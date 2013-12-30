Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Silver
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    89,130 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,966

    $6,088 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    87,215 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,496

    $5,024 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in White
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    49,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $39,988

    $6,208 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Gray
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    70,505 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $34,990

    $3,803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    53,772 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,991

    $5,347 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    49,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $41,823

    $6,422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB

    55,754 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $42,995

    $2,766 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Silver
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    61,349 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $37,998

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    49,732 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,900

    $19,373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Gray
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    60,698 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $39,900

    $3,064 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography

    24,882 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $58,950

    $3,156 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography

    61,092 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $48,900

    $1,876 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    34,598 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $46,995

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    68,097 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $39,900

    $2,120 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in White
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    82,127 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,950

    $361 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    50,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $44,995

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Silver
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    52,145 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $39,995

    $2,532 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography in White
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography

    62,543 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $49,000

    $371 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover

Read recent reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover
Overall Consumer Rating
44 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 2
    (25%)
Great SUV!
nautictalk,12/30/2013
Long time owner of RR's. Just sold my 2006 SC edition and it was the best car I have ever owned. Reliabilty throughout my ownership was stellar. Never had a significant issue. I currently also own a BMW 750 and 650. And have owned other premium vehicles in the past. And as I said the RR was the best of the lot. I just took delivery of a 2014 full size RR SC with every option except the towing package. This is by far the best RR. It's fast, comfy and execution in materials and fit/finish is flawless. I love it. That being said, there are a few areas of improvement needed. Should be no Eco auto on. Navigation could be improved. And rear hatch cover can be improved. Great SUV!
Report abuse
