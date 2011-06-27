  1. Home
2017 Honda CR-V Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,900$21,319$23,868
Clean$18,431$20,781$23,249
Average$17,493$19,707$22,011
Rough$16,555$18,632$20,773
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,344$20,704$23,193
Clean$17,889$20,182$22,592
Average$16,978$19,139$21,389
Rough$16,068$18,095$20,186
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,706$17,907$20,226
Clean$15,316$17,456$19,702
Average$14,537$16,553$18,652
Rough$13,757$15,650$17,603
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,147$21,484$23,948
Clean$18,672$20,943$23,327
Average$17,722$19,860$22,085
Rough$16,772$18,776$20,843
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,135$22,571$25,142
Clean$19,635$22,002$24,490
Average$18,636$20,864$23,185
Rough$17,637$19,726$21,881
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,979$22,323$24,796
Clean$19,483$21,760$24,153
Average$18,491$20,635$22,867
Rough$17,499$19,509$21,581
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,450$19,752$22,179
Clean$17,017$19,254$21,603
Average$16,151$18,258$20,453
Rough$15,285$17,262$19,302
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,261$18,443$20,743
Clean$15,858$17,978$20,205
Average$15,050$17,048$19,129
Rough$14,243$16,118$18,053
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,664$24,071$26,612
Clean$21,127$23,464$25,922
Average$20,051$22,251$24,541
Rough$18,976$21,037$23,161
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,739$23,144$25,682
Clean$20,225$22,561$25,015
Average$19,195$21,394$23,683
Rough$18,166$20,227$22,351
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Honda CR-V on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,316 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,456 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda CR-V is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,316 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,456 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Honda CR-V, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,316 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,456 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Honda CR-V. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Honda CR-V and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Honda CR-V ranges from $13,757 to $20,226, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Honda CR-V is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.