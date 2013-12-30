Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this SUV is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Want a SUV with low miles? This Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 89,130. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. This SUV, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. Looking for power? Look no further! This 5.0L V8 DOHC 32V SUPERCHARGED engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged will give you the luxury that everyone wants. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged . Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This SUV is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer SUV than this. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. As with all our SUVs that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Dayton.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALGS2EF7EA125220

Stock: 125220

Certified Pre-Owned: No

