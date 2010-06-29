2017 Honda CR-V Long-Term Road Test - New Updates

by Will Kaufman, Content Strategist

At long, long last, we bid adieu to our 2017 Honda CR-V, the SUV that put the "long-term" into "long-term test." This particular vehicle started at Edmunds the month after I did, way back in March 2017, and since then at least one of us has proven ourself practical and utilitarian — a favorite companion for co-workers who just need something done right.

The other one of us has proven that eating a sushi burrito for lunch every day will not, in fact, kill you.

So it's apt that I get to write this send-off, after 40,000 miles and more CR-V posts than anyone anywhere has ever wanted. And a lot of sushi burritos.

Read on for all of the details.

See full article and comment.

by Will Kaufman, Content Strategist and News Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Do you like fun facts? Josh Sadlier, director of content strategy (and my boss), likes fun facts. After all, he went to Harvard. So if you want one of Josh's Fun Facts about the fifth-generation Honda CR-V, read this update! I'm going to bury it at the end so you don't have a choice but to soak in all the other sweet content on offer.

That other sweet content mostly revolves around the touchscreen's ongoing meltdown. You know, the kind of thing you might want to read about if you're considering buying a CR-V.

See full article and comment.

by Will Kaufman, Content Strategist and News Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

*Slaps hood of CR-V* You can fit so much content in this bad boy.

Our 2017 Honda CR-V doesn't seem any closer to earning its gold watch, so in lieu of a retirement party we might just need to start throwing it birthday parties. Do compact crossovers like ice cream cake? Do they age in human years or dog years?

The CR-V has been peacefully filling its days with uneventful commuter miles, but a recent trip to Northern California revealed a new maintenance mystery. Read on for all the clues, and in the comments let us know what you think of our efforts to play Scooby Doo.

See full article and comment.

by Will Kaufman, Content Strategist and News Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

We've had our long-term 2017 Honda CR-V so long it's starting to feel positively antediluvian, so rather than complain about the CVT automatic again, or praise the size of the trunk for the thousandth time, we're going to put our hypothetical money where our metaphorical mouths are.

This month, I posed the question, "Would you buy a CR-V if you were shopping for a compact SUV?" to some of my fellow experts, and here are their unvarnished responses. And, yes, these include a complaint about the CVT automatic and praise for the trunk.

See full article and comment.

by Will Kaufman, Content Strategist and News Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

At 30,000 miles and counting, the minor issues with our CR-V continue to mount. This month the high point was changing out the key-fob battery. The low point was the intermittent failure of the adaptive cruise system.

We've had the CR-V much, much longer than we typically keep a long-term car, which might be manifesting as us becoming a touch jaded. But pause for a second to stop taking the CR-V for granted, and you realize just how good it is. Drive it every day for a few years, and it starts to feel commonplace.

See full article and comment.

by Will Kaufman, Content Strategist and News Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

We hit a milestone! We've subjected the burgundy utility vehicle to 30,000 hard miles. We also hit something sharp, which caused a flat.

Our 2017 Honda CR-V is the car you don't have to think about until you do. This month, the CR-V had to visit the dealership for a warranty repair, and the infotainment bug continues to rear its head. The CR-V hasn't failed us in any major way in its first 30,000 miles of service, but we've definitely dealt with some annoyances.

See full article and comment.

by Will Kaufman, Content Strategist and News Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

We still have this thing? Our 2017 Honda CR-V is the long-term SUV that just won't die. The problem is that, as unglamorous as the CR-V is (especially compared to that sweet new turbocharged Mazda CX-5), its totally effortless combination of practicality, utility, power, efficiency and comfort come together to make a package that seems to be holistically unbeatable. We can't get rid of the CR-V because it's still the class benchmark.

Even if a bit of the car just broke off.

Sure, competitors are better in some ways — sometimes much better in certain areas. But taken as a whole, the CR-V just makes too much sense. However, what if you're willing to look at something other than an SUV? Keep reading for all our thoughts from December, and to find out what bit broke off.

See full article and comment.

by Will Kaufman, Content Strategist and News Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Our long-term 2017 Honda CR-V has been in our fleet for what feels like a lifetime, but we haven't been able to bring ourselves to give it up yet. In fact, we just reaffirmed our feelings about the CR-V in our recently launched Rankings pages, placing the CR-V first in the small SUV class.

But that doesn't mean life is all wine and roses with our turbocharged runabout. Most notably, we're still having issues with the infotainment system, which has always been one of this car's greatest weaknesses. But even though we have complaints, not a month goes by that someone on staff doesn't praise the CR-V for something. Keep reading for both the schaden and the freude.

See full article and comment.

by Will Kaufman, Content Strategist and News Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

We've had a lot of cars through the office for evaluation recently (keep your eyes peeled for a flood of new Edmunds ratings coming soon), but that meant quite a few of our long-term cars were left to lie fallow for days on end.

Not so with the 2017 Honda CR-V, though. This plucky, little crossover was eagerly adopted by members of the staff who don't always get a chance to drive our cars. It wasn't all wine and roses, though, as technology issues continue to rear their buggy head.

See full article and comment.

by Calvin Kim, Road Test Engineer

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L remains a favorite around the office, with most editors having no issues or complaints when they're assigned to drive the compact crossover. Its upright seating position and ability to swallow cargo make it a natural for drivers who want to be comfortable while hauling their load. The CR-V's July duty exemplified that thanks to a mix of driving including the typical daily commute duty. But our little red crossover also managed a long highway road trip with Manager of Content Operations Bryn MacKinnon and her family.

See full article and comment.

by Cameron Rogers, Staff Writer

Where Did We Drive It?

We've owned our 2017 Honda CR-V for more than a year now and the red-purple utility vehicle still proves to be darn popular with our staff. You wouldn't know it by looking at the fuel log, though: We added just 593 miles to the odometer in June. If you could peruse our signout sheets, however, you'd see that the CR-V went home with editors 25 days out of the month.

The short distances we traveled didn't do anything to boost overall fuel economy, but with so few miles added, they didn't hurt it much either. We didn't embark on any trips in June, but with summer about to hit full swing, expect to see the useful CR-V escaping the L.A. area soon.

See full article and comment.

by Dan Frio, Staff Writer

Where Did We Drive It?

The clock is winding down on our long-term 2017 Honda CR-V. We've had it longer than our typical 12 months and we've exceeded the 20,000-mile quota we aim for with all of our long-term cars. Whatever our impressions of any of our long-termers, whatever we write about them — good, bad or indifferent — the odometer tells the true tale of our test cars. With nearly 24,000 miles on the CR-V, it's clear we like it.

And what's not to like? The CR-V is the automotive equal of a five-tool player in baseball. It's roomy, practical, efficient, quick (enough) and reliable, and does everything with shocking competence. We'll miss it when it's gone.

May was a pretty routine month of commuting and driving the CR-V on daily errands. We found a couple of new nitpicks, as you do, but none we'd consider deal-breakers.

See full article and comment.

by Josh Sadlier, Senior Manager of Content Strategy

Where Did We Drive It?

The long-term 2017 Honda CR-V has motored well past its 20,000-mile quota, rolling up 2,091 miles in April to end the month with 22,381 on the clock. No surprise there since the CR-V is a good fit for just about any driving scenario. It's big enough for families, small enough to park in the city, and athletic enough to give the driver a sense of confidence. Rare is the night that it sits idle in the Edmunds garage.

This month the CR-V spent most of its miles in the capable hands of Editor "Fresno Brent" Romans, who took the Honda home with him for an eventful extended stay in California's Central Valley. How did our CR-V handle the challenge?

See full article and comment.

by Carlos Lago, Senior Writer

Where Did We Drive It?

Last month saw two big life events for our 2017 Honda CR-V. Not only did it pass the coveted 20,000-mile mark, it also played a major role in a wedding — and quite successfully, too. That's not a bad way to celebrate our one-year anniversary with this solid compact SUV.

The celebration ended quickly when the service reminder appeared. We'll take it in for service soon, which will give us a chance to also ask about some quite annoying intermittent auto-dimming issues that have cropped up on the entertainment display.

See full article and comment.

by Will Kaufman, Associate Staff Writer

Where Did We Drive It?

Another month, another month of commuting. I haven't asked our long-term 2017 Honda CR-V what its New Year's resolution was, but hopefully it wasn't "go new places" because it spent January going to all the same places. It did get rained on, which made for a nice change, even if it also made for some blurry backup camera views.

This month we have some dissenting comments from our nearly universal praise parade, as Senior Consumer Advice Editor Ron Montoya decides that maybe the CR-V isn't the compact crossover for him. Otherwise, the CR-V's space and easy drivability continued to win it points.

See full article and comment.

by Mike Schmidt, Senior Manager, Vehicle Testing Operations

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2017 Honda CR-V spent December running about town. When we weren't using the Honda as a single-occupant daily commuter, we leaned on it to fill the role of the family shuttle. It didn't venture all that far from home, resulting in lower-than-average mileage accumulation this month. Still, we spent enough time with the car in the settings for which it was designed to generate new, and mostly positive, impressions.

See full article and comment.

by Kurt Niebuhr, Photo Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

There's really nothing extraordinary to report about our 2017 Honda CR-V as it dawdled through November. We managed to put a little over 1,500 miles on its odometer, never breaking 30 mpg but never dipping below 20 mpg either. Though the drivability of our little cute ute continues to shine, the tech is beginning to tarnish a bit around the edges.

See full article and comment.

by Dan Frio, Automotive Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

It was a banner month for our 2017 Honda CR-V. Usually we might add 1,300 to 1,600 miles to its odometer (we always aim for about 1,700 miles), but with road trips to Las Vegas and loads of local commuting miles in October, we exceeded 2,000 miles. This rare chance to stretch its legs didn't improve the CR-V's lifetime average mpg, so we're still stuck somewhat below the EPA rating. Given the stop-and-go traffic this crossover SUV normally endures, however, we consider it acceptable.

Along the way we had some mixed episodes with the CR-V's connected tech, and we're really trying to come to terms with the car's transmission. Can the continuously variable transmission (CVT) really be that much more fuel-efficient than a traditional six- or eight-speed automatic?

See full article and comment.

by Mark Takahashi, Senior Writer

Where Did We Drive It?

We're halfway through our yearlong long-term test of the 2017 Honda CR-V, and it's looking as if we'll easily reach our 20,000-mile goal by March. For a good chunk of September, it was on family duty with Senior Automotive Editor Brent Romans in central California. For the rest of the time, it was tackling the daily commute in L.A.

See full article and comment.

by Will Kaufman, Associate Automotive Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

This month our 2017 Honda CR-V handled daily driver duty, lugging tired Edmunds editors back home from the Santa Monica office at the end of a long day. The news this month is all about smartphone integration — a desperately important feature in L.A. traffic. I know for me it's second only to an extendable sun visor. So when it doesn't work, it's a notable problem.

But we also get a reminder this month that the last few generations of CR-V have been easy to recommend, and this new one improves on the formula.

See full article and comment.

by Mark Takahashi, Senior Writer

Where Did We Drive It?

In addition to the usual commuting duties, our long-term 2017 Honda CR-V took a trip down to San Diego for the July Fourth weekend. In the process, some of the usual complaints and praises surfaced. We also spent a few days filming a model review video, which will eventually show up on our YouTube channel.

See full article and comment.

by Josh Sadlier, Senior Manager of Content Strategy

Where Did We Drive It?

Is the shine starting to wear off? Maybe that's a bit strong, but our long-term 2017 Honda CR-V drew some criticism this month after a couple months of generally positive first impressions. We mostly used the CR-V for commuting, and its cabin noise, transmission performance and automatic emergency braking system all garnered less than favorable comments.

It wasn't all bad, though, as the CR-V's undeniably superb versatility and clever interior design continued to earn praise. Still, it'll be interesting to chart our feelings about this Honda as time goes on and familiarity deepens. Speaking for myself, I got out of the CR-V and into our long-term Ford Escape for a night, and I was struck by how quiet and refined the Ford seemed by comparison. Honda's got some great fundamentals here, but we're finding some foibles, too.

See full article and comment.

by Jason Kavanagh, Engineering Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Our long-term 2017 Honda CR-V spent most of the May tooling around the Los Angeles basin, primarily serving duty as a commuter. That means lots of city driving, with no long trips to balance things out. Nevertheless, it racked up nearly 1,700 miles in the process.

This month, we found several impressive things about the CR-V and a few other details that made us scratch our heads. No vehicle is perfect, after all.

See full article and comment.

by Cameron Rogers, Associate Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

The redesigned 2017 Honda CR-V has been in our long-term fleet for a month and a half now, and our editors wasted no time adding nearly 5,000 miles to its odometer. Its early days were spent commuting and prepping the Introduction post, which included a photo shoot along the coastline.

After it passed the engine break-in period, Director of Vehicle Testing Dan Edmunds drove it to Oregon to visit family. Finally, we took it to the track for a standard round of performance testing (look for results in an upcoming post). Sometime in between all that, I disabled the driver-seat memory settings before negative comments popped up in the logbook.

See full article and comment.

by Cameron Rogers, Associate Editor

One of the features added to the 2017 Honda CR-V when you upgrade from the EX to the EX-L trim level is seat-position memory settings. It allows you to set the driver seat just right and assign it to one of the two memory buttons for easy recall in the event it gets moved by someone else.

The CR-V also has what it calls "Memory Position Link" enabled by default. This feature ties memory settings to the key fob. In a nutshell, if you use Key 1, the seat settings are tied to memory button 1 and the seat automatically adjusts to those settings when you unlock the car. A secondary driver has Key 2 and does the same thing with memory button 2.

The problem arises when you have a third driver. That person enters the car, gets the driver seat positioned just so and leaves. Upon reentry, the seat moves back to the position tied to the key. With our staff of 20-plus drivers, that means nearly everyone will come back to the CR-V and curse the gods because they forgot to alter the memory settings. I took it upon myself to disable the feature to mitigate future aggravation. Here's how to do it.

See full article and comment.

by Dan Frio, Automotive Editor

Twenty years ago when SUVs like the Chevy Tahoe and Ford Explorer began to overrun American roads, the Honda CR-V cut a niche for itself as a smaller alternative to the large fuel chuggers. Smart interior design atop a Civic chassis let the CR-V tackle most tasks demanded by a family of four while maintaining a lively driving experience and a reasonable fuel bill.

That the CR-V has remained in production for 20 years with only minimal changes to the formula is a testament to how well Honda nailed the original design. Buyers have responded by making the CR-V the reigning best-seller among compact crossovers.

There are a few new tricks up the 2017 Honda CR-V's sleeve for this fifth-generation model. An optional turbocharged engine is the big one. Previous generations offered just one four-cylinder engine. Now there's a choice between either the base 2.4-liter four-cylinder or the optional 1.5-liter turbocharged engine.

Less obvious is all the new hardware underneath. It's still based on the Civic, but it's a larger chassis that rides slightly higher. Revised styling keeps it modern-looking on the outside while upgraded connectivity technology assures that it feels modern on the inside.

All of which makes the new CR-V a formidable competitor. Where we might've expected Honda to make only modest updates to an already hot-selling vehicle, the automaker responded with an Olympian long jump to get in front of its rivals.

How far in front? That's what we hope to find out over the next 12 months and 20,000 miles.

See full article and comment.