What is the Palisade?

You never get a second chance to make a first impression is an old saying, but it certainly still holds true for most people and products. It would seem that Hyundai had this in mind when it introduced the Palisade, a three-row SUV, in 2020. We were immediately impressed by its functionality in carrying both passengers and cargo as well as its upscale and luxurious trimmings. Along with its corporate sibling, the Kia Telluride, the Palisade immediately challenged the status quo for three-row midsize SUVs and hasn't looked back.

In a bid to keep up momentum, as well as possibly challenge more premium brands, Hyundai looks to be giving the Palisade a mild styling refresh for 2023. While we've only seen heavily camouflaged prototypes, we can discern a fresh headlight and grille design and hypothesize the new look might bring it more in line with the Tucson, Hyundai's freshly redesigned compact SUV. We've also seen a spy photo of the interior and expect a few tweaks inside as well.

The current Hyundai Palisade's nearest competitor is the closely related, top-ranked Kia Telluride. The Telluride offers all of the Palisade's capability and comfort but sports a more rugged look compared to the Hyundai's more traditional luxury vibe. The other three-row SUVs rounding out the top of the class are Honda's well-rounded Pilot, Volkswagen's spacious and comfortable Atlas, and Mazda's stylish, fun-to-drive CX-9.