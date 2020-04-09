2022 Fisker Ocean Review

What is the Ocean?

A great expanse of water that covers roughly two-thirds of the Earth's surface. Ah, sorry, we thought you meant the ocean. The 2022 Fisker Ocean is an upcoming all-electric SUV from famed automotive designer Henrik Fisker. Fisker is known for his sensational sports car creations, including the BMW Z8, Aston Martin DB9 and his own short-lived Fisker Karma plug-in hybrid luxury sedan. The Fisker Ocean is the first of his vehicles aimed at the mass market, with a promised price tag of $37,499 and target range of 300 miles. While most EVs at this price are really closer to hatchbacks than crossovers, the Ocean's dimensions suggest a true SUV profile. It's roughly the same size as a Honda CR-V, though slightly wider and lower. Combined with an estimated 25 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seat, the Ocean looks to be a fairly typical small SUV from a size perspective.

What's under the Ocean's hood?

Final motor specifications and battery pack capacity have not yet been finalized, and Fisker says details won't be made available until later in 2021. We do know that two-wheel drive will be standard, and all-wheel drive will be available on all but the base trim. The standard AWD version will develop more than 300 horsepower, with 2WD models possibly making less. A more powerful Ocean is also in the works. Output is unspecified, but Fisker says it hopes to achieve a 0-60 mph time of less than 3 seconds. On the battery side, the Ocean's pack will have more than 80 kWh of capacity. While you can always charge at home, the Ocean is also equipped with a DC fast-charging plug for filling up the pack on road trips. Fisker is working with Electrify America to simplify payments for Fisker vehicles at EA's charging stations. Unlike many of its competitors, the Ocean can also accept the full 150-kW charging rate that many of EA's stations deliver. Fisker estimates charging from 15% charge to 80% adds 200 miles of range and takes 30 minutes at 150 kW. Fisker also says every Ocean will come with a bundle of free miles on the Electrify America network, but no packages have been announced yet.

How's the Ocean's interior?

Our first glimpses at the Ocean's interior reveal a modern, high-tech cabin. Front and center is a 16-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen, flanked by a 9.8-inch screen that serves as the instrument panel. In contrast to the cabin of the Tesla Model Y — which can be minimalist to a fault — the Ocean's touchscreen features a row of buttons underneath for accessing high-level interface functions. The steering wheel also has a traditional set of controls to interact with the numerous systems in play. Knowing that some EV buyers prefer eco-friendly materials, Fisker says the Ocean's cabin uses no animal products. Several surfaces are made from renewable sources, including carpets made of recycled fishing nets and upholstery made from polyester fiber and recycled materials. A solar roof is also available, which has the capability to add a few extra miles of range each day.

How's the Ocean's tech?

The Fisker Ocean's tech offerings are largely under wraps at the moment. We're skeptical of the promised head-up display directly integrated into the windshield. It's a neat concept, but it's much more complex than current HUDs (which are projected onto the screen), not to mention likely much more expensive to replace. The so-called California Mode is more realistic. It opens all available windows — including lowering the glass on the rear hatch — at the touch of a button. Fisker has been mum about which driving aids will be offered, but considering what the competition offers, a full suite of semi-automated features isn't out of the question. Expect to see aids such as traffic-adaptive cruise control and other systems that can help keep you from drifting out of your lane unintentionally or warn you about an imminent front collision, at the very least.

