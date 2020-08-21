Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

The Rav4 limited is a rare compact in that it is comfortable for long drives, both front and rear. Braking is about average as is the shift of the transmission. Road noise is average and some holes in the road were felt with the 18 inch tires. Emergency handling is great as I unfortunately had the experience of finding out. A truck pulled out in front of me, I was at about 55mph and the swerve I took to avoid the crash was quite radical and the Rav 4 held the road and felt as if it was in control. The EPA estimates of 23 city and 30 highway were lower than actual mileage. I regularly get 26 mpg city and easily 38 mpg highway. It should be noted that I drive gently with a light foot on the pedal. The technology takes some time to master especially the navigation system, it is confusing at times, too many options, and when vehicle is in motion many options are grayed out and are unusable not only in navigation but other apps as well. My wife could not enter a point of interest in navigation where we wanted to stop on the way without pulling over to a complete stop. Toyota dropped the ball on this system and I would recommend not wasting your money and buying an aftermarket hand held unit such as a Garmin instead. The load floor at the rear is low making it easy to load heavy items and the cargo area is huge for a compact. If not for the navigation and some road noise, I would have given this vehicle a full 5 stars. The price I paid was $29,716 plus a $995 dealer fee.Try negotiating the dealer fee and even eliminating it at some dealerships. I used true car.com and offered the lowest price possible. I have now owned this vehicle for 15 months and have noticed one other issue. The automatic headlight on feature works well after dark but when the light is low such as dusk or heavy rain the lights must be turned on manually. Apparently the light sensor on the dash is not sensitive enough to low light.

