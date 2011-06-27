Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,195
|$20,607
|$23,066
|Clean
|$17,704
|$20,039
|$22,405
|Average
|$16,722
|$18,903
|$21,085
|Rough
|$15,739
|$17,766
|$19,764
Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-V SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,389
|$15,562
|$17,772
|Clean
|$13,027
|$15,133
|$17,263
|Average
|$12,305
|$14,275
|$16,246
|Rough
|$11,582
|$13,417
|$15,228
Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,184
|$17,498
|$19,852
|Clean
|$14,774
|$17,015
|$19,284
|Average
|$13,954
|$16,050
|$18,147
|Rough
|$13,135
|$15,086
|$17,011
Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,790
|$19,125
|$21,503
|Clean
|$16,337
|$18,598
|$20,888
|Average
|$15,430
|$17,543
|$19,657
|Rough
|$14,524
|$16,489
|$18,426
Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,411
|$19,808
|$22,251
|Clean
|$16,941
|$19,262
|$21,614
|Average
|$16,001
|$18,170
|$20,340
|Rough
|$15,061
|$17,078
|$19,066
Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,676
|$19,081
|$21,530
|Clean
|$16,226
|$18,555
|$20,914
|Average
|$15,326
|$17,503
|$19,681
|Rough
|$14,426
|$16,451
|$18,449
Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,051
|$15,182
|$17,347
|Clean
|$12,698
|$14,763
|$16,851
|Average
|$11,994
|$13,926
|$15,858
|Rough
|$11,289
|$13,089
|$14,865
Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,084
|$18,401
|$20,759
|Clean
|$15,650
|$17,893
|$20,165
|Average
|$14,782
|$16,879
|$18,977
|Rough
|$13,913
|$15,864
|$17,788
Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,521
|$15,642
|$17,799
|Clean
|$13,156
|$15,210
|$17,290
|Average
|$12,426
|$14,348
|$16,271
|Rough
|$11,696
|$13,485
|$15,252
Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,637
|$18,009
|$20,422
|Clean
|$15,215
|$17,512
|$19,837
|Average
|$14,370
|$16,519
|$18,668
|Rough
|$13,526
|$15,526
|$17,499
Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-V SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,103
|$16,260
|$18,454
|Clean
|$13,722
|$15,812
|$17,925
|Average
|$12,961
|$14,915
|$16,869
|Rough
|$12,200
|$14,018
|$15,812
Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,284
|$16,512
|$18,777
|Clean
|$13,899
|$16,057
|$18,239
|Average
|$13,128
|$15,146
|$17,164
|Rough
|$12,357
|$14,236
|$16,089