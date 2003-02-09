How to Tow a Trailer

Whether it’s lawn equipment, a boat, or even another vehicle, you may have something you need to tow behind your car, truck or SUV. The basic concept of towing involves determining how much your vehicle can tow and making sure that you have the right trailer-towing equipment, such as a correct hitch and wiring for the trailer's weight. Done correctly, towing is relatively easy, but it does require some prep work before you can even think about attaching a trailer and plenty of caution once behind the wheel.



Here's what you need to know about towing a vehicle.

Steps to tow a trailer:

1. Determine how much your vehicle can tow

2. Figure out what towing equipment you need

3. Load your trailer

4. Practice how to back up and park

5. Take your time as you hit the road

1. Determine how much your vehicle can tow

Many, but not all, vehicles are capable of towing a trailer. Some are suited far better to the task than others. Before they send cars to dealers, automakers determine how much the vehicle can tow. This is based on a variety of factors, including the power of the engine, the strength of the transmission and driveline, and even the type of tires the automaker recommends.



Generally speaking, it's best to consider the maximum trailer-tow rating to be just that: the very most you should ever consider towing. Don't think about this like a calorie suggestion, where the consequences of exceeding 2,200 calories every once in a while might just be a stomachache. Generally speaking, you should stay at least 10% under the maximum — or more than that if you will tow up steep grades that will tax your engine even more. In fact, states even restrict how much you can tow with a standard driver's license.



If you have a coupe, sedan or crossover SUV — think something like a Toyota RAV4 or Nissan Rogue — you might be able to find the vehicle's tow rating in the owner’s manual. When in doubt, contact either the automaker's customer service department or ask a dealer. Be aware of what engine, transmission and drivetrain your vehicle has because these can have an impact on its maximum rating.



Trucks and, to a lesser extent, big SUVs are generally another story. Full-size trucks in particular have a wide range of ratings that take into account the vehicle's wheelbase (that is, the distance between its front and rear axles) as well as its axle ratio (the vehicle's gearing). In many cases, this difference can be thousands of pounds, which marks the difference between a light-duty hauler and a heavy hauler.



For instance, a 2025 Ram 1500's tow ratings range from a relatively modest 6,480 pounds to 11,550 pounds, or nearly double the low figure. That's a huge difference.



Truck manufacturers often publish lengthy guides, though here, too, you may need to consult a dealer or contact the manufacturer for specifics. Having your vehicle identification number (VIN) handy can be especially helpful since the automaker can then easily determine your vehicle's exact specification.



One more thing: Your vehicle also has what’s called a gross combined weight rating (GCWR), which factors in how much you can load it up inside and how much trailer you can hitch up. The figure also includes the vehicle's curb weight. For everyone's safety, you don't even want to approach this number.



2. Figure out what towing equipment you need



We'll assume here that you’re planning to rent a trailer from a major retailer, where someone trained in trailer safety will ensure that your setup is safe. If you are borrowing a friend's trailer, you may want to have someone well versed in towing inspect it before you drive off.



At the very least, your vehicle needs a properly installed hitch as well as wiring to connect to the trailer’s lights and, in many cases, its brakes. Many trucks and SUVs — even electric ones — come from the factory with all the gear needed to safely hook up a rental trailer. An older vehicle with a hitch may need a light adapter, which most trailer rental places will happily sell you.



Look closely at your vehicle, as hitches are sometimes hidden behind removable panels integrated into the bumper. If your vehicle doesn't have a trailer hitch, you can have one professionally installed. It will generally cost around $500, though some hitches may need to be special-ordered by an installer. Trailer hitches come in five classes; an installer can help you determine what's appropriate for your vehicle.



One caveat to renting a trailer: While places like U-Haul and the Home Depot will do their due diligence to make sure that your trailer is properly attached to your vehicle, they cannot determine what is smart and safe to tow. You'll need to do that math yourself.

You'll need an appropriately sized trailer ball (they come in 1 1/ 4 -inch and 2-inch sizes) and a hitch pin. Trailers should be further attached to the vehicle with safety chains, which you should cross underneath the trailer tongue. (That's the long part that sticks out toward your vehicle.)

3. Load your trailer

Proper weight distribution is a major key to trailer stability. If you're towing a car, be sure its engine is in the front of the trailer. A utility or moving trailer should be loaded up similarly, with weight spread out relatively evenly or skewed forward if possible.

You'll also want to properly secure everything. Ratchet straps hooked to secure points will help keep a car or boat from moving around on the trailer. Be mindful of where you're attaching a strap so as not to damage anything. You don't want the item to move around at all once it's on the trailer.

If everything is inside an enclosed moving trailer, you'll still want to be certain that nothing can wobble around too much. Not only could you break or damage what's in your trailer, but the shifting weight of whatever you're towing can offset your setup's balance.

After driving for a bit — perhaps only a mile or so — it's always smart to double-check all of the trailer's connections and your cargo. Your tie-down straps may loosen up a bit as you drive along.

4. Practice how to back up and park

Your first move with your trailer may very well be backing it out of the shop where it was attached. While not an exact science, backing up a trailer doesn't have to be difficult. If possible, you may want to find an empty parking lot before you put too many miles on your trailer to practice reversing.



Generally, you'll turn the steering wheel in the opposite direction you want the trailer to go. One trick is to put a single hand at the bottom of your steering wheel. Then, move your hand in the direction you want to go. It's not a bad idea to bring a spotter along with you.



When it comes to parking, remember that you have likely doubled (or more) the length of your vehicle and made it much more difficult to maneuver. Don’t bother with looking for a close-in spot; those empty areas at the end of a vast parking lot are perfect. You need not fear taking up several parking spots. Also, be sure not to park nose-in against a wall unless you want to practice your reversing skills.



Adjusting your rearview mirrors outward a bit to compensate for the trailer's added length can help; some drivers even add mirror attachments that considerably increase their field of vision.

5. Take your time as you hit the road

Trailers generally have tires intended to shoulder a heavy load, but they are typically meant for speeds of 65 mph or below. This is partially due to their construction, but it's also a not-so-subtle way of reminding you to keep your speed reasonable.



By hitching up a trailer, you may have doubled — or more — the weight of your vehicle, which means it will take longer to accelerate and much longer to slow down. Keeping your speed to the posted limit, or below, will make your journey a much safer one. Trailers often have brakes that work in tandem with your car's brakes; some, however, have surge brakes that use the trailer's momentum to slow it down. Some trucks and SUVs have trailer brake controllers, which can electrically apply more force to the trailer's brakes. Consult your owner's manual to determine whether you have a trailer brake controller; their operation can vary slightly across different vehicle brands. Aftermarket trailer brake controllers are also widely available.

Regardless of your setup, your vehicle will take a lot more distance to come to a halt when it has a trailer hitched up out back.



Trailers can sway at speed, which can lead to a total loss of control of your vehicle. Be sure your steering inputs are deliberate and not fast, especially on the highway, and don't be afraid of pulling over to rest or to wait out windy or rainy conditions. An aftermarket hitch stabilizer can reduce trailer sway.



If you're driving a trailer in town, be aware that you'll need to go extra-slow when turning and that you’ll need additional room when merging into another lane. Be patient and plan ahead; you can always loop back if you've missed your turn.