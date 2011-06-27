Used 2017 Honda CR-V Consumer Reviews

Nice SUV with major engine problem First time Honda owner , 04/09/2018 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 45 of 45 people found this review helpful During the first 3000 miles I would have rated the CRV excellent in most categories. It is comfortable and roomy for both myself at over 6 feet tall, and my wife at 5 feet tall. The acceleration and gas mileage (25mpg around town) are both very good. I miss having a heated steering wheel and vented seats, which are not available on the CRV. However, at 3200 miles a serious engine problem showed up. At 70mph the car suddenly slowed, lost power, the check engine light came on, and multiple electrical systems reported malfunctions in the dash display. The car was towed to the Honda dealer and diagnosed with excess gas (approximately one quart) in the oil. The oil and filter was changed as a temporary solution, and a tech line case was opened with Honda. I was told at this time there is no permanent recall or fix. I was advised that this is a known problem in cold climates where the car is used for short drives and does not warm up completely. Since then I have learned that all CRVs with the 1.5 liter turbocharged engine have been recalled in China for the same problem. If you live in a cold climate I would not recommend this car at this time. I am submitting this update nine months after the original gas in the oil problem. There is still no fix from Honda. We have had one month of cold weather in Pennsylvania and the oil level is already one half inch above the maximum level on the dipstick. I am taking the car back for another oil change as this is the only remedy currently available. February 2019 - A software fix to the fuel injectors was applied two months after my last review update to fix the gas in oil problem. I won't know if the problem is really fixed until we get cold weather again. In warm weather the car continues to perform very well. February 2020. The software fix did not work. After 4000 miles and two months of winter weather the oil level was 3/4 inch over the maximum mark on the dip stick. I had the oil changed to prevent a repeat of the original problem where we were stranded along the road waiting for a tow truck. Honda will not pay for the oil changes. I filed another complaint with Honda and the initial email said I would receive a response in three days. It has now been three weeks and I have not gotten a response from them yet. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Never wanted a crv Anugent , 03/02/2017 EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 153 of 158 people found this review helpful Update 2019. at 64000 miles big problems. fuel injectors had to be replaced. doing some research fand it appears that this is a very common, serious issue with 17 and 18 models. site after site with exactly the same issue.. fuel smell, then engine issues, all to do with the oil being compromised by fuel.... whatever the case, it appeared to be serious issue that had potential to have compromised the engine. dealer claimed no knowledge of issues even though there were 100s of exact stories on line. more research showed that it looks like this issue was fixed in the 19 and on crvs. we really, really loved this car. so... we traded for a 19... hope it doesn't come back to bite us.. drove everything out there, mazda, ford, toyota, Hyundai... didnt even look at the 16 crv... freind had one... not interested. Then saw a bit online about the 17... so i thought i would wait till it came out before buying... all the pro reviews were exceptional.. well the day it was available in the us i drove one. And... bought it. I love it. Beautiful car. Extraordinary interior. Turbo is awesome. Technology is kinda mind blowing... love the auto headlights. Android auto works extremely well. Today.. i got 38 mpg on a 70 mile trip... averaging 32 combined. Awesome car. 17,000 mile update: Still love it. Great power, great mileage, getting better than the 32 combined, we will see what winter brings. Only real complaint i have about the car is the exterior. The paint is extremely fragile compared to any car i have every had, As is the glass, chips galore. Have had some issues with rattles and squeeks.. but the dealership worked hard to fix them... at least the ones that have happened... have another one starting...but Still would buy it again. 25k update. Lots of tech issues and electronic problems and squeeks. Most fixable, some not... i guess some of thats should be expected with a first year model. Still love the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Follow up after ownership opensky1 , 06/03/2017 Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 106 of 109 people found this review helpful I wrote my first review based on test drives. I bought the Touring model, loaded, and even added back up sensors and other accessories. I couldn't get what I wanted in my home town, so I bought it in another town while staying with my Aunt and Uncle. They loved it so much they went and bought the exact same car except for the color! I traded in my 2017 Mustang convertible for it (at a huge loss - 58% after 7 mos.), but it was worth it. The Mustang was great in every way except one - I couldn't get out of it. I am a retired senior (68) and it was taking a toll on my joints. My aunt also has knee problems and loved how easy the CR-V is to get in and out of. They traded in a Lincoln Town Car on it, and my uncle appreciates the large number speedometer. This car has a luxury feel, rides smooth and quiet, and has all the driver assist features that I want of the available ones except for a front parking sensor. It is amazing in rush hour stop & go traffic, great in rain. I expect to have it a long time. I think most seniors would benefit from this car, EX model and higher. I wrote about testing the competition (RAV4, CX-5, Escape, Forester, etc.) and there is no comparison for me. Give it a test drive next to other similar ones lilsted above in the same day! Then you will know where you want to spend your time and cruise the blacktop. For me, CRV was a major standout. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beware of major problem with Honda CRV 1.5L turbo Stephen , 11/04/2018 EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 113 of 117 people found this review helpful Purchased a new 2017 CRV with the 1.5 L 4 cylinder turbo engine. Over the last six months or so noticed the smell of gas fumes in the cabin when I started the ignition. These fumes would dissipate after a minute or so. The gas fumes have become more noticeable over time. Also noticed that my oil level was running high despite not having added any extra oil. I had read about problems on the internet with this engine and fuel/oil mixing problems---i.e. the smell of unburned gas in the cabin, high oil levels, etc... The dealership informed me today that I do indeed have this problem---they found gas mixed with the engine oil. Solution? None. They offered no help and said Honda has not yet even acknowledged the problem. So, in the short term all I can do is change the oil very frequently to try to protect the engine from being destroyed and hope that Honda owns up to the problem and offers some kind of fix. And no, the dealership was not willing to pay for the more frequent oil changes. From a health standpoint, one has to wonder about the effects of noxious hydrocarbons in the cabin----even if one cannot smell gas, that is no guarantee that hydrocarbon levels in the cabin are safe with the windows closed. What am I supposed to do---drive with the windows open all winter? This is a very serious problem. I feel like I've been ripped off. 5/4/19 UPDATE Never got any follow up back from Honda USA on this problem. No calls, no communication, nothing. They refuse to acknowledge that there is a major problem. I live in Colorado which apparently is felt to be a "warm weather" state (???) and was never offered the software "fix". The dealership has never followed up ( Freedom Honda in Colorado Springs) but are more than willing to send me offers on new Hondas. All the while my oil levels kept rising as gas contaminated the oil. Solution: I traded the CRV in for a Subaru Outback and am very pleased. Never buying another Honda car again. The company is duplicitous and is hoping that be ignoring this problem it will just go away. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse