Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 89,130 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,966$6,088 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this SUV is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Want a SUV with low miles? This Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 89,130. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. This SUV, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. Looking for power? Look no further! This 5.0L V8 DOHC 32V SUPERCHARGED engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged will give you the luxury that everyone wants. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged . Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This SUV is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer SUV than this. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. As with all our SUVs that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Dayton.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2EF7EA125220
Stock: 125220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,496$5,024 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of San Jose - San Jose / California
Lane Departure Warning Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Ivory/Ebony/Ivory/Ivory; Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim Luxor Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE is offered by Mini of Stevens Creek. This 2014 Land Rover Range Rover comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Quality and prestige abound with this Land Rover Range Rover HSE. When Land Rover created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Land Rover Range Rover HSE is in a league of its own Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. More information about the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover: The fourth-generation Range Rover retains everything customers loved about the previous model and has improved upon all of it. The result is a massively capable on- or off-road luxury SUV with loads of power, smart handling, extensive use of technology and more creature comforts than you can imagine. It rivals anything produced by Mercedes or Porsche, and in fact now weighs less than either the Cayenne Turbo or GL450, thanks to extensive use of aluminum. The result is the most refined Range Rover yet. Interesting features of this model are All-aluminum body structure, fantastic off-road capabilities, available supercharged V8 power, and inspired handling characteristics All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2WF0EA160292
Stock: EA160292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 49,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,988$6,208 Below Market
David Stanley Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Ebony w/Ebony Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control, Ventilated front seats. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2014 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged Ebony Edition 5.0L V8 Supercharged 4WD White Advertised Sale price may not reflect all added equipment. Please contact dealer for final sale price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2TF9EA178035
Stock: ROVERONE
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 70,505 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$34,990$3,803 Below Market
Maaliki Motors - Aurora / Colorado
With our no-haggle prices at Maaliki Motors we make it easy to find your next Vehicle of choice. We stand behind every Pre-Owned Vehicle we Deliver with a copy of CAR FAX. Most of our Vehicles come with Remainder of Manufacturers warranty if applicable. We will also Educate and Guide you if agreed to extend you existing protections by a qualified Service Contract of your choice. We are Looking forward to meet you soon. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2WF6EA149653
Stock: 9984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 53,772 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,991$5,347 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2014 Land Rover Range Rover 4dr 5.0L V8 SUPERCHARGED 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 5.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Barolo Black Metallic with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Four Wheel Drive, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2TF0EA183205
Stock: 995952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 49,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$41,823$6,422 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Smithtown - Saint James / New York
*SPECIAL ORDER* Mercedes-Benz of Smithtown is pleased to offer this handsome 2014 Land Rover Range Rover in Santorini Black Metallic. We use market based pricing to assure the best value for our clients. * NO PHONY FEES!!! This vehicle has been meticulously reconditioned and comes with the following features; 4 Zone Climate Comfort Pack, 4-Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Front Cooler Box, Front Seat Climate Comfort Pack, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Power moonroof, Power Rear Climate Seats w/Recline, Premium audio system: Meridian, Soft Door Close, Surround Camera System, Vision Assist Pack, Wheels: 22 5 Split Spoke - Style 6.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 9930 miles below market average!Benefits of Buying With Mercedes-Benz of Smithtown: -Top-Rated Customer Service -2020 DealerRater Dealer of the Year -Transparent, Efficient Sales Process -Loaner Vehicles Available -Indoor Service Drive -Express Service -Pick-Up & Drop-Off at Home Service Available -Luxurious Customer Lounge with Complimentary WiFi, iPads, & TVs -Fully stocked refrigerator of refreshments -Starbucks coffee, hot chocolate & cappuccino -Free Car Washes About Us: Being family-owned & locally operated, Mercedes-Benz of Smithtown prides itself on developing strong, long-lasting relationships with our fellow neighbors while serving our community. We are a proud member of the Competition Automotive Group, founded on three generations of car business and customer service experience. Competition is owned by The Buzzetta family, employs over 400 associates, owns five dealerships, and sells nearly 10,000 cars each year. Mercedes-Benz of Smithtown is proud to have served our community for over 50 years! Come and meet us in person at our newly renovated Mercedes-Benz dealership located at 630 Middle Country Road, St James, NY. Seller Disclaimer: All cars are subject to prior sales, Mileages, Equipment, Color, and Prices may vary due to the involvement of other vendors and human error.* All prices are plus Tax, DMV, and Documentation fees. All advertised interest rates are subject to buyer qualifications. *Please contact us with any questions, we're here to serve you. Due to the quality of our Pre-Owned Vehicles, the overwhelming response to our aggressive pricing, some of the vehicles listed on this website may no longer be available. If you are looking for a specific vehicle, Visit www.mbofsmithtown.com.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2TF3EA168309
Stock: U18440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 55,754 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$42,995$2,766 Below Market
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS3TF3EA188999
Stock: nr7471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,349 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$37,998
Texas Auto North - Houston / Texas
SUPERCHARGED-4WD-510 HP-PANORAMIC SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-REAR VIEW CAMERA-REAR HEATED SEATS-CONTACT US NOW, WE ANSWER QUESTIONS SUPER FAST-COMPETITIVE NATIONWIDE FINANCING-WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-FRESH SERVICE!!!2014 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SUPERCHARGED 4WD 510 HP AUTOMATIC 5.0L V8 F. BEAUTIFUL SILVER (INDUS SILVER) EXTERIOR WITH GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR. LOADED WITH POWER, MEMORY, MASSAGING, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS, SUPERCHARGED, 4WD, 510 HP, POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, REAR HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS GO, BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS, DIGITAL INFO DISPLAY, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR CLIMATE CONTROL, TEMP/COMPASS GAUGES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, ADJUSTABLE RIDE HEIGHT, DRIVE MODE SELECT, TRACTION CONTROL, UNIVERSAL HOME LINK, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, PARK ASSIST, 21 ALLOY RIMS, LED RUNNING LIGHTS, XENON LIGHTS, TOW PACKAGE, IN-DASH CD PLAYER/AUX/USB/HD/BLUETOOTH/SAT RADIO WITH MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, AND MUCH MUCH MORE....REAR HEATED SEATS WITH KEYLESS GO AND BLUETOOTH....WE SELL THE CARS YOU WANT TO DRIVE!!! LIKE THIS LUXURIOUS FAMILY FRIENDLY LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SUPERCHARGED 4WD 510 HP WITH POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF AND NAVIGATION....COME TEST DRIVE TODAY!!!COME SEE WHAT THE TEXAS AUTO' EXPERIENCE IS ALL ABOUT. WE PROVIDE THE BEST USED CARS FOR SALE IN TEXAS WITH COMPETITIVE PRICING. AT OUR TWO CONVENIENT LOCATIONS (16200 TX-3, WEBSTER, TX 77598 & 11655 NORTH FWY, HOUSTON TX 77060), WE HAVE ALL THE BEST DEALS ON PRE-OWNED INVENTORY NEAR YOU. LET US DIRECT YOU THROUGH THE CAR-BUYING PROCESS. OUR IN-HOUSE TEAM WILL HANDLE THE FINANCING CONCERNS AND HELP GET YOU A GREAT RATE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CUSTOM LIFTED TRUCK, 4X4 JEEP, LUXURY CAR/SUV OR SPORT CAR FOR SALE, TEXAS AUTO HAS EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT. BUY A USED CAR FROM A GREAT DEALERSHIP THAT HAS GREAT REVIEWS. TEXAS AUTO HAS A LARGE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES FOR SALE AND COMPETITIVE FINANCING OPTIONS. MAKE TEXAS AUTO YOUR FIRST AND ONLY STOP DURING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2EFXEA135109
Stock: N135109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 49,732 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,900$19,373 Below Market
Secured Car Brokers - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2WF6EA139060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,698 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$39,900$3,064 Below Market
Automall Collection - Peabody / Massachusetts
While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. please verify availability and any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2TF3EA186034
Stock: 86034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,882 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$58,950$3,156 Below Market
Prestige Imports - North Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGV2EF6EA143165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,092 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$48,900$1,876 Below Market
BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey
Fully Inspected and Detailed, Leather. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! Recent Arrival! Black 4WD 2014 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged Autobiography Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Call 732-451-3535 to schedule your VIP test drive today! We proudly serve Rahway, New Jersey, New York and the entire United States!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGV2EFXEA152130
Stock: 152130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 34,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$46,995
Land Rover Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 30206 miles below market average! Santorini Black Metallic 2014 Land Rover Range Rover **1PRICE TO SELL DOWN WITH NO HASSLE PRE-OWNED VEHICLE PRICING**, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION BY A CERTIFIED TECHNICIAN, **CLEAN CARFAX**, Ivory/Ebony/Ivory/Ivory w/Full Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, 13 Speakers, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/High Beam Assist, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, CD player, DVD-Audio, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cooler Box, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front Seat Climate Comfort Pack, Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Meridian, Radio data system, Radio: 380 Watt Meridian Audio w/8" Touchscreen, Security system, Surround Camera System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Vision Assist Pack, Wheels: 21" 10-Spoke Alloy - Style 4. CARFAX One-Owner. 8-Speed AutomaticSnell Automotive has been serving the DFW Metroplex for over 40 Years, Jaguar/Landrover Frisco is your premier retailer of new and used Jaguar/Landrover vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your shopping and service experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today! Serving Frisco, Prosper, Mckinney, Mellisa, Hurst, Euless, Bedford, Plano, Tyler, Carrolton, Addison, Richardson, Garland, Grapevine and many other outlining cities.Reviews: * Sharp styling; spectacular interior design; exacting craftsmanship; remarkable off-road dexterity; extraordinarily quick with supercharged V8 engine. Source: Edmunds * Every generation of Range Rover sets a new benchmark and the 4th generation is a bold evolution of the design. While the new shape is more refined the key lines and architectural shapes instantly tell you it's a Range Rover. The signature clamshell hood, floating roof, deep imposing grille and headlamp graphics have the familiar presence, yet the front of the new vehicle is subtly different. Dynamic Response uses an electronic two-channel control system to independently regulate both front and rear suspension units. This dramatically reduces body lean during cornering and enhances control and stability. The system, available for the first time on Range Rover, is standard with the 5.0L V8 Supercharged engine with eight-speed automatic transmission. It is designed to reduce fuel consumption and help lower CO2 emissions without compromising power. Capable of taking on tougher situations than ever before, the new four-corner air suspension system is designed to keep the Range Rover composed and stable no matter how rough the terrain. For unprecedented ride quality, it switches heights seamlessly when necessary. Terrain Response puts Range Rover's full capabilities at the driver's command. This next generation system monitors driving conditions and automatically optimizes the vehicle's settings to suit the terrain. The refinement of the interior gives a sense of wellbeing: the broader, more refined center console puts essential controls within easy reach, while the clean, elegant surfaces with fine leathers and veneers give a feeling of serenity and calm. A panoramic roof brings a new aspect to Range Rover. It floods the interior with light, enhancing the feeling of space and being connected to the outside. The Rear Executive Class seats give a new dimension to relaxing. Seating two individual passengers, this configuration allows for even more space with the addition of a massage function as a comforting extra. Source: The Manufacturer Summary * If you want the ability to traverse a
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2EF6EA151517
Stock: F20823A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 68,097 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$39,900$2,120 Below Market
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
Since its inception in 1970, the Range Rover has been an exceptionally capable, upscale SUV. Redesigned for 2013, the fourth-generation Range Rover boasted the same attributes as the older variants, but in a package that weighed some 700 pounds less than previously. This almost unheard-of amount of weight loss greatly improved on-road handling, performance and fuel economy for the Range Rover without any loss of off-road capability or safety. Its lightweight aluminum structure makes the current Range Rover the best in history. This 2014 Range Rover Supercharged is a 1-owner that was sold new out of Jaguar / Land Rover of Farmington Hills, Mi. This beast is fully loaded sporting a 5.0L V8 Supercharged engine producing 510 HP. Stunning Santorini Black paint, full Ebony leather and Veneer Grand trim, this is the color combination to have. This rig is in incredible condition inside and out loaded with loads of options. Options include: 22in wheels with nice Continental Cross Contact tires, Terrain response 2 auto adaptive off-road driving system, front and rear heated and cooled seats, second row Multi-Adjustable power seats, Adaptive cruise control with Queue Assist, Adaptive xenon headlamps, Ambient lighting premium, Auto high beam assist, Meridian Premium audio system, heated steering wheel and memory Massage front seats. These are remarkable vehicles that will make you the envy of the office or neighborhood. Take advantage of the significant savings from new. This Range rover comes with all books and manuals and both keys. To see over 80 photos of this car, including undercarriage please visit our website www.grautogallery.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2TFXEA192557
Stock: P3732 L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,127 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$34,950$361 Below Market
Lauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Bluetooth, HSE Package`, Almond/Espresso/Almond/Ivory w/Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Cooler Box, Front Fog Lights, Front Seat Climate Comfort Pack, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear-Seat Entertainment, Soft Door Close, Surround Camera System, Terrain Response 2 Auto, Vision Assist Pack, Wheels: 20 5 Split Spoke Alloy - Style 2, Whitefire Wireless Headphones (2).4WD Fuji WhiteAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2WF6EA152746
Stock: EA152746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 50,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$44,995
Land Rover Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! Santorini Black Metallic 2014 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged Odometer is 13970 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.Ebony/Ebony/Cirrus/Cirrus w/Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Active Rear Locking Differential, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Ebony Morzine Headlining, Front Cooler Box, Front Seat Climate Comfort Pack, Grand Black Lacquer Wood Trim, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, Radio: 825 Watt Meridian Premium Surround Sound, Rover Tow Pack, Soft Door Close, Surround Camera System, Vision Assist Pack, Wheels: 22" 5 Split Spoke - Style 6.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2TF7EA154025
Stock: L20675-2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 52,145 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$39,995$2,532 Below Market
California Car Company - Brea / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2WF8EA187160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,543 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$49,000$371 Below Market
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
This 2014 Land Rover Range Rover is offered to you for sale by Topline Automotive Inc. Contact us at 626-572-8888 or SALES@TOPLINE168.COM OR VISIT OUR WEB SITE AT WWW.TOPLINE168.COM FOR BEST PRICE AND MORE INFORMATION, THANK YOU The paint has a showroom shine. This vehicle was tastefully optioned. The mileage is consistent with a car of this age. Please see attached CARFAX report. Very clean interior! It seems that this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. Very smooth ride! This is one of the most desirable color combinations. This vehicle is priced to sell. At Topline Automotive Inc, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this Range Rover is no exception.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGV2EF9EA135836
Stock: 23549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
