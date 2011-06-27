Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,900
|$21,319
|$23,868
|Clean
|$18,431
|$20,781
|$23,249
|Average
|$17,493
|$19,707
|$22,011
|Rough
|$16,555
|$18,632
|$20,773
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,344
|$20,704
|$23,193
|Clean
|$17,889
|$20,182
|$22,592
|Average
|$16,978
|$19,139
|$21,389
|Rough
|$16,068
|$18,095
|$20,186
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,706
|$17,907
|$20,226
|Clean
|$15,316
|$17,456
|$19,702
|Average
|$14,537
|$16,553
|$18,652
|Rough
|$13,757
|$15,650
|$17,603
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,147
|$21,484
|$23,948
|Clean
|$18,672
|$20,943
|$23,327
|Average
|$17,722
|$19,860
|$22,085
|Rough
|$16,772
|$18,776
|$20,843
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,135
|$22,571
|$25,142
|Clean
|$19,635
|$22,002
|$24,490
|Average
|$18,636
|$20,864
|$23,185
|Rough
|$17,637
|$19,726
|$21,881
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,979
|$22,323
|$24,796
|Clean
|$19,483
|$21,760
|$24,153
|Average
|$18,491
|$20,635
|$22,867
|Rough
|$17,499
|$19,509
|$21,581
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,450
|$19,752
|$22,179
|Clean
|$17,017
|$19,254
|$21,603
|Average
|$16,151
|$18,258
|$20,453
|Rough
|$15,285
|$17,262
|$19,302
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,261
|$18,443
|$20,743
|Clean
|$15,858
|$17,978
|$20,205
|Average
|$15,050
|$17,048
|$19,129
|Rough
|$14,243
|$16,118
|$18,053
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,664
|$24,071
|$26,612
|Clean
|$21,127
|$23,464
|$25,922
|Average
|$20,051
|$22,251
|$24,541
|Rough
|$18,976
|$21,037
|$23,161
Estimated values
2017 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,739
|$23,144
|$25,682
|Clean
|$20,225
|$22,561
|$25,015
|Average
|$19,195
|$21,394
|$23,683
|Rough
|$18,166
|$20,227
|$22,351