a used-car budget. But that's not all it has going for it; the Versa has the ride quality of a larger car, as well as more interior space than most other cars its size (rivaled only, in practical terms, by the Honda Fit). Nissan's most affordable car also shined on other practical points-- it's consistently rated as one least expensive vehicles to own and it has received a ?good' rating from the IIHS in several major categories. Interesting features of this model are low base price, roomy back seat, premium options available, Smooth, refined ride, fuel economy, and low ownership cost All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1BC1CP5BL505863

Stock: BL505863

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-14-2020